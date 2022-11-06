  • Home
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Tio Leos Mexican Restaurant - 6333 Mission Gorge Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tio Leos Mexican Restaurant 6333 Mission Gorge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

6333 Mission Gorge Rd

San Diego, CA 92120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COMBOS

Combo 1. Beef Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$17.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 2. Two Beef Tacos

$17.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 3. Two Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 4. Beef Tamale & Combo Burrito

$18.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 5. Fish Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$18.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 6. Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchilada

$18.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 7. Chile Relleno & Beef Taco

$18.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 8. Beef Taco & Combo Burrito

$18.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 9. Beef Burrito & Cheese Enchilada

$18.00

served with rice & beans

Combo 10. Carne Asada Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$18.00

served with rice & beans

APPETIZERS

Taco Basket

$17.00

soft, guacamole, cilantor, onion, pico, salsa verde

Hot Drumsticks

$15.00

spicy, drummies, (10), blue cheese

Guacamole Dip

$12.00

avacados, tomatoes, cheese, onions, cilantro & radish

Tio's Sampler Plater

$19.00

(2) taco fingers, burrito fingers,quesadilla, nacho, quacamole, sour cream

Jalapeno Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

fries, jalapeno, cheese, sour cream

Spicy Bean Dip

$10.00

beans, jalapeno, pico, cheese

Taco Sticks

$12.00

(3) crispy flour, beef, cheese, guacamole

Burrito Fingers

$16.00

(4) crispy mini burritos, jalapeno, spicy carrots, cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Taco Fingers

$15.00

(10) mini rolled tacos, cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Super Nachos

$16.00

beef, chicken or beans, cheese, sauce, guacamole, sour cream

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

fries,carne, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream

Queso Chorizo Dip

$11.00

melted pepper jack, chorizo, pico, jalapenos

Street Tacos

$10.00

Just Nachos

$10.00

SOUP & SALADS

Albondigas Bowl

$9.00

meatball, vegetable soup

Albondigas Cup

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$9.00

chicken, cilantro & vegetables

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$6.00

Black Bean Bowl

$9.00

cilantro, pico, sour cream

Black Bean Cup

$6.00

Chicken Posole Bowl

$10.00

broth, red chili, hominy, cabbage, onion, cilantro, lime

Pork Posole Bowl

$10.00

broth, red chili, hominy, cabbage, onion, cilantro, lime

Menudo Bowl (Seasonal)

$10.00Out of stock

broth, red chili, hominy, cabbage, onion, cilantro, lime

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

grilled breast, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.00

shrimp, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, caesar dressing

Tio's Taco Salad

$16.00

meat choice, pinto beans,lettuce, cheese, olives, tomatoe, avocado

Mixed Green Salad

$8.50

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

flour tortilla, cheese

Super Quesadilla

$16.00

meat choice, cheese

Crab Quesadilla

$22.00

crab, cheese, pico, quacamole, lime

Shrimp Quesadillla

$22.00

shrimp, cheese, pico, quacamole, lime

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$17.00

carne, cheese, pico, quacamole

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$17.00

pollo, cheese, pico, quacamole

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

chicken, cheese, cotija, bbq sauce

Grilled Eggplant Quesadilla

$17.00

eggplant, cheese, cotija

Southwest Quesadilla

$17.00

black beans, green chilie, avocado,pico, cotija

Veggie Quesadilla

$17.00

brocoli, cauiflower. Carrots,zucchini, bell peppers, onions pico, cotija

Green Onion Quesadilla

$13.00

Green Chile Quesadilla

$13.00

Guac Quesadilla

$14.00

BURRITOS

Bean Burrito

$9.00

sauce, cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Beef Burrito

$10.00

sauce, cheese

Beef & Bean Combo Burrito

$10.00

sauce, cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.75

carne, pico, quacamole

California Burrito

$11.75

carne, fries, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

quacamole, pico, sauce, cheese

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

sauce, cheese

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.00

sauce, cheese

Chicken Caesar Burrito

$11.75

pollo, romaine, avocado, parmesan, caesar dressing

Fajita Burrito

$11.75

meat choice, peppers, onions, quacamole, pico

Grilled Fish Burrito

$12.00

cabbage, pico, cheese