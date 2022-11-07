Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. Upper Montclair
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.
Location
252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07043
