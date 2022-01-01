Tiny Boxwoods Tiny Boxwoods - Austin

  • Home
1503 W 35th street

Austin, TX 78703

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Perrier

$7.00

Lg Topo

$7.00Out of stock

Richards Rain Water

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.00

Beer

Live Oak Amber

$7.00

Celis White

$7.00

Zilker IPA

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Estrella

$6.00Out of stock

Estrella Damn

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

BOTTLE

BOTTLE Donnachadh Single Vineyard Syrah

$85.00

BOTTLE Jonata Todos Red Blend

$85.00

BOTTLE Chateau Neuf De Pape Olivet

$120.00

BOTTLE Marques De Murrieta Reserva

$80.00

BOTTLE Querciabella Toscana Rosso

$56.00

BOTTLE Paolo Scavino Barolo

$98.00

BOTTLE Pride Cab

$140.00

BOTTLE Chateau Musar Jeune Red Blrnd

$48.00

BOTTLE Chateau Pavillon

$60.00

BOTTLE Annabella Cab

$48.00

BOTTLE Riva Gauche

$195.00

Chateau De La Chaize Brouilly

$64.00

BOTTLE Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BOTTLE Domaine de la Meuliere Chablis

$64.00

BOTTLE Jordan Chardonnay

$85.00

BOTTLE Terlan Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BOTTLE Chateau de Rougeon White Burgundy

$78.00

BOTTLE Airneis Blange

$56.00

BOTTLE J Villebois Sancerre

$80.00

BOTTLE Peyrassol Provence Rosé

$64.00

BOTTLE Argyle Pinot Rose

$50.00

BOTTLE Rose Gold

$52.00

BOTTLE Domaine Riefle Cremant Brut Rose

$56.00

BOTTLE Poggio Costa Prosecco

$37.00

BOTTLE Lanson Champagne

$85.00

BOTTLE Lambrusca Rose

$52.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Tiny Boxwoods Austin! Find your favorites on our from scratch lunch, dinner and brunch menu, craft cocktails and of course our famous chocolate chip cookies!

Website

Location

1503 W 35th street, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Tiny Boxwoods image
Tiny Boxwoods image

