Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. Upper Montclair

review star

No reviews yet

252 Bellevue Avenue

Montclair, NJ 07043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tino's Margherita
Kids Margherita
Dora

Red Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. Red pizzas simply mean prepared with tomato sauce.

Tino's Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

Kids Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$13.00

(RED) 10” Focaccia crust, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO

Parm Pie

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

Meatballer

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

Dora

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

Tartufo

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

Amatriciana

$20.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

Antonia

$20.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

Puglia

$17.00

Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, evoo, basil

Marinara

$13.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!

White Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. White pizzas simply mean prepared without tomato sauce.

Roman Zucchini

$16.00

Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.

Bori

$17.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

Raffaella

$16.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

Pesto Pomodoro

$17.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X Pie

$18.00

(WHITE) Cremini mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

(WHITE) Mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn), topped with EVOO and black peppercorn.

Ruchetta

$19.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

White Pie

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

Sandwiches

Choice of Multigrain, Ciabatta bread, Gluten Free Hoagie roll or piadina. Served with choice of daily side or kettle cooked potato chips.

Vincenzina

$11.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.

Gianluca

$13.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

Tonno

$13.00

Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

Polpette

$14.00

Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

Balsamico

$13.00

Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette. Served on focaccia.

Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Insalate

Hearty, healthy salads, fit for sharing or as an entree for one. Salads served with a crisp that is not gluten free, so please specify if this may be an issue.

Beet

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Fragola

$12.00

Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications

La Pera

$12.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Octopus

$16.00

Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.

Greco

$11.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Side Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo

Antipasti

Our selection of handmade and carefully selected appetizers to begin your meal.

The Real Antipasto

$15.00

Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.

Arancini (Bites)

$10.00

Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

Fiori Di Zucca

$10.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

Mamma's Meatballs

$15.00

Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

Missy's Garlicky Bread

$5.00

Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.

Traditional Bruschetta

$9.00

Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.

Truffle Gnocchi Bites

$9.00

Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and Truffle. Served with Truffle aioli

Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$10.00

Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.

Burrata

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with a stracciatella center, prosciutto, baby arugula, pears, balsamic pearls, EVOO, italian seasonings.

Chicken Noodle Soup 12oz

$7.00

Tender, slow-simmered chicken, sweet carrots, crip celery, diced onions and Al dente Mafalda noodles in a handcrafted chicken stock with a pinch of sea salt.

Italian Wedding Soup 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned meatballs and miniature acinidi pepepasta in a handcrafted chicken stock with spinach, onions, olive oil and sautéed garlic.

Pasta

Italian specialty pasta entrees, served as described.

Tortellone

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley

Chicken Parm (Pasta)

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone.

Nonna's Linguini

$18.00

Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs.

Plain Tortelloni

$14.00

Plain Spaghetti

$13.00

Condiments

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Greco Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side of Peppercorn Butter

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Truffle Honey

$1.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$1.00

side of Chili Paste

$1.00

EVOO

$0.75

Sides

Side of Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Side of Anchovies (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$6.00

Side of Pepperoni (12-15 slices)

$3.00

Side of Proscuitto (4 Slices)

$4.00

Side of Sicilian Tuna (6oz)

$4.00

Pint Of Balsamic Dressing

$7.00

Pint Of Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Roasted Garlic (3oz)

$1.25

Side Of The Day (6oz)

$2.00

Side Of Chili Paste (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Feta (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Fresh Mozzarella (4 slices)

$3.00

Side of Goat Cheese (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Gorgonzola (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Pizza Mozzarella (5oz)

$2.00

Side of Provolone (7 slices)

$2.00

Side of Ricotta Cheese (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Shaved Parm (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Grated Parm (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Artichokes (6oz)

$3.00

Side of Arugula

$2.00

Side Of Beets (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Cherry Tomatoes (6oz)

$2.00

Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Cucumbers (6 slices)

$1.00

SIde of Kalamata Olives (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Mushrooms raw (6oz)

$2.00

Side of Roasted Peppers (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Sundried Tomatoes (3oz)

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Side Multigrain (Ciabatta)

$3.00

Side of Ciabatta

$3.00

Side of Croutons

$0.50

Side of Piadina

$5.00

Side of Sesame Crisp (6)

$1.25

Side Of The Day (6oz)

$2.00

Side of Gluten Free Roll

$3.00

Dough

Regular Dough ToGo

$2.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go

$3.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Gluten Free Crust ToGo

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Cauliflower Crust ToGo

$4.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Focaccia Crust ToGo

$4.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

6oz Pizza Mozzarella

$3.00

6oz Cold Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Bevande

All drinks made with all natural sweeteners such as organic cane sugar or stevia leaf (as specified). Fountain sodas are Maine Root brand.

Fountain Water

Club Soda

$1.00

Ice Water To Go

$0.47

1L Sparkling water

$7.00

1L Still water

$7.00

Tino's Water

$2.00

Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Breckenridge Blackberry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Pikes Peak Prickley Pear

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Evergeen Elderberry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Loveland Lemonade

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Buena Vista Black Cherry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Old Centennial Orange Cream

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Palisade Peaches & Cream

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Unsweetend Ice Tea

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).

Zevia Diet Cola

$3.00

Sweetened with stevia leaf.

Limonata

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Outside Beverage Charge

$1.00

Caffe

All espresso beverages made with imported Italian espresso. Drinks made with one shot unless specified as double. Please note if preferred cold.

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Dessert

Desserts crafted using our terra cotta oven.

Panna Cotta Brûlée (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Panna Cotta custard, brown sugar brûlée

Dolce Vita

$16.00

5 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.

Cannolo Rollatini

$16.00

5 inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannoli cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.

1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo

$16.00

Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.

Cannolo

$2.00+

Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.

Cold Dessert

Desserts enjoyed best cold.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.

Gelato

$6.00

Sorbeto

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

Location

252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07043

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

