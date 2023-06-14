Tiny Tea Co. 1115 Burlingame Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Tiny Tea Co.! We are a citrus-based mocktail brand that got our start in the Farmer's market. Our drinks are inspired by modern mixology and feature newer ingredients that work well together to create a unique and exciting experience. Our goal is to provide you with a refreshing beverage that accentuates the taste and captures the fun and excitement of something truly remarkable.
Location
1115 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010
