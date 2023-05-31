Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiny"s Cantina

11 Reviews

$$

229 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Popular Items

Tinys Margarita

Tinys Margarita

$18.00

Silver tequila, combier d' orange, lime, squirt, tajin

Birria De Res

Birria De Res

$20.00

Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$8.00

Mayonnaise, tajin, cotija cheese

FOOD

Starters

Black Bean Puree

Black Bean Puree

$11.00

chorizo, goat cheese, flatbread

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Pipian sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00
Guacamole Classico

Guacamole Classico

$17.00

Corn Tortilla Chips Add pork belly +5

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Soft corn tortillas, cheese fondue, chorizo

Tiny's Nachos

Tiny's Nachos

$17.00

Pork al pastor, chihuahua cheese, crema, beans, guacamole, jalepenos, pico de gallo

Wings Al Pastor

Wings Al Pastor

$15.00

8 Wings with adobo marinade, pineapple salsa

Salads

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, queso fresco, roasted red peppers, tortilla crisp, buttermilk dressing

Tiny's Grilled Chicken Salad

Tiny's Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortillas, cotija cheese dressing

Tiny's Ribeye Steak Salad

Tiny's Ribeye Steak Salad

$20.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortillas, cotija cheese dressing

Tiny's Shrimp Salad

Tiny's Shrimp Salad

$19.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortillas, cotija cheese dressing

Tiny's Fried Chicken Salad

Tiny's Fried Chicken Salad

$19.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortillas, cotija cheese dressing

Quesadillas

Chihuahaua cheese, avocado salsa, crema, pico de gallo
Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$19.00
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$23.00

Mexican Sandwiches

lettuce, tomato, jalepeno pickles, mayonaise
Carnitas Sandwich

Carnitas Sandwich

$17.00
Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$19.00
Ribeye Milanesa Sandwich

Ribeye Milanesa Sandwich

$22.00

Chicken Cemita

$18.00

Tacos

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.00

Salsa cruda, pork rinds, onions, cilantro

Mushroom Tacos

Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

Portabello & oyster mushrooms barbacoa style, queso fresco, pickled red cabbage

Shrimp Tacos Blt

Shrimp Tacos Blt

$18.00

Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Birria De Res

Birria De Res

$20.00

Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$18.00

Morgan's smoked brisket, onions, cilantro

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Grilled Ribeye steak, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.00

marinated chicken, dry chiles, carmelized onions

Barbacoa Enchildo Tacos

Barbacoa Enchildo Tacos

$17.00

beer marinated slow cooked lamb

Roasted Bacon Tacos

Roasted Bacon Tacos

$17.00

thick bacon, grilled pineapple, mole

Mole Ponlano Tacos

$16.00

Fajitas

peppers, onions, avocado, rice and beans
Grilled Shrimp Fajita

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$25.00
Ribeye Steak Fajita

Ribeye Steak Fajita

$27.00
Grilled Chicken Fajita

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Entrees

Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$25.00

Spicy chipotle marinated shrimp served over rice with baby vegetables

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Boneless ribeye, baked pasta shells with cheese

Lamb Shank Mixiote

Lamb Shank Mixiote

$30.00

red rice, beans, tomato, olives

Burritos

flour tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, salsa roja, avocado
Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$19.00
Grilled Shrimp Burrito

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$26.00
Ribeye Steak Burrito

Ribeye Steak Burrito

$27.00
Birria de Res Burrito

Birria de Res Burrito

$23.00

Burrito Bowls

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$19.00
Grilled Shrimp Burrito Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$26.00
Birria Burrito Bowl

Birria Burrito Bowl

$23.00
Ribeye Steak Burrito Bowl

Ribeye Steak Burrito Bowl

$27.00

Sides

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$8.00

Mayonnaise, tajin, cotija cheese

Esquites

Esquites

$10.00

Corn kernels, queso blanco, bone marrow

French Fries

French Fries

$11.00

Avanero aioli, guagillo chili

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$7.00

White jasmine rice and black beans

Shells

Shells

$11.00
Tortilla-Potato Gratin

Tortilla-Potato Gratin

$12.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Sweets

Eggnog liquer
Churros

Churros

$8.00

Cinnamon, sugar, warm chocolate sauce

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Marscapone , evaporated, condensed and heavy cream milks. Topped with berries

Rompope Flan

Rompope Flan

$10.00

Eggnog liquer

Chocolate Heart Cake

$12.00Out of stock

PACKAGES

La Gran Fiesta

$190.00

(serves 10-12pp) 40 pieces Pineapple Glazed Grilled Wings 1-quart BBQ Salsa 1-quart Homemade Guacamole 10 pc Crispy Chicken Taquitos Half Tray Chicken Nachos (pico de gallo, jalepenos, sour cream) Half Tray Corn Tortilla Chips

Taquiza

$99.00

Build your own tacos with homemade sauces, corn tortillas, fresh cilantro & onions. Includes: 1 pound pork carnitas 1 pound birria de res 1 pound carne al pastor 30 pc corn tortillas 16 oz chips 12 oz cactus salad

Tinys Taquiza

$250.00

Build your own taco with homemade sauces, corn tortillas, fresh cilantro & onions. Includes: 2 pounds pork carnitas 2 pounds birria de res 2 pounds carne al pastor 1 pound barbecoa de hongos 60 pc corn tortillas 1 qt guacamole with corn tortilla chips 16 oz cactus salad

Catering Packages

Fiesta Bites for 4

$79.00

16oz guacamole & homemade tortilla chips 16oz chips & salsa 24 wings al pastor with mango chili sauce or naked with sauce on the side Tiny's nachos with grilled chicken, jalepenos & pico de gallo

Tiny's Taquiza

$250.00

Build your own taco with homemade sauces, homemade corn tortillas, fresh cilantro & onions. 2 pounds each pork carnitas, birria de res, carne al pastor. 1 pound barbacoa de hongos (vegetarian). 60 pieces homemade corn tortillas. 1 quart guacamole with corn tortila chips 16oz cactus salad

Taquiza

$99.00

Build your own taco with homemade sauces, homemade corn tortillas, fresh cilantro & onions. 1 pound each pork carnitas, birria de res, carne al pastor. 30 pieces homemade corn tortillas. 16oz guacamole with corn tortila chips 12oz cactus salad

Extras

Side Of Guacamole

$5.00

Side Of Salsa

$3.00

Side Of Pico

$3.00

Slice Of Avocado

$5.00

Side Broth

$3.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Glass Fanta

Glass Fanta

$4.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00
Squirt

Squirt

$4.00Out of stock
Sangria Senorial

Sangria Senorial

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$4.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca Tamarind

$5.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca Hibiscus

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Beer

Bohemia

$7.00

Pulque

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Kiwi

$8.00

High Noon Guava

$8.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

ToGo Cocktails

Tinys Margarita

Tinys Margarita

$18.00

Silver tequila, combier d' orange, lime, squirt, tajin

Sangria Roja

$15.00
Tequolada

Tequolada

$14.00

Reposado tequila, coconut rum, pineapple, lime, coco lopex and vanilla

All hours
Sunday4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Consumer pic
Tiny's Cantina image

