Tin Top Burger Shop

283 South Union Avenue

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger
Onion Rings

Burgers

The Classic

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Mustard, House Pickles, Mayo

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Grilled Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Southwest Mayo

The Bayou Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Pepper, Swiss Cheese, Cajun Tiger Sauce

The Swineapple

$9.99

Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Jalapeno, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Citrus Avocado Sauce

Down The Hatch

$10.99

Hatch Green Chiles, Onion, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Southwest Mayo

The Reuben Burger

$10.99

Pastrami, Grilled Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$9.99

Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo

The Bloody Mary

$9.99

House Pickles, Onion Rings, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Bloody Mary Sauce

Crispy Chorizo Burger

$10.99

Crispy Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Pepperjack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

The Good Morning Burger

$10.99

The Vegan Burger

$11.99

Beyond Beef Vegan Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Avocado Spread, Vegan Mayo

Burger of the Month

$9.99

Plain and Dry

$5.99

Burger Patty and Bun

Puppy Patty

$3.00

Just a patty for dogs

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fry/Tot Mix

$2.99

1/2 French Fries, 1/2 Tots

Veggies with Pickle Dip

$3.99

Carrot Sticks, Cucumber Sticks, Pickle Dip

Topped Sides

Hatch Cheddar Fries

$5.99

Hatch Green Chiles, Cheddar Cheese, Southwest Mayo

Hatch Cheddar Tots

$5.99

Hatch Green Chiles, Cheddar Cheese, Southwest Mayo

Hatch Cheddar Rings

$8.49

Hatch Green Chiles, Cheddar Cheese, Southwest Mayo

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.99

Parmesan Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$5.99

Parmesan Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Garlic Parmesan Rings

$8.49

Parmesan Cheese, Italian Seasoning, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Reuben Fries

$5.99

House Pickles, Bacon, Bloody Mary Sauce

Reuben Tots

$5.99

House Pickles, Bacon, Bloody Mary Sauce

Reuben Rings

$8.49

House Pickles, Bacon, Bloody Mary Sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Plain Hamburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Plain Hamburger with Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

2 Chicken Strips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Fries

$1.50

Kid's Tots

$1.50

Kid's Applesauce

$1.50

Kid's Veggies with Pickle Dip

$2.00

Carrot Sticks, Cucmber Sticks, Pickle Dip

Kid's Fountain Drink

$1.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Salads

Big Chop

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Pepper

Little Chop

$3.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Pepper

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Dips, Dressings, Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ Sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

Bloody Mary Sauce

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Citrus Avocado Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

House Mustard

$1.00

Mayo

Pickle Dip

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

Regular Mustard

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Russian Dressing

$1.00

Southwest Mayo

$1.00

Tiger Sauce

$1.00

Vegan Mayo

$0.25

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Kid's Fountain Drink

$1.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Water

$0.25

Beer

19 Block Bock

$6.00

512 Pecan Porter

$6.50Out of stock

512 Wit

$4.50Out of stock

Abita Andygator

$5.00

Adelbert's: Hibiscus Saison

$5.00

AEC: Dry (Cider)

$5.00

AEC: Pineapple (Cider)

$5.00

Altstadt Lager

$3.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Aquabrew: Ape-ricot

$5.50

Art of Mist

$3.00

Bat Country

$6.50Out of stock

Belching Beaver PB Milk Stout

$2.50Out of stock

Belching Beaver Phantom Bride IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Bell Kalamazoo

$6.00Out of stock

Bickering Brothers IPA

$5.00

Big Henry IPA

$8.00

Blackberry Ballad

$7.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.50

Blue Owl Limetastico

$3.00Out of stock

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Buried Hatchet Stout

$7.00

Calidad Classic

$3.00

Cannoneer Amber

$5.00

Caramel Chocolate Stout

$5.00Out of stock

Cat Fight

$4.00

Celis White

$5.00

Charro Mexican Pilsner

$6.50

Cherry Red Cider

$7.00

Convict Hill

$6.00

Coors

$4.50

Daddys Juice Box IPA

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Deep Ellum: Blind Lemon (Seltzer)

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Dos Equis Lime Salt

$5.00

Dragons & Dinosaurs

$5.00Out of stock

Einstock Icelandic Wee Heavy

$5.00Out of stock

Elysian Full Contact

$3.00Out of stock

Everything Rhymes With Orange

$5.00

Faust Meixner Pils

$5.50

Fest on Marz

$3.00Out of stock

Fireman's 4

$4.00

Flensbuger Pilsner

$7.50

Fluffy Yogurt Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Four Corners: El Grito

$5.00

Four Corners: Local Buzz

$5.00

Fredonia Hefeweizen

$6.00

Galactic Minotaurt Gose

$5.00

Gigawatts

$6.00

Hazers Gonna Haze

$7.50Out of stock

Highpoint Porch Ale

$5.50

Honey Pear Cider

$6.00

Hopworks Honey Porter

$2.00Out of stock

Independence: Native Texan

$2.50Out of stock

Independence: Stash IPA

$5.00

Jai Alai

$3.00

Jester King

$12.00

Karbach Crawford Bach

$4.50

Karbach: Hopadillo

$5.00

Karbach: Love Street

$5.00

Lemon Bar Cream Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Little Boss

$3.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Lone Star Lite

$4.00

Medina Sod

$6.00Out of stock

Meridian Cherry Mead

$7.00

Meridian Honey Mead

$7.00

Mermaids & Unicorns

$5.50

Mi Familia

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo Chelada

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modern Times Fruitlands

$5.00Out of stock

Montucky Cold Snacks

$4.00

No Label 1980 Kolsch

$4.00

O'Brian's Red Ale

$5.00

Oak Highlands: Freaky Deaky

$6.00

Oktoberfaust

$5.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Paulaner

$5.50

Perle Haggard

$4.50Out of stock

PKL FKR Pickle Beer

$2.00

Proper Pils

$4.50

Protector Hazy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$4.50

Red Stripe

$5.00

Redbud

$5.00

Redbud Pomegranate

$5.50

Revolver: Hatch Dot Com

$3.00

Revolver:Blood and Honey

$5.00

River Guardian

$8.00Out of stock

Roughhouse Pilsner

$7.50Out of stock

Royal Blood

$5.50

Sherman Bock

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Shiner Light Blonde

$4.00

Shiner Ruby Redbird

$4.50

Smarty: Chocolate Covered Cherry

$9.00

Sneaky Snake

$4.00Out of stock

St. Arnold Art Car

$5.00

St. Arnold's Lawnmower

$5.00

Strawberry Letter

$4.00

T-Hawk IPA

$6.50

Tank You Very Much

$12.00Out of stock

Texas Blonde Pineapple

$6.00

TexHex

$4.00

Texikaner 5.5

$5.00

The Crispy One

$5.00

There Gose My Hero

$3.50

Thirsty Planet: Thirsty Goat

$4.50

Three Rivers Blonde

$3.00Out of stock

Tigers Blood Sucker Punch

$6.50

Trejos Cerveza

$4.00

Tucher Hefe

$6.50Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Unicorn Farts

$7.00Out of stock

Vamonos Gose

$2.00Out of stock

We're Bringing West Coast Back

$8.00

Yellow Rose

$6.50

Duclaw Low Key

$5.00

WINE

Frozen Hard Cider

$6.00

Lazy River Rose

$9.50

Archer Roose: Bubbly

$8.00

Archer Roose: Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Archer Roose: Malbec

$8.00

Oregon Pinot Noir

$10.00

Merch

Hat

$20.00

Koozie

$1.00

Logo Shirt

$20.00

Tin Top's Almost Famous Housemade Pickles

$7.00

Bandana

$9.99

Enamel Pin

$5.00

Kid's Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

283 South Union Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

