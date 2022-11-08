Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

2,044 Reviews

$$

1650 Sumneytown Pike

Lansdale, PA 19446

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Americanos (3)
Queso
Juan’s Burrito

Appetizers

Guacamole

$9.50

Made fresh throughout the day.

Queso

$8.50

Our distinctive Mexican melted cheese dip

Chicken Baby Chimis (4)

$12.00

Lightly fried mini chimichangas filled with seasoned chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and crema.

Jalapeño Baby Chimis (4)

$12.00

Jalapeno and cream cheese filled mini chimichangas served with cool cucumber ranch for dipping.

Mexican Street Corn

$8.75

Grilled corn on the cob, just like from the streets of Mexico. Topped with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

Mayan Shrimp

$12.75

Magic dusted shrimp lightly fried and tossed in a chipotle aioli with fire roasted corn salsa and avocado in a tortilla bowl.

Juan's Tenders

$13.25

Choice of flavor with blue cheese dressing.

Juan’s Wings

$13.25

Choice of flavor with blue cheese dressing.

Hector’s Quesadilla

$11.75

Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Loaded Skillet Nachos

$14.75

Bring your friends. Made for sharing. House fried chips, on beans, double-layered with chicken, beef, or pork, Queso and baked with Jack and Cheddar. Smothered and served with salsa fresca, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

Salads

Seared rare Ahi tuna over baby spinach, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, pickled onions, orange slaw and fresh cilantro tossed with tequila cilantro dressing drizzled with honey mustard.

Chicken Sunburst Chop Salad

$15.99

Marinated chicken, grilled vegetables, sauteed mushrooms, cucumbers, avocado and salsa fresca over chopped lettuce.

Taco Salad

$14.75

Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.

Fajita Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken or steak atop a blend of chopped lettuce, refried beans, salsa fresca, guacamole, shredded cheese and sauteed onions and peppers.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Seared rare Ahi tuna over baby spinach, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, pickled onions, orange slaw and fresh cilantro tossed with tequila cilantro dressing drizzled with honey mustard.

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$15.75

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.

Specialty Tacos

Tacos Americanos (3)

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Original Fish Tacos (3)

$14.75

Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.

Del Mar Tacos (3)

$14.75

Baja-style tacos with beer-battered fish, onion, cilantro, orange slaw, mild 3-pepper sauce and avocado on white corn tortillas.

Grilled Baja Tacos

$15.75

Perfectly grilled Mahi Mahi dusted with a special blend of spices. Served in a grilled flour tortillas, red cabbage, three ppepper sauce and salsa fresca.

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Tacos (3)

$15.25

From The Sea Combo (3) (Copy)

$17.98

An original fish taco, a fish taco del mar and a fried shrimp taco.

taco bar reorder

Out of stock

Burritos

Tio’s Super Burrito

$16.75

A real belt buster. Super chunks of sirloin and refritos stuffed in a giant flour tortilla. Baked with lots of sauce and lettuce and salsa fresca piled on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Supreme

$15.25

Choice of protein and refried beans baked in mild red chile sauce and cheese. Topped with crema.

Juan’s Burrito

$12.75

Handheld burrito filled with your choice of protein, with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, salsa fresca, crema and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice, beans, or fries.

Fajitas

Our fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$18.75

Our seasoned and grilled chicken fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$20.50

Our seasoned and grilled steak fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$20.50

Our seasoned and sauteed shrimp fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Guadalajara Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Spicy, delicious cracked pepper steak.

Mucho Sabor Fajitas

$19.25

Grilled chicken and steak combo fajita covered in 4 sauces: crema, chipotle BBQ, hacienda and picante sauces. Spicy.

Chicken/Shrimp Combo Fajita

$19.75

Our seasoned and grilled chicken with seasoned, sauteed shrimp fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Steak/Shrimp Combo Fajita

$20.50

Our seasoned and grilled steak with seasoned, sauteed shrimp fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.25

Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, squash, sauteed spinach, and corn salsa.

Chicken/Steak Combo Fajita

$19.75

Our seasoned and grilled chicken and steak fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.

Island Jerk Chicken Fajita

$19.00

Brushed wiht Caribbean delight. Grilled, juicy, delicious.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Muchachas

$15.50

2 cheese enchiladas with ground beef and chicken, baked in mild enchilada sauce and topped with onion, cilantro and crema. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Skillet Baked Enchiladas

$17.50

3 cheese enchiladas with chicken, steak and salsa fresca baked in tomatillo sauce and topped with onion and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

The Mexican Flag

$17.25

3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Vegetariano

Roasted Vegetable Zarape

$13.25

Sauteed spinach, fire roasted corn, onions, mushrooms and peppers, baked with our signature salsa butter and cheese. Served with sour cream and flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Banderas

$16.25

3 enchiladas filled with cheese, guacamole, black beans and salsa fresca, baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Burrito Vegetariana

$14.25

A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, baby spinach, fire roasted corn and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Baked in our mild enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and crema.

Mas Favoritos

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.50

Seasoned chicken and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried, then baked in our mild red chile sauce. Served with guacamole, crema, Mexican rice and beans.

Tio’s Mexican Combo

$16.75

Chicken Burrito, chicken enchilada,2 chicken baby chimis,baked in our delicious signature sauces . Served with guacamole,sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.

Quesadilla Extravaganza

$15.00

Seasoned chicken, ground beef, pork, a flour tortilla grilled with salsa fresca, mild chilies and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Build Your Own Gringo Burger

$13.00

A juicy half-pound ground beef burger with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of a side.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$17.00

Two hand-rolled corn enchiladas filled with perfectly seasoned Baja shrimp, sweet crab meat, cheddar and jack cheeses, then topped with a mild and creamy spinach sauce. Served with Mexican rice and fire-roasted corn.

Carne Asada

$19.50

12 Ounce Grilled, seasoned steak topped with hacienda sauce and salsa fresca. Served with mexican rice and beans.

Margaritas Famous Taster

$16.25

Our original combo. A chicken burrito, beef enchilada and beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Smashed Burger

$14.25

Carne Asada

$19.50

12 Ounce Grilled, seasoned steak topped with hacienda sauce and salsa fresca. Served with mexican rice and beans.

Sides

Fire Roasted Mexican Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn off the cob with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried Bean

$3.00

Both Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice And Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Signature Side Salad

$5.50

Side Of Queso

$2.50

Shot Of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Picante

$1.00

SIde Hacienda

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Fuego

$1.00

Side Cold Plate

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Fresca

$2.00

Side Onions & Peppers

$2.00

Side Chimichurry

$1.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Cheese

$2.50

bag of chips

$4.00

pint of salsa

$4.50

Single Chicken Taco (Copy)

$5.79

Single Pork Carnitas Taco (Copy)

$5.79

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.75

Moist chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with white chocolate shavings.

House-Made Fried Ice Cream

$7.25

Sweet and salty, smoother yet crunchy; Vanilla ice cream with a crushed pretzel shell, covered in chocolate sauce, honey or both

Churros

$7.25

Cinnamon sugar coated pastries served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce or honey.

Flan

$6.75

Creamy custard drizzled in caramel. Served with whipped cream.

Sopapillas

$6.75

Pillowy Mexican fried dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with warm honey for dipping.

Kids

Kids Taco

$7.00

Hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.

Kids 2 Tacos

$8.00

Two hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.

Kids Fajita

$8.00

Grilled chicken or steak* with a choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Bakes flour tortilla with cheese.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and grilled chicken.

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$8.50

Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and taco beef.

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Nachos with cheese. Add chicken or taco beef.

Kids Burger

$7.00

Hamburger*, cheeseburger* or grilled chicken.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Breaded fried chicken tenders.

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Chicken, ground beef or beans smothered in mild red chili sauce and cheese.

Kid Corn

$1.00

Kid smoothie

$3.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast with Mexican rice and beans.

Gift Cards/Retail

Chiptin

$19.99

1 XL bag of Chips, 1 pint of Salsa, 1/2 pint of Guacamole all in Margaritas Chip tin! Perfect for the crew! Refill card included - 12.99 Next time you refill.

w/squeeze

$25.00

Chiptin refill

$12.99

quart of squeeze

$5.99

Our Homemade SQUEEZE will make the perfect Margarita every time... Just add Tequila.

strawberry squeeze

$8.99

mango squeeze

$8.99

blood orange squeeze

$8.99

raspberry squeeze

$8.99

ginger squeeze

$8.99

peach squeeze

$8.99

coconut squeeze

$8.99

ADULT SOMBREROS

$2.00

KID SOMBREROS

$2.00

LTO

Snappy Pescado

$19.00

Native to the Guld of Mexico, red snapper is naturally sweet and nutty with a flavorful Margaritas twist that is sure to have you leaving with a full belly and happy heart. 10oz seared red snapper fillet served over Mexican rice and sauteed seasonal vegetables with three pepper sauce and Mexican Street Corn.

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.00

Flour tortillas lightly dusted with masa and then grilled. Each taco is filled with seared ssirloin, carmelized onions, chimichurri and queso fresco.

Mahi Mahi

$19.00

The Mexican Flag

$17.25

3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrate Everyday! Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Location

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

