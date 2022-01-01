Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Tinos Greek Cafe- Arbor walk

No reviews yet

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310

Austin, TX 78758

Popular Items

Make Own Gyro Plate
Make Own Chicken Plate
Make Own Gyro Wrap

PLATES

Make Own Gyro Plate

$11.99

Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!

Make Own Chicken Plate

Make Own Chicken Plate

$11.99

Fresh Chicken, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!

Make Own Veggie Plate

Make Own Veggie Plate

$10.99

Five side items including a choice of feta salad or soup. Hot Pita Bread!

Make Own Combo Plate

$13.99

Chicken & Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!

WRAPS

Make Own Gyro Wrap

$7.99

Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Falafel Wrap

$8.50

Fresh Falafel With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Combo Wrap

$9.99

Both Chicken & Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$11.99

Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$12.99

Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Combo Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$12.99

Both chicken & Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Falafel Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$11.99

Fresh Falafel With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

SOUP/SALAD

Chicken Lemon Soup

$3.39+

Lentil Soup

$3.39+
Make Own Chicken Salad

Make Own Chicken Salad

$10.45

Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Gyro Salad

Make Own Gyro Salad

$10.45

Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Combo Salad

$11.99

Both Chicken & Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Falafel Salad

Make Own Falafel Salad

$9.45

Fresh Falafel on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Greek Feta Salad

Make Own Greek Feta Salad

$7.99

SHAREABLES

Hummus

Hummus

$2.50+

hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice.

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$2.50+
Tabouli

Tabouli

$2.88+

fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice

Tadziki Sauce

$2.88+
Dolmathes

Dolmathes

$6.84+

Rice, garbanzo beans and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture.

Falafel

$6.84+
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.84+

Mixture of spinach, feta cheese and spices wrapped in delicate phyllo dough baked until golden and crispy served with tzadziki sauce

Tiropita

Tiropita

$6.84+

Golden crispy phyllo filled with feta cheese, chili and spices served with tzadziki sauce

Meatball

$6.84+

Meze 3 Sides

$5.95

KIDS

Kids Plate

$4.95

Choice of meat, rice or mashed potatoes, and a warm pita bread

SIDES

Baba Ghanouj

$2.50

Carefully baked eggplant blended with garlic, Tahini , and lemon juice

Chicken Meat 4 oz

$4.99

4 oz

Chicken Meat 8 oz

$8.95

Chicken Meat 1 lb

$16.95

Dolmathes

$2.50

A Greek delicacy of grape leaves stuffed with meat , rice , and special spices

Falafel

$2.50

Chick peas, Seasoned Potatoes, fried to golden perfection

Gyro Meat 4oz

$4.99

4 oz

Gyro Meat 8oz

$8.95

Gyro Meat 1lb

$16.95

Hummus

$2.50

A creamy puree of chick peas and Tahini sauce topped with olive oil

Lima Beans

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Meatballs

$2.50

Moussaka

$2.50

Eggplant, onions, garlic, bell pepper, and tomatoes simmered with Greek herbs

Pasta

$2.50

Sauteed with onions, mushrooms, olives and served in tomato sauce

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Seasoned Rice with Peas, Carrots, and Almonds

Spanakopita

$2.50

Sauteed spinach and feta or Just Feta wrapped in light layers of filo dough and baked until crispy

Steamed Vegetables

$2.50

A medley of broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots

Tabouli

$2.50

Delightful mix of fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice

Tzadziki

$2.50

Tiropita

$2.50

FRIES

$2.00

DESSERT

Baklava

$3.00

Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey

Choclava

$3.00

Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey Topped with Chocolate

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin, TX 78758

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk image
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk image

