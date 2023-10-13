Tino's Artisan Pizza - Rumson
44 W. River Rd.
Rumson, NJ 07760
FOOD
Red Pizza
Tino's Margherita
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
American Pie
(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Sicilian Tomato Pie
(RED) 10”x11” EVOO and sea salt Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
Parm Pie
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Meatballer
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Dora
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Tartufo
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Amatriciana
(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Antonia
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
Puglia
(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil
Marinara
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!
White Pizza
Vegano
Vegan four cheese Italian blend, mixed grilled vegetables, plant based pepperoni, EVOO
No Choice
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, Tino's hot agave, parsley
Molisana
Provolone, roasted garlic, sausage, stewed broccoli rabe, EVOO
Capracotta
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, peppadew peppers, red onion
Bori
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
Raffaella
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
Pesto Pomodoro
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
X Pie
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Cacio e Pepe
(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn mixed in), EVOO and black peppercorn.
Ruchetta
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
White Pie
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Sandwiches
Flora
Fresh mozzarella, mixed grilled vegetables, red onions, EVOO, balsamic glaze, Italian seasoning
Gianluca
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
Tonno
Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
Stefano
Breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe, peppadew peppers, Tino's hot agave
Eggplant Parm
Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
Polpette
Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
Balsamico
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Parm Sandwich
Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Insalate
Pasta Fredda
Pasta salad, salami, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, Italian seasoning
Beet
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Octopus
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
Fragola
Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications
La Pera
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Greco
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Caesar
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Ahi Tuna
Wild caught seared tuna, mixed grilled vegetables, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.
Small Side Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Side Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Quinoa Bowl
Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo
Antipasti
The Real Antipasto
Italian cured meats & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.
Arancini (Bites)
Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce
Burrata
Fresh mozzarella ball with a stracciatella center, prosciutto, pears, baby arugula, balsamic pearls, EVOO, italian seasonings.
Chicken Bites
Gluten-free, antibiotic & hormone free, breaded, oven baked. Served with your choice of tomato sauce or agave mustard.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
Fiori Di Zucca
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
Mamma's Meatballs
Grass-fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
Mozz Tots
Mini fresh mozzarella tots coated with Italian breadcrumbs, oven baked, tomato sauce
Pane Romano
Ciabatta with cacio e pepe crema, roasted garlic, provolone cheese, EVOO, Italian herbs
Feta, Strawberry & Basil Bruschetta
Served on sea salt & olive oil focaccia
Traditional Bruschetta
Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on Focaccia bread
Truffle Gnocchi Bites
Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with porcini mushrooms, grana padano cheese and truffle. Served with roasted garlic and truffle aioli.
Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Goat cheese, truffle oil agave, cracked black pepper. Served on Focaccia bread
Pasta
Baked Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant slices, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, fresh egg linguine, fresh basil
Tortellone
Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley
Chicken Parm (Pasta)
Antibiotic free breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone, tomato sauce, basil
Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs
Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil
Plain Tortelloni
Plain Linguini
Condiments
Sides
Side of Ahi Tuna
Side of Anchovies (3oz)
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Breaded Chicken
Side of Pepperoni (20-25 slices)
Side of Proscuitto (4 Slices)
Side of Sicilian Tuna (6oz)
Side of Vegan Pepperoni (20-25 slices)
Pint Of Tomato Sauce
Pint Of Balsamic Dressing
Side of Feta (3oz)
Side of Fresh Mozzarella (4 slices)
Side of Goat Cheese (3oz)
Side of Gorgonzola (3oz)
Side of Pizza Mozzarella (5oz)
Side of Provolone (7 slices)
Side of Ricotta Cheese (3oz)
Side of Shaved Parm (3oz)
Side of Grated Parm (3oz)
Side of Vegan Feta (3 oz)
Side of Artichokes (6oz)
Side of Arugula
Side Of Beets (3oz)
Side of Cherry Tomatoes (6oz)
Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)
Side of Cucumbers (8 slices)
SIde of Kalamata Olives (3oz)
Side of Mushrooms raw (6oz)
Side of Roasted Peppers (3oz)
Side of Sundried Tomatoes (3oz)
Side of Broccoli Rabe (6oz)
Side of Peppadew Peppers (3oz)
Side Mixed Grilled Veg (Cold)
Bag of Chips
Side of Whole Grain Ciabatta
Side of Ciabatta
Side of Piadina
Side of Sesame Crisp (6)
Side of Pasta Salad (6oz)
Side of Gluten Free Roll
Dough
6oz Cold Pizza Sauce
Regular Dough ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
6oz Pizza Mozzarella
12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go
Gluten Free Crust ToGo
Cauliflower Crust ToGo
Focaccia Crust ToGo
8oz Frozen Pizza Dough SPECIAL SALE
DRINKS
Bevande
Fountain Water
Club Soda
Ice Water To Go
1L Sparkling water
1L Still water
Tino's Water
Rocky Mountain Root Beer
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Breckenridge Blackberry
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Pikes Peak Prickley Pear
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Evergeen Elderberry
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Loveland Lemonade
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Buena Vista Black Cherry
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Old Centennial Orange Cream
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Palisade Peaches & Cream
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Unsweetend Ice Tea
Half & Half
Unsweetened iced tea with lemonade
Kids Milk
Mexican Coke
Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).
Zevia Diet Cola
Sweetened with stevia leaf.
Limonata
Organic sparkling Italian soda
Blood Orange
Organic sparkling Italian soda
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Outside Beverage Charge
Ginger Ale Zevia
Caffe
DESSERT
Dessert
1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo
Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.
Dolce Vita 12"
12 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.
Cannolo Rollatini 12 "
12” inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannoli cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.
Cannolo
Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.
Cold Dessert
Tiramisu
Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.
Gelato
Sorbeto
Flourless Chocolate Cake
(GF) A rich chocolate cake slowly baked to a soft, chewy consistency. Finished with an apricot glaze on top and sprinkled with confectionary sugar. Served Chilled
Dairy Free Cheesecake (Special)
Gluten free, dairy free, traditional velvety New York-style cheesecake with a crumbly bottom. Made with coconut milk.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
All-Natural & Organic Pizza Concept
44 W. River Rd., Rumson, NJ 07760