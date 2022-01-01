Tiny Bubble Room imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Tiny Bubble Room

review star

No reviews yet

2025 N Lombard St

Portland, OR 97217

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Chicken basket
Wedge

Bottle+ Can Beer

Rainier

$3.00

Breakside FH Wonderjack IPA 4 pk

$20.00

Breakside FH Wonderjack IPA single

$6.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest Single

$5.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest 4pk

$15.00

Frt George FH single

$6.00

Frt George FH 4 Pac

$18.00

Btl Logsdon Peche & Brett RSRV 750ml

$29.00

Oak aged ale brewed with peaches.

Btle Goose Island BCS 2021

$17.00

Btl 2015 Sierra Neveda Barrel aged Narwhal 750ml

$23.00

Imperial stout aged for a year in bourbon barrels.

Btl 2015 Firestone Walker Parabola 22oz.

$23.00Out of stock

Russian Imperial oatmeal stout aged in bourbon barrels from Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Pappy Van Winkle, Woodford Reserve, and Buffalo Trace.

Btl 3 Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston 375ml

$16.00

A blend of 1, 2, and 3 year old Lambics spontaneously fermented and matured in oak barrels.

Btl 3 Fonteinen Oude Gueze 375ml

$13.00

A blend of 1, 2, and 3 year old Lambics spontaneously fermented and matured in oak barrels.

Btl Cameron poire cider

$28.00

Btle de Garde Bu Veaux

$22.00

Action Reaction New Belgium 22oz

$22.00

Trap Door Tang Hazy 4 Pk

$18.00

Trap Door Tang Hazy Single

$6.00

Alesmith SplitcAces single

$6.00

Alesmith Split Aces 4pk

$18.00

Ghost Town Pils 4pk

$18.00

Ghost Town Pils Single

$6.00

Ghost Town Rager IPA 4pk

$18.00

Ghost Town Rager IPA Singe

$6.00

Wine TO GO

Bottle Famille Robert Blanquette De Limoux

$20.00

Bottle Brut Rose, Olivier Morin

$24.00

Bottle Champagne Diebolt 375 ml

$27.00

Bottle A. Margaine Champagne

$65.00

Bottle Andre Clouet Brut Rose Champagne

$60.00

Bottle Supera Verdicchio

$20.00

Bottle I Custodi Etna Bianco

$29.00

Bottle Weitgasse Gruner Veltliner

$25.00

Bottle Cameron Dundee Hills Chardonnay

$37.00

Bottle Neveu Sancerre

$35.00

Bottle Division Rose

$20.00

Bottle Patrick Mourlan Rose 2020

$20.00

Bottle Avignonesi Rosso di Montepulciano

$20.00

Bottle Evasham Wood Illahe Vineyard Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bottle Pesquier Gigondas

$38.00

Bottle Vieux Telegramme Chateauneuf Du Pape

$49.00

Bottle Ayres Pinot

$25.00

Snacks

Basket Fries

$6.00

Cajun or regular, served with jalapeno ranch and Ketchup

Basket Cajun Tots

$6.00

Served with jalapeno ranch & ketchup,

Basket Plain Tots

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Pimento pepper jelly

Cauliflower

$8.00

Lime crema, radish, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapeno.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Corndogs

$8.00

Bacon cheddar dogs. served with honey mustard.

Wings Buffalo

$10.00

Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese dressing.

Wings Jerk

$10.00

Green jerk sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Chicken basket

$10.00

jalapeno ranch, ketchup & crystals hot sauce. Served with fries.

Fish Basket

$10.00

Fried Catfish. served with remoulade, ketchup, crystal hot sauce & fries

Salad

Wedge

$9.00

iceberg, blue cheese, onion strings, pecans.

Kale

$12.00

Kale, radish, fennel, red onion, apple, goat cheese, croutons, brown butter vinaigrette.

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po- Boy Blackened

$14.00

shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade. Choice of fries or cajun tots

Shrimp Po- Boy Fried

$14.00

shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade. Choice fries or cajun tots

Catfish Po-Boy Blackened

$14.00

shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade. Choice of fries or cajun tots.

Catfish Po- Boy Fried

$14.00

shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade. Choice of fries or cajun tots.

Sliders

Slider pulled pork

$8.00

2 Sliders with cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, Carolina gold BBQ sauce

Slider FGT

$8.00

2 sliders with lettuce, basil aioli, pickled red onion.

Burger & Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$14.00

2 WELL DONE smash patty's, shredded lettuce, american cheese, onion, pickles, fry sauce. Served with fries or cajun tots

Pimento Burger

$14.00

2 WELL DONE smash patty's, Brioche bun, Pimento cheese, jalapeno, onion, lettuce, pickles, pimento jelly. Served with Fries or Cajun Tots.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, dukes mayo, pickles

Pulled Pork Sando

$14.00

Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions. Served with fries or cajun tots.

BLT

$14.00

Fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce, Dukes mayo, on a po-boy bun.

Muffuletta

$13.00Out of stock

Red Beans and Rice

Cup Of Beans

$8.00

Pork, Andouille Sausage and beans, Jasmine rice, Cornbread.

Bowl of Beans

$12.00

Pork, Andouille sausage, beans, Jasmine rice, cornbread.

Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$12.00

Chicken and andouille sausage, jasmine rice, green onion and cornbread.

Cup Gumbo

$8.00

Chicken and andouille sausage, jasmine rice, green onion, and cornbread.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya Veggie

$12.00

Served with cornbread.

Jambalaya shrimp

$15.00

Served with cornbread.

Jambalaya chicken and sausage

$15.00

Served with cornbread.

Jambalaya combo

$16.00

Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with cornbread.

Jambalaya Catfish

$15.00

Mac

Mac

$12.00

3 cheese macaroni and green onion

Spicy mac

$14.00

Jalapenos, Cajun seasoning, andouille sausage.

Broccoli Mac

$14.00

Three cheese blend, broccoli raabe, chili oil.

Sides

Pickle Bowl

$4.00

Assorted Vegetable

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cider Vinaigrette

Collard Greens

$5.00

Collard greens with Carlton farms pork belly

FGT Side

$5.00

Bourbon maple, whipped butter.

Bourbon Maple Waffles

$10.00

Fried chicken breast, waffle, served with whipped butter, bourbon maple, crystal hot sauce.

Specials

Western BBQ

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Cajun Caprese Salad

$10.00

Nashville Wings

$10.00

Pesto Mac

$14.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Misc. Items

Pint Glass

$4.00Out of stock

Mens Small T-shirt black

$12.00

Mens Med T-shirt black

$12.00

Mens Large Black T- Shirt

$12.00

Mens Large T-shirt blue

$12.00Out of stock

Mens XL T-shirt black

$12.00

Mens XL Blue T shirt

Out of stock

Mens XXL T-shirt black

$12.00

Womens Small T-shirt black

$10.00

Womens Med T-shirt black

$10.00

Womens Large T-shirt black

$10.00

Womens XL T-shirt black

$10.00Out of stock

Hoodie Medium blue

$40.00

Hoodie Large blue

$40.00Out of stock

Hoodie XL blue

$40.00

Hoodie Small black

$40.00Out of stock

Hoodie Large black

$40.00

Hoodie XL black

$40.00

Hoodie 2XL black

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2025 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217

Directions

Gallery
Tiny Bubble Room image

