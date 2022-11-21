Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro imageView gallery
Popular Items

Special Order Burrito Online
Breakfast Bowl
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Coffee

French Press 12oz

$3.85

House Blend Coffee

$2.50+

Single Origin Seasonal Coffee

$3.25+

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.95+

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$3.65+

Hand Shaken Summer Tea

$3.65+

Our Wildberry Hibiscus iced tea hand shaken with simple syrup and frozen berries to sweeten.

Iced Americano

$2.85+

Double shot of espresso in a cup with filtered ice water.

Iced Breve

$3.95+

Double shot espresso with half and half.

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Double shot espresso with whole milk. (choose from any of the alternative milks we offer)

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.85+

(choose from any alternative milks, normally served with whole milk)

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Lavender Lemonade

$3.55+

Lemon-Berry Punch

$3.65+

Lemonade

$2.95+

Winnie Palmer

$3.95+

Wildberry hibiscus tea with lavender lemonade

Espresso Bar

Affogato

$4.45Out of stock

Americano

$2.85+

Double shot espresso with hot water

Breve

$4.35+

Double shot espresso with half and half

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Small size single shot, large size double shot with steamed milk and foam

Double Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$3.85+

Double shot espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato

$2.85

Traditional Italian macchiato with only a double shot of espresso and a dollop of foam on top.

Mocha

$4.45+

Double shot espresso with steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Single Espresso

$1.00

White Mocha

$4.45+

Double espresso with steamed milk and white chocolate sauce

Hot Teas & Steamers

Apple Cider Chai

$3.85+

Steamed chai concentrate and apple cider with added cinnamon

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Steamed chai concentrate with whole milk and added cinnamon (choose from any other alternative milk)

Flavored Steamers

$3.95+

Steamed milk with sauce to sweeten and whipped cream on top.

Golden Milk

$3.95+

Our turmeric ginger hot tea steamed with coconut milk and honey to sweeten.

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

London Fog Latte

$3.95+

Our Earl Gray hot tea with steamed milk and vanilla bean syrup to sweeten

Matcha Latte

$3.85+

Steamed with whole milk (choose from any other alternative milks)

Rishi Organic Hot Tea

$3.25+

Smoothies, Frappes & Red Bull

Avocado Kale Superfood Smoothie

$7.50Out of stock

Made with avocado, kale, blueberries, bananas, mangos, apple juice, and sweetened just a touch with natural agave nectar.

Berry Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Iced Coffee Frappe

$4.85

Mango Matcha

$7.50

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$7.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.50

Breakfast

A La Cart Breakfast Items

Avalanche Biscuit

$10.50

Open-faced biscuit/egg sandwich smothered in hamburger green chili, with cheese

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Grilled artisan bread topped with house-roasted Roma tomatoes and garlic, smashed avocados, balsamic glaze and everything bagel seasoning.

Bagel

$4.00

Biscuit & Gravy Meal

$10.50

One house-made biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs to order, hash browns

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Two house-made biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order

$6.00

One house-made biscuit smothered in sausage gravy

Biscuits (2)-plain

$5.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Any burrito served in a bowl and topped with green chili or gravy

Breakfast Sandwich w/ham or bacon

$8.50

Sandwich with choice of bagel OR croissant, ham or bacon with over-hard egg and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sandwich-No Meat

$7.50

Croissant French Toast w/Sweet Toppings

$9.00

Croissant dipped in batter prepared with fresh fruit toppings, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Double Meat Biscuit & Gravy

$10.00

One open-faced biscuit topped with two sausage patties and smothered in our Gosar sausage gravy

Egg Breakfast

$11.50

2 eggs to order, hash browns, choice of 3 pcs bacon or 2 sausage patties and toast

Gravy Side

$3.00

Green Chili Side

$3.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Large serving of hash browns, topped with hamburger green chili, cheese and 2 eggs to order.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Bagel with a spread of house-made Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Pancakes (2)

$10.50

Fan Favorite! Fluffy scratch pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup. Sweet toppings optional

Pancakes 1/2 order (1)

$6.50

1/2 order of our fluffy scratch pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup. Sweet toppings optional

Special Order Burrito Online

$6.00

Our #1 burritos have bacon, sausage, eggs, cheese, and hash browns. #2 is all of that, plus chopped Anaheim green chilli's. #3 is a veggie burrito with peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, eggs, and hash browns in a spinach tortilla.

Lunch-Salads and Sides

Avocado Cobb Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato

Greek Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, kalamata olives, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Pear and Candied Pecan Salad

$11.50

mixed greens, roasted chicken, sliced gala apples, walnuts, dried cherries, blue cheese, white balsamic

Sides

$3.00

Southwest Salad

$11.50

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, strawberries, candied pecans, feta crumbles

Lunch-Sandwiches & Wraps

BLTA Croissant Sandwich

$11.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Shredded Iceberg, Avocado, Mayo on toasted Croissant

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted chicken, ham, swiss, cheddar on grilled ciabatta bun w/mayo and jalapeno ranch

Chicken Pot Pie w/Side Salad

$12.00Out of stock

House-made

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken, Grapes, Green Apples, Pecans, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Lettuce on Croissant.

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on Croissant

French Dip Sandwich

$12.00

shaved roast beef on garlic toasted french roll with melted swiss and provolone served with au jus

Frito Pie

$7.00

A bowl of corn chips topped with our house-made hamburger green chili, cheddar cheese and available toppings.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup Special

$11.00

Call to ask us about the soup of the week. *seasonal*

Hot Dog

$6.00

Italian Sausage Grinder

$11.00

Classic grilled Italian sausage patty on toasted ciabatta with iceberg lettuce and mustard

Kids Lunch

$7.00

Choice of ham, turkey or PB&J sandwich OR grilled cheese, includes chips, pickle and small drink

Roast Beef Pretzel Roll

$11.00

Hand-sliced tender roast beef on a pretzel roll topped with melted cheddar cheese and horseradish spread.

The Italian

$12.00Out of stock

Capocola Ham, Peppered Salami, Sopressata Salami, Provolone, Marinated Red Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta Bun

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheese, avocado spread, mayo, and tomato slices on sourdough bread.

Wrap-Chicken BBQ

$10.50

Chicken Cheddar Cheese Shredded Iceberg Lettuce Crunchy Tortillas Ranch Dressing BBQ Sauce Spinach Tortilla

Wrap-Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken, Grapes, Green Apples, Pecans, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Lettuce on Croissant.

Wrap-Chicken Strawberry

$10.50

House-roasted chicken, fresh spinach, strawberries, pecans, feta, strawberry balsamic, spinach tortilla

Wrap-Southwest Chicken

$10.50

House-roasted chicken, applewood bacon, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, garlic green chile cheese, spinach, crunchy tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, tomato basil tortilla

Wrap-Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

House-roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, garlic green chile cheese, jalapeno ranch, spinach tortilla

Soup of the Day

Chicken Noodle

$6.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00+Out of stock

Poblano Sweet Corn Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock

Italian Tortellini

$6.00+Out of stock

Ham & Potato Soup

$6.00+

Hamburger Green Chili

$6.00+

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.00+Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$6.00+Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Be the Light ~ Matthew 5:14-16

Location

28422 Hwy. 160, South Fork, CO 81154

Directions

Gallery
Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro image

