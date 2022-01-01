Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

26 Reviews

$

801 Barton Springs

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.50+

Double Espresso

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

Violet Femme

$3.50

Resplendent. Elegant. Complex. Mysterious with a splash of creamy vanilla and luxurious lavender. The resulting cup is evocative, aromatic, and smooth

Coconut Assam

$3.50

A hearty Assam India Black tea highlighted with natural coconut flakes is a robust and uplifting cup. A perfect balance of the bold richness of the black tea and the subtle sweetness of the coconut make a totally savory cup.

Jasmine Green

$3.50

The night blooming jasmine flower then opens and releases their fragrance into the tea.This balance creates a round yet assertive cup full of the intoxicating scent of jasmine with the richness of the full leaf green tea

Turkish Spice Mint (Decaf)

$3.50

For those who want a more complex and enticing peppermint based tisane, Peppermint, cinnamon, ginger root, licorice root, cardamon, cloves, stevia leaf and vanilla essence. Creating an enticing flavor that is minty, a bit spicy, a tad sweet, with hints of exotic unfoldings.

Ginger Peach Oolong

$3.50

Our top quality Shui Xian Oolong, natural ginger root, and natural juicy peach pieces combine to create a superb flavor experience. Ginger lends a hint of bright spiciness while the peach adds a touch of sweetness and softness. The flavors are robust yet refreshingly fruity at the same time.

Keemun Mao Feng

$3.50

Blueberry White

$3.50

Zhi White Blueberry is crafted exclusively from our superior grade Chinese White Bai Mudan blended with blueberries, blue cornflowers, and botanical blueberry extract.

Ice Tea

Iced Turkish Spice Mint

$3.00+

Zhi White Blueberry is crafted exclusively from our superior grade Chinese White Bai Mudan blended with blueberries, blue cornflowers, and botanical blueberry extract.

Iced Coconut Assam

$3.00+

A hearty Assam India Black tea highlighted with natural coconut flakes is a robust and uplifting cup. A perfect balance of the bold richness of the black tea and the subtle sweetness of the coconut make a totally savory cup.

Iced Jasmine Green

$3.00+

Bottled Beverages

High Dive Sparkling Water

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Box Water

$3.00

Bagels & Schmears

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Rosemary Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Egg Bagel

$2.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$2.00

Parmesan Bagel

$2.00

Sesame

$2.00

Garlic

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Bagel Sandwiches

Lox Sandwich

Lox Sandwich

$7.00+

Basil Lemon Schmear, House-Cured Lox, Caper Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Cherry Tomatoes. Served on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel

Avocado "Toast"

Avocado "Toast"

$5.50+

Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish

Pizza Bagel - Margherita

Pizza Bagel - Margherita

$5.00+

Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel

Pastries

Sriracha Cheddar Scone

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Cardamom Cream Pillow

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Banana Bread (Vegan)

$3.00

Lemon Poppyseed Bread

$3.00

Bowls & Salads

Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl

Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

with almond butter, blueberries, bananas, cinnamon & maple *gluten free *vegan

Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt Bowl

Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

with strawberry vanilla yogurt

Wild Salmon Poke Grain Salad

Wild Salmon Poke Grain Salad

$14.00

with jasmine brown rice, orange, cucumber, black sesame, scallions, tamari-sesame vinaigrette & spicy mayo *dairy free

Greek Arugula Feta Salad

Greek Arugula Feta Salad

$11.00

with baby arugula, green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives & balsamic-basil vinaigrette *gluten free *vegetarian

Miso Peanut Pasta Salad

Miso Peanut Pasta Salad

$11.00

with penne pasta, shredded carrots, red cabbage, mint, roasted peanuts, sweet peas & peanut butter-coconut dressing *diary free *vegan

Tempeh Taco Salad

$13.00

Donuts

(Vegan) Plain Cake

$3.00

Plain Cake

$3.00

Glazed Chocolate Cake

$3.00

Glazed Blueberry Cake

$3.00

Glazed Maple Cake

$3.00

Glazed Strawberry

$3.00

Strawberry Frosted Yeast

$3.00Out of stock

Plain Yeast

$3.00

Matcha Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Plain Cake (Andy K)

$3.00

Strawberry Chocolate Fritter

$4.00

Peanutbutter Chocolate Yeast

$3.00

For the Office (Bulk Bagels, Pastries, and Coffee)

Bulk Schmears

Bulk Schmears

Half Dozen Bagels (6 Bagels)

Half Dozen Bagels (6 Bagels)

$8.00
Mixed Pastry Box (12 random)

Mixed Pastry Box (12 random)

$36.00
96oz Hot Coffee Carrier

96oz Hot Coffee Carrier

$18.00

96oz. Cold Brew Box

$21.00

48oz. Cold Brew Box

$12.00

Bag of Coffee

Retail Bag of Coffee

$14.00

5lb. Bag

$55.00

T-Shirts

Nicaragua Shirt

$18.00

Guatemala Shirt

$18.00

Tiny House Shirt

$18.00

Rosen's Shirt

$20.00

Stroopwafel

Original

$3.50

Vegan

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Enamel Mug

Enamel Mug

$15.00

Hats

Cap

$20.00

Beanie

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Coffee Roaster from Austin, TX. Our downtown cafe is serving up coffee with breakfast and lunch fare. Open 7 days a week. 7am - 3pm

Website

Location

801 Barton Springs, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Joint - Austin - Riverside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
134 E. Riverside Dr Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
orange starNo Reviews
89 Rainey St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Brew & Brew
orange star4.5 • 836
500 San Marcos St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar - JW Marriott Austin
orange starNo Reviews
110 E. 2nd Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Patika - Luncheonette @ 100 Congress
orange starNo Reviews
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Forthright
orange star4.1 • 752
98 San Jacinto Blvd. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
orange star4.1 • 1,070
2206 South Congress Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Tiny Pies - South Lamar
orange star4.6 • 532
1100 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Sushi
orange star4.7 • 359
1716 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Picnik | South Lamar
orange star4.3 • 338
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - South Congress
orange star4.7 • 267
1208 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
orange star4.3 • 235
2110 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston