The General Store 816 Bradley Street

816 Bradley Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Popular Items

Fish Fry

$12.95

Our 8 ounce piece of deep fried haddock with 2 sides.

Boars Head oven gold turkey

$9.99

Subs

Turkey sub

$8.99

Ham sub

$8.25

Roast beef sub

$9.99

Salami Sub

$9.99

Pepperoni sub

$8.25

Capicola sub

$9.99

Italian sub

$9.99

Regular sub

$9.99

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Egg salad sub

$9.99

Homemade Salads

Large Pasta Salad

$6.99

Sprial noodles with italian dressing and black olives with pepperoni, munster cheese, and sharp cheese.

Small Pasta Salad

$3.99

Sprial noodles with italian dressing and black olives with pepperoni, munster cheese, and sharp cheese.

Large macaroni salad

$6.99

Elbow noodles with mayo, celery salt, black peppers, hard boiled eggs, red onion

Small macaroni salad

$3.99

Elbow noodles with mayo, celery salt, black peppers, hard boiled eggs, red onion.

Large Tuna mac salad

$4.99

Elbow noodles with mayo, celery salt, black peppers, hard boiled eggs, red onion with tuna and peas.

Small tuna mac salad

$8.99

Elbow noodles with mayo, celery salt, black peppers, hard boiled eggs, red onion with tuna and peas.

Large broccoli salad

$13.99

broccoli topped with our homemade dressing, red onion & bacon.

Large potato salad

$9.99

Cubed potatoes in mayo, with hard boiled egg, red onion and salt and pepper.

Small potato salad

$5.99

Cubed potatoes in mayo, with hard boiled egg, red onion and salt and pepper.

Large coleslaw

$7.99

Our home made coleslaw dressing with shredded cabbage and carrots.

Small coleslaw

$3.99

Our home made coleslaw dressing with shredded cabbage and carrots.

Hot Food

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99
Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99
Ultimate chocolate cheesecake

$4.89
Lava Cake

$6.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Crush Orange soda

$3.00

Crush grape soda

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf raspberry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
We are not your average gas station we have home made salads, Boar's Head meats, and subs. We also Have Krispy Krunchy Chicken!

