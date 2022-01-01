Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Tiny Thai

review star

No reviews yet

450 Rhode Island St

Buffalo, NY 14213

Massaman Curry
Thai Tea

Vegan Fresh Rolls w/ Thai Peanut Sauce

$7.00

Fresh roll with beans, potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, microgreens etc, wrapped in baby collard greens, served w/ fresh peanut sauce

Chor Muang

Using a recipe dating from 200 years to King Rama II, these beautiful sweet and savory steamed dumplings were originally served to Thai nobility. Topped with coconut milk and eaten with fresh vegetables and raw chili pepper.
$6.00

Using a recipe dating back 200 years to King Rama II, these beautiful sweet and savory steamed dumplings were originally served to Thai nobility. 4 tapioca dumplings with chicken and peanut filling.

Kao Yum Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Gai Yang

$15.00

Gai Yang means “grilled chicken” in Thai and it originates from the Northeastern Isan region. Single order comes with 1/2 chicken and sticky rice.

Massaman Curry

$11.00

A rich and aromatic curry, made with chicken or tempeh.

Khao Man Gai

$14.00

Boiled chicken with rice and cucumber. includes a side of bitter melon soup.

Drunken Mama Noodles

$12.00

Pork Ribs

$15.00

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai tea with cream.

Water

$1.00

Hot tea

Chaidim Organic Thai Tea

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tiny Thai serves a limited menu of hard-to-find Thai dishes using fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. Through Thai Food Pop-Up Events and Catering Services, we share our love of Thai food with Buffalo and treat our customers like family.

450 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213

Directions

