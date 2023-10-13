FOOD

Red Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. Red pizzas simply mean prepared with tomato sauce.
Tino's Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

American Pie

$16.00

(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$19.00

(RED) 10”x11” EVOO and sea salt Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO

Parm Pie

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

Meatballer

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

Dora

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

Tartufo

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

Amatriciana

$20.00

(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

Antonia

$20.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

Puglia

$17.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil

Marinara

$13.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!

White Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. White pizzas simply mean prepared without tomato sauce.

Vegano

$17.00

Vegan four cheese Italian blend, mixed grilled vegetables, plant based pepperoni, EVOO

No Choice

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, Tino's hot agave, parsley

Molisana

$19.00

Provolone, roasted garlic, sausage, stewed broccoli rabe, EVOO

Capracotta

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, peppadew peppers, red onion

Bori

$17.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

Raffaella

$16.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

Pesto Pomodoro

$17.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X Pie

$18.00

(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn mixed in), EVOO and black peppercorn.

Ruchetta

$19.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

White Pie

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

Sandwiches

Choice of 7 grain whole wheat bread, ciabatta bread, or piadina. Served with choice of daily side or kettle cooked potato chips.

Flora

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, mixed grilled vegetables, red onions, EVOO, balsamic glaze, Italian seasoning

Gianluca

$13.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

Tonno

$13.00

Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

Stefano

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe, peppadew peppers, Tino's hot agave

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

Polpette

$14.00

Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

Balsamico

$13.00

Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Insalate

Hearty, healthy salads, fit for sharing or as an entree for one. Salads served with a crisp that is not gluten free, so please specify if this may be an issue.

Pasta Fredda

$15.00

Pasta salad, salami, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, Italian seasoning

Beet

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Octopus

$16.00

Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.

Fragola

$12.00

Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications

La Pera

$12.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Greco

$11.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Wild caught seared tuna, mixed grilled vegetables, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Side Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo

Antipasti

Our selection of handmade and carefully selected appetizers to begin your meal.
The Real Antipasto

$15.00

Italian cured meats & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.

Arancini (Bites)

$10.00

Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce

Burrata

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with a stracciatella center, prosciutto, pears, baby arugula, balsamic pearls, EVOO, italian seasonings.

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Gluten-free, antibiotic & hormone free, breaded, oven baked. Served with your choice of tomato sauce or agave mustard.

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

Fiori Di Zucca

$10.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

Mamma's Meatballs

$15.00

Grass-fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

Mozz Tots

$9.00

Mini fresh mozzarella tots coated with Italian breadcrumbs, oven baked, tomato sauce

Pane Romano

$8.00

Ciabatta with cacio e pepe crema, roasted garlic, provolone cheese, EVOO, Italian herbs

Feta, Strawberry & Basil Bruschetta

$11.00

Served on sea salt & olive oil focaccia

Traditional Bruschetta

$9.00

Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on Focaccia bread

Truffle Gnocchi Bites

$9.00

Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with porcini mushrooms, grana padano cheese and truffle. Served with roasted garlic and truffle aioli.

Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$10.00

Goat cheese, truffle oil agave, cracked black pepper. Served on Focaccia bread

Pasta

Italian specialty pasta entrees, served as described.

Baked Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Breaded eggplant slices, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, fresh egg linguine, fresh basil

Tortellone

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley

Chicken Parm (Pasta)

$20.00

Antibiotic free breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone, tomato sauce, basil

Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs

$18.00

Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil

Plain Tortelloni

$14.00

Plain Linguini

$13.00

Condiments

Balsamic Reduction

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Greco Dressing

$2.00

Agave Mustard

$2.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Truffled Agave Nectar

$2.00

Pesto

$2.00

Truffle Oil

$1.00

EVOO

$1.00

Tino's Hot Agave

$2.00

Chili Paste

$2.00

Roasted Garlic

$2.00

Agave

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Sides

Side of Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Side of Anchovies (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Breaded Chicken

$5.00

Side of Pepperoni (20-25 slices)

$3.00

Side of Proscuitto (4 Slices)

$4.00

Side of Sicilian Tuna (6oz)

$4.00

Side of Vegan Pepperoni (20-25 slices)

$4.00

Pint Of Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Pint Of Balsamic Dressing

$7.00

Side of Feta (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Fresh Mozzarella (4 slices)

$3.00

Side of Goat Cheese (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Gorgonzola (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Pizza Mozzarella (5oz)

$5.00

Side of Provolone (7 slices)

$5.00

Side of Ricotta Cheese (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Shaved Parm (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Grated Parm (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Vegan Feta (3 oz)

$2.00

Side of Artichokes (6oz)

$3.00

Side of Arugula

$3.00

Side Of Beets (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Cherry Tomatoes (6oz)

$3.00

Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Cucumbers (8 slices)

$2.00

SIde of Kalamata Olives (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Mushrooms raw (6oz)

$2.00

Side of Roasted Peppers (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Sundried Tomatoes (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe (6oz)

$3.00

Side of Peppadew Peppers (3oz)

$3.00

Side Mixed Grilled Veg (Cold)

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side of Whole Grain Ciabatta

$4.00

Side of Ciabatta

$4.00

Side of Piadina

$5.00

Side of Sesame Crisp (6)

$2.00

Side of Pasta Salad (6oz)

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Roll

$4.00

Dough

6oz Cold Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Regular Dough ToGo

$3.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

6oz Pizza Mozzarella

$4.00

12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Gluten Free Crust ToGo

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Cauliflower Crust ToGo

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Focaccia Crust ToGo

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

8oz Frozen Pizza Dough SPECIAL SALE

$1.00

DRINKS

Bevande

All drinks made with all natural sweeteners such as organic cane sugar or stevia leaf (as specified). Fountain sodas are Maine Root brand.

Fountain Water

Club Soda

$1.00

Ice Water To Go

$0.47
1L Sparkling water

$7.00

1L Still water

$7.00
Tino's Water

$2.00
Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Breckenridge Blackberry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Pikes Peak Prickley Pear

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Evergeen Elderberry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Loveland Lemonade

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Buena Vista Black Cherry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Old Centennial Orange Cream

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Palisade Peaches & Cream

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Unsweetend Ice Tea

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Unsweetened iced tea with lemonade

Kids Milk

$2.00
Mexican Coke

$4.00

Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).

Zevia Diet Cola

$3.00

Sweetened with stevia leaf.

Limonata

$4.00

Organic sparkling Italian soda

Blood Orange

$4.00

Organic sparkling Italian soda

Orange Juice

$2.00
Apple Juice

$2.00

Outside Beverage Charge

$1.00

Ginger Ale Zevia

$3.00

Caffe

All espresso beverages made with imported Italian espresso. Drinks made with one shot unless specified as double. Please note if preferred cold.
Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00
Hot Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00

DESSERT

Dessert

Desserts crafted using our terra cotta oven.

1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo

$16.00

Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.

Dolce Vita 12"

$16.00

12 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.

Cannolo Rollatini 12 "

$16.00

12” inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannoli cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.

Cannolo

$2.00+

Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.

Cold Dessert

Desserts enjoyed best cold.
Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.

Gelato

$6.00
Sorbeto

$6.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

(GF) A rich chocolate cake slowly baked to a soft, chewy consistency. Finished with an apricot glaze on top and sprinkled with confectionary sugar. Served Chilled

Dairy Free Cheesecake (Special)

$5.00

Gluten free, dairy free, traditional velvety New York-style cheesecake with a crumbly bottom. Made with coconut milk.