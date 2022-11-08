- Home
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
2,044 Reviews
$$
1650 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA 19446
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Made fresh throughout the day.
Queso
Our distinctive Mexican melted cheese dip
Chicken Baby Chimis (4)
Lightly fried mini chimichangas filled with seasoned chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and crema.
Jalapeño Baby Chimis (4)
Jalapeno and cream cheese filled mini chimichangas served with cool cucumber ranch for dipping.
Mexican Street Corn
Grilled corn on the cob, just like from the streets of Mexico. Topped with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
Mayan Shrimp
Magic dusted shrimp lightly fried and tossed in a chipotle aioli with fire roasted corn salsa and avocado in a tortilla bowl.
Juan's Tenders
Choice of flavor with blue cheese dressing.
Juan’s Wings
Choice of flavor with blue cheese dressing.
Hector’s Quesadilla
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Loaded Skillet Nachos
Bring your friends. Made for sharing. House fried chips, on beans, double-layered with chicken, beef, or pork, Queso and baked with Jack and Cheddar. Smothered and served with salsa fresca, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
Salads
Chicken Sunburst Chop Salad
Marinated chicken, grilled vegetables, sauteed mushrooms, cucumbers, avocado and salsa fresca over chopped lettuce.
Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken or steak atop a blend of chopped lettuce, refried beans, salsa fresca, guacamole, shredded cheese and sauteed onions and peppers.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared rare Ahi tuna over baby spinach, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, pickled onions, orange slaw and fresh cilantro tossed with tequila cilantro dressing drizzled with honey mustard.
Coconut Shrimp Salad
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.
Specialty Tacos
Tacos Americanos (3)
Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Original Fish Tacos (3)
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
Del Mar Tacos (3)
Baja-style tacos with beer-battered fish, onion, cilantro, orange slaw, mild 3-pepper sauce and avocado on white corn tortillas.
Grilled Baja Tacos
Perfectly grilled Mahi Mahi dusted with a special blend of spices. Served in a grilled flour tortillas, red cabbage, three ppepper sauce and salsa fresca.
Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Tacos (3)
An original fish taco, a fish taco del mar and a fried shrimp taco.
Burritos
Tio’s Super Burrito
A real belt buster. Super chunks of sirloin and refritos stuffed in a giant flour tortilla. Baked with lots of sauce and lettuce and salsa fresca piled on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Supreme
Choice of protein and refried beans baked in mild red chile sauce and cheese. Topped with crema.
Juan’s Burrito
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of protein, with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, salsa fresca, crema and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice, beans, or fries.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Our seasoned and grilled chicken fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Our seasoned and grilled steak fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Our seasoned and sauteed shrimp fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Guadalajara Steak Fajitas
Spicy, delicious cracked pepper steak.
Mucho Sabor Fajitas
Grilled chicken and steak combo fajita covered in 4 sauces: crema, chipotle BBQ, hacienda and picante sauces. Spicy.
Chicken/Shrimp Combo Fajita
Our seasoned and grilled chicken with seasoned, sauteed shrimp fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Steak/Shrimp Combo Fajita
Our seasoned and grilled steak with seasoned, sauteed shrimp fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Vegetable Fajitas
Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, squash, sauteed spinach, and corn salsa.
Chicken/Steak Combo Fajita
Our seasoned and grilled chicken and steak fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Island Jerk Chicken Fajita
Brushed wiht Caribbean delight. Grilled, juicy, delicious.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Muchachas
2 cheese enchiladas with ground beef and chicken, baked in mild enchilada sauce and topped with onion, cilantro and crema. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Skillet Baked Enchiladas
3 cheese enchiladas with chicken, steak and salsa fresca baked in tomatillo sauce and topped with onion and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Vegetariano
Roasted Vegetable Zarape
Sauteed spinach, fire roasted corn, onions, mushrooms and peppers, baked with our signature salsa butter and cheese. Served with sour cream and flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Banderas
3 enchiladas filled with cheese, guacamole, black beans and salsa fresca, baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Burrito Vegetariana
A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, baby spinach, fire roasted corn and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Baked in our mild enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and crema.
Mas Favoritos
Chicken Chimichanga
Seasoned chicken and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried, then baked in our mild red chile sauce. Served with guacamole, crema, Mexican rice and beans.
Tio’s Mexican Combo
Chicken Burrito, chicken enchilada,2 chicken baby chimis,baked in our delicious signature sauces . Served with guacamole,sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.
Quesadilla Extravaganza
Seasoned chicken, ground beef, pork, a flour tortilla grilled with salsa fresca, mild chilies and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Build Your Own Gringo Burger
A juicy half-pound ground beef burger with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of a side.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with perfectly seasoned Baja shrimp, sweet crab meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, then topped with a mild and creamy spinach sauce. Served with Mexican rice and fire-roasted corn.
Carne Asada
12 Ounce Grilled, seasoned steak topped with hacienda sauce and salsa fresca. Served with mexican rice and beans.
Margaritas Famous Taster
Our original combo. A chicken burrito, beef enchilada and beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Smashed Burger
Sides
Fire Roasted Mexican Corn
Grilled corn off the cob with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
Mexican Rice
Black Beans
Refried Bean
Both Beans
Mexican Rice And Beans
French Fries
Signature Side Salad
Side Of Queso
Shot Of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side Picante
SIde Hacienda
Side Crema
Side Tortillas
Side of Fuego
Side Cold Plate
Side Jalapenos
Side Cucumbers
Side Fresca
Side Onions & Peppers
Side Chimichurry
Side Avocado
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Cheese
bag of chips
pint of salsa
Single Chicken Taco (Copy)
Single Pork Carnitas Taco (Copy)
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
Moist chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with white chocolate shavings.
House-Made Fried Ice Cream
Sweet and salty, smoother yet crunchy; Vanilla ice cream with a crushed pretzel shell, covered in chocolate sauce, honey or both
Churros
Cinnamon sugar coated pastries served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce or honey.
Flan
Creamy custard drizzled in caramel. Served with whipped cream.
Sopapillas
Pillowy Mexican fried dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with warm honey for dipping.
Kids
Kids Taco
Hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Kids 2 Tacos
Two hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Kids Fajita
Grilled chicken or steak* with a choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and grilled chicken.
Kids Beef Quesadilla
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and taco beef.
Kids Nachos
Nachos with cheese. Add chicken or taco beef.
Kids Burger
Hamburger*, cheeseburger* or grilled chicken.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Breaded fried chicken tenders.
Kids Burrito
Chicken, ground beef or beans smothered in mild red chili sauce and cheese.
Kid Corn
Kid smoothie
Kid Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with Mexican rice and beans.
Gift Cards/Retail
Chiptin
1 XL bag of Chips, 1 pint of Salsa, 1/2 pint of Guacamole all in Margaritas Chip tin! Perfect for the crew! Refill card included - 12.99 Next time you refill.
w/squeeze
Chiptin refill
quart of squeeze
Our Homemade SQUEEZE will make the perfect Margarita every time... Just add Tequila.
strawberry squeeze
mango squeeze
blood orange squeeze
raspberry squeeze
ginger squeeze
peach squeeze
coconut squeeze
ADULT SOMBREROS
KID SOMBREROS
LTO
Snappy Pescado
Native to the Guld of Mexico, red snapper is naturally sweet and nutty with a flavorful Margaritas twist that is sure to have you leaving with a full belly and happy heart. 10oz seared red snapper fillet served over Mexican rice and sauteed seasonal vegetables with three pepper sauce and Mexican Street Corn.
Tacos Al Carbon
Flour tortillas lightly dusted with masa and then grilled. Each taco is filled with seared ssirloin, carmelized onions, chimichurri and queso fresco.
Mahi Mahi
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446