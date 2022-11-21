- Home
Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro
No reviews yet
28422 Hwy. 160
South Fork, CO 81154
Cold Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee
Hand Shaken Summer Tea
Our Wildberry Hibiscus iced tea hand shaken with simple syrup and frozen berries to sweeten.
Iced Americano
Double shot of espresso in a cup with filtered ice water.
Iced Breve
Double shot espresso with half and half.
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Double shot espresso with whole milk. (choose from any of the alternative milks we offer)
Iced Matcha Latte
(choose from any alternative milks, normally served with whole milk)
Iced Tea
Lavender Lemonade
Lemon-Berry Punch
Lemonade
Winnie Palmer
Wildberry hibiscus tea with lavender lemonade
Espresso Bar
Affogato
Americano
Double shot espresso with hot water
Breve
Double shot espresso with half and half
Cappuccino
Small size single shot, large size double shot with steamed milk and foam
Double Espresso
Latte
Double shot espresso with steamed milk
Macchiato
Traditional Italian macchiato with only a double shot of espresso and a dollop of foam on top.
Mocha
Double shot espresso with steamed milk and chocolate sauce
Single Espresso
White Mocha
Double espresso with steamed milk and white chocolate sauce
Hot Teas & Steamers
Apple Cider Chai
Steamed chai concentrate and apple cider with added cinnamon
Chai Latte
Steamed chai concentrate with whole milk and added cinnamon (choose from any other alternative milk)
Flavored Steamers
Steamed milk with sauce to sweeten and whipped cream on top.
Golden Milk
Our turmeric ginger hot tea steamed with coconut milk and honey to sweeten.
Hot Chocolate
London Fog Latte
Our Earl Gray hot tea with steamed milk and vanilla bean syrup to sweeten
Matcha Latte
Steamed with whole milk (choose from any other alternative milks)
Rishi Organic Hot Tea
Smoothies, Frappes & Red Bull
Avocado Kale Superfood Smoothie
Made with avocado, kale, blueberries, bananas, mangos, apple juice, and sweetened just a touch with natural agave nectar.
Berry Banana Smoothie
Iced Coffee Frappe
Mango Matcha
Mango Pineapple Smoothie
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Pina Colada Smoothie
Breakfast
A La Cart Breakfast Items
Avalanche Biscuit
Open-faced biscuit/egg sandwich smothered in hamburger green chili, with cheese
Avocado Toast
Grilled artisan bread topped with house-roasted Roma tomatoes and garlic, smashed avocados, balsamic glaze and everything bagel seasoning.
Bagel
Biscuit & Gravy Meal
One house-made biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs to order, hash browns
Biscuits & Gravy
Two house-made biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order
One house-made biscuit smothered in sausage gravy
Biscuits (2)-plain
Breakfast Bowl
Any burrito served in a bowl and topped with green chili or gravy
Breakfast Sandwich w/ham or bacon
Sandwich with choice of bagel OR croissant, ham or bacon with over-hard egg and cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sandwich-No Meat
Croissant French Toast w/Sweet Toppings
Croissant dipped in batter prepared with fresh fruit toppings, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Double Meat Biscuit & Gravy
One open-faced biscuit topped with two sausage patties and smothered in our Gosar sausage gravy
Egg Breakfast
2 eggs to order, hash browns, choice of 3 pcs bacon or 2 sausage patties and toast
Gravy Side
Green Chili Side
Huevos Rancheros
Large serving of hash browns, topped with hamburger green chili, cheese and 2 eggs to order.
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bagel
Bagel with a spread of house-made Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Pancakes (2)
Fan Favorite! Fluffy scratch pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup. Sweet toppings optional
Pancakes 1/2 order (1)
1/2 order of our fluffy scratch pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup. Sweet toppings optional
Special Order Burrito Online
Our #1 burritos have bacon, sausage, eggs, cheese, and hash browns. #2 is all of that, plus chopped Anaheim green chilli's. #3 is a veggie burrito with peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, eggs, and hash browns in a spinach tortilla.
Lunch-Salads and Sides
Avocado Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, kalamata olives, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Pear and Candied Pecan Salad
mixed greens, roasted chicken, sliced gala apples, walnuts, dried cherries, blue cheese, white balsamic
Sides
Southwest Salad
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, strawberries, candied pecans, feta crumbles
Lunch-Sandwiches & Wraps
BLTA Croissant Sandwich
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Shredded Iceberg, Avocado, Mayo on toasted Croissant
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Roasted chicken, ham, swiss, cheddar on grilled ciabatta bun w/mayo and jalapeno ranch
Chicken Pot Pie w/Side Salad
House-made
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, Grapes, Green Apples, Pecans, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Lettuce on Croissant.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on Croissant
French Dip Sandwich
shaved roast beef on garlic toasted french roll with melted swiss and provolone served with au jus
Frito Pie
A bowl of corn chips topped with our house-made hamburger green chili, cheddar cheese and available toppings.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese & Soup Special
Call to ask us about the soup of the week. *seasonal*
Hot Dog
Italian Sausage Grinder
Classic grilled Italian sausage patty on toasted ciabatta with iceberg lettuce and mustard
Kids Lunch
Choice of ham, turkey or PB&J sandwich OR grilled cheese, includes chips, pickle and small drink
Roast Beef Pretzel Roll
Hand-sliced tender roast beef on a pretzel roll topped with melted cheddar cheese and horseradish spread.
The Italian
Capocola Ham, Peppered Salami, Sopressata Salami, Provolone, Marinated Red Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta Bun
Turkey Melt
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheese, avocado spread, mayo, and tomato slices on sourdough bread.
Wrap-Chicken BBQ
Chicken Cheddar Cheese Shredded Iceberg Lettuce Crunchy Tortillas Ranch Dressing BBQ Sauce Spinach Tortilla
Wrap-Chicken Salad
Chicken, Grapes, Green Apples, Pecans, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Lettuce on Croissant.
Wrap-Chicken Strawberry
House-roasted chicken, fresh spinach, strawberries, pecans, feta, strawberry balsamic, spinach tortilla
Wrap-Southwest Chicken
House-roasted chicken, applewood bacon, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, garlic green chile cheese, spinach, crunchy tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, tomato basil tortilla
Wrap-Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch
House-roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, garlic green chile cheese, jalapeno ranch, spinach tortilla
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Be the Light ~ Matthew 5:14-16
28422 Hwy. 160, South Fork, CO 81154