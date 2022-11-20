Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fusing together flavors from all over the world in unexpected ways to create our American style of food and drink.
Location
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill - 2224 State Hill Rd
No Reviews
2224 State Hill Rd Reading, PA 19606
View restaurant
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
No Reviews
820 Knitting Mills Drive Wyomissing, PA 19610
View restaurant