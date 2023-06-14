Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiny Tea Co. 1115 Burlingame Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1115 Burlingame Ave

Burlingame, CA 94010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Hand-pounded Classic

Jade's Jasmine Wonder

Jade's Jasmine Wonder

$5.75

Refreshing, subtle floral notes, almost our favorite.

Nutty Ceylon Heritage

Nutty Ceylon Heritage

$5.75

Nutty, earth notes, almost classy.

Smoky Oolong Goddness

Smoky Oolong Goddness

$5.75

Bold, smoky ending, almost replaced your coffee.

Muai Thai Black

Muai Thai Black

$5.75Out of stock

Sweet, earthy, orange creamsicle undertone.

Cocktail Inspired

Twice Melon Bittery

Twice Melon Bittery

$6.95

Lime, cucumber, bitter melon, jasmine green tea.

Rosie's Purple Fizz

Rosie's Purple Fizz

$6.95

Blueberry, lemon, rosemary, lemongrass, non-alcoholic spritzer.

Strawberry Sensation

Strawberry Sensation

$6.95

Jasmine Grapefruit Splash

$6.95
Simple Sparkle

Simple Sparkle

$6.95Out of stock
Minted Coconut Mojito

Minted Coconut Mojito

$8.00

Lime, mint, coconut milk, house-made coconut shreds, coconut chips.

All-vegan Coconut Sour

All-vegan Coconut Sour

$7.75

Citruc, buttery, guaranteed a hearty sip.

In-season Adventures

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.95

Fresh strawberries, 2% milk, hand-whisked matcha tea, topped with house-made matcha cream.

Watermelon Spritzer

Watermelon Spritzer

$6.95

Coffee & Tea

Pour Over

Pour Over

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Out of stock
Honey Chai Latte

Honey Chai Latte

$5.25+Out of stock
Brewed Tea

Brewed Tea

$4.50+

Choose your tea base from below: June's white: light roast Os-Oolong: Medium roast The Great Rope: Dark roast

Snackable Gojo Tea

House-made pumpkin puree, chai tea, mascarpone cream, indulged with cinnamon honey cream.
Ube Blue

Ube Blue

$5.25

Taro puree, blueberries, taro mixer, indulged with molten cheese cream.

Bangkok Sunrise

Bangkok Sunrise

$5.25Out of stock

Mango, thai tea, fondued with coconut cream.

Bites

Pastel de Nata

Pastel de Nata

$3.75
Original Scone

Original Scone

$4.75

Creamy Scone, served with house-made cream and strawberry jam.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.25

Shortbread

$1.63+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Tiny Tea Co.! We are a citrus-based mocktail brand that got our start in the Farmer's market. Our drinks are inspired by modern mixology and feature newer ingredients that work well together to create a unique and exciting experience. Our goal is to provide you with a refreshing beverage that accentuates the taste and captures the fun and excitement of something truly remarkable.

Location

1115 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tuna Kahuna
orange starNo Reviews
1117 Burlingame Avenue Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
270 Lorton Avenue Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1152 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Limon - Burlingame
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Limon Rotisserie Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 8,407
1108 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlingame

Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 8,407
1108 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Delfina - Burlingame
orange star4.5 • 5,852
1444 Burlingame Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Rise Pizzeria - Burlingame
orange star4.6 • 5,624
1451 Burlingame Avenue Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Maverick Jack's
orange star4.7 • 5,417
1190 California Drive Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,958
824 Cowan Rd Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Neal's Coffee Shop - Burlingame
orange star4.4 • 1,116
1845 El Camino Real Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlingame
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
No reviews yet
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston