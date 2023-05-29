The General Store 816 Bradley Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are not your average gas station we have home made salads, Boar's Head meats, and subs. We also Have Krispy Krunchy Chicken!
Location
816 Bradley Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hop Spot Watertown - 133 South Massey St.
No Reviews
133 North Massey Street Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurant
More near Watertown