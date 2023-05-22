Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks

Tiny Biscuit CLT

review star

No reviews yet

8821 j w clay blvd

charlotte, NC 28262

Popular Items

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

crispy sprouts drizzled with honey hot glaze

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Tenders drizzled with buffalo & ranch Wrapped up w/cheese lettuce and tomato on a toasted tortilla.

Fried Pickles

$7.00


Burgers

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$15.00

salmon filet crisp bacon lettuce tomato & remoulade sauce served on a brioche bun

Breakfast Smash

$15.00

SMASH PATTY ~MELTED CHEDDAR ~ GARLIC AIOLI~BACON ~ FRIED EGG

Double Cheesy

$13.00

DOUBLE SMASH PATTY ~AMERICAN CHEESE ~ 4 PICKLES ~GARLIC AIOLI

Single cheesy

$10.00

Burritos & Wraps

Veggie west coast

$12.00

Fries, salsa, mixed cheese, pepper, onions ,fried egg, wrapped in flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Tenders drizzled with buffalo & ranch Wrapped up w/cheese lettuce and tomato on a toasted tortilla.

FAN FAVORITES

Loaded Mac Bowl aka MAC ATTACK

$16.00

loaded tots with a layer of creamy mac n cheese Hand breaded tenders tossed in maple bourbon buffalo sauce garnished with bacon bits & chives.

Chicken & Waffle Slider

$7.00

Fried chicken breast served in between reconstructed waffle minis dusted with sugar served with old fashion syrup

What The Cluck

What The Cluck

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken breast Dipped in maple bourbon buffalo sauce topped off crisp pickles & Maple aioli Served brioche bun.

Tender Lovin

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken bites Tossed in our signature maple bourbon buffalo sauce.

Winged Perfection

$9.50+

6 pc or 12 pc traditional wings tossed your choice of drip

Fish filet

$13.00

Extras

*Loaded Sprouts*

*Loaded Sprouts*

$12.00

Crispy sprouts dressed in cranberries, bacon, pecans, feta & honey hot glaze

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

crispy sprouts drizzled with honey hot glaze

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Gouda Mac Bites

Gouda Mac Bites

$7.00

Southern Egg Roll

$4.25Out of stock

stuffed with house mac & southern collards served with honey hot drizzle

Loaded sweet Potato Fries

Loaded sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

marshmallow cream-pecans-brown sugar crumbles

Wedge Fries

$5.00
Loaded wedge Fries

Loaded wedge Fries

$8.00

queso, mixed cheddar, bacon & chives.

Reg Fries

$5.00
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$5.00

Biscuits & More

3pc & Biscuit

$12.00

3 HAND BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS & BUTTERMILK BISCUIT YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

6pc & Biscuit

$17.00

6 HAND BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS & BUTTERMILK BISCUIT YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Buttermilk biscuit

$2.25
Doughnut Bites

Doughnut Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75Out of stock

Buffalo

$0.75

Maple Bourbon Buffalo

$0.75

Brunch specials

Chicken & Waffle Slider

$7.00

Fried chicken breast served in between reconstructed waffle minis dusted with sugar served with old fashion syrup

Doughnut Bites

Doughnut Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Dirty South Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Deep fried flounder served with southern collards and creamy grits served with a honey butter biscuit

French toast wings

$15.00

6 Waffle battered wings dusted w/ cinnamon spice served with hot syrup dip

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8821 j w clay blvd, charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

