Tinys Coffee Bar 555 S. Lake St.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tinys coffee bar is centered in Miller Beach's business district and will feature "coffee until cocktails" in a cool relaxed environment. Serving delicious breakfast treats, pastries espressos and specialty coffee drinks. We will also feature artisan cocktails, a full bar, and savory small plates throughout the day and evening.
Location
555 S. Lake St., Gary, IN 46403
