Tio Leos Mexican Restaurant 6333 Mission Gorge Rd
6333 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
COMBOS
Combo 1. Beef Taco & Cheese Enchilada
served with rice & beans
Combo 2. Two Beef Tacos
served with rice & beans
Combo 3. Two Cheese Enchiladas
served with rice & beans
Combo 4. Beef Tamale & Combo Burrito
served with rice & beans
Combo 5. Fish Taco & Cheese Enchilada
served with rice & beans
Combo 6. Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchilada
served with rice & beans
Combo 7. Chile Relleno & Beef Taco
served with rice & beans
Combo 8. Beef Taco & Combo Burrito
served with rice & beans
Combo 9. Beef Burrito & Cheese Enchilada
served with rice & beans
Combo 10. Carne Asada Taco & Cheese Enchilada
served with rice & beans
APPETIZERS
Taco Basket
soft, guacamole, cilantor, onion, pico, salsa verde
Hot Drumsticks
spicy, drummies, (10), blue cheese
Guacamole Dip
avacados, tomatoes, cheese, onions, cilantro & radish
Tio's Sampler Plater
(2) taco fingers, burrito fingers,quesadilla, nacho, quacamole, sour cream
Jalapeno Chili Cheese Fries
fries, jalapeno, cheese, sour cream
Spicy Bean Dip
beans, jalapeno, pico, cheese
Taco Sticks
(3) crispy flour, beef, cheese, guacamole
Burrito Fingers
(4) crispy mini burritos, jalapeno, spicy carrots, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Taco Fingers
(10) mini rolled tacos, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Super Nachos
beef, chicken or beans, cheese, sauce, guacamole, sour cream
Carne Asada Fries
fries,carne, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream
Queso Chorizo Dip
melted pepper jack, chorizo, pico, jalapenos
Street Tacos
Just Nachos
SOUP & SALADS
Albondigas Bowl
meatball, vegetable soup
Albondigas Cup
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
chicken, cilantro & vegetables
Chicken Tortilla Cup
Black Bean Bowl
cilantro, pico, sour cream
Black Bean Cup
Chicken Posole Bowl
broth, red chili, hominy, cabbage, onion, cilantro, lime
Pork Posole Bowl
broth, red chili, hominy, cabbage, onion, cilantro, lime
Menudo Bowl (Seasonal)
broth, red chili, hominy, cabbage, onion, cilantro, lime
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled breast, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing
Shrimp Caesar Salad
shrimp, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan
Caesar Salad
romaine, caesar dressing
Tio's Taco Salad
meat choice, pinto beans,lettuce, cheese, olives, tomatoe, avocado
Mixed Green Salad
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, cheese
Super Quesadilla
meat choice, cheese
Crab Quesadilla
crab, cheese, pico, quacamole, lime
Shrimp Quesadillla
shrimp, cheese, pico, quacamole, lime
Carne Asada Quesadilla
carne, cheese, pico, quacamole
Pollo Asado Quesadilla
pollo, cheese, pico, quacamole
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
chicken, cheese, cotija, bbq sauce
Grilled Eggplant Quesadilla
eggplant, cheese, cotija
Southwest Quesadilla
black beans, green chilie, avocado,pico, cotija
Veggie Quesadilla
brocoli, cauiflower. Carrots,zucchini, bell peppers, onions pico, cotija
Green Onion Quesadilla
Green Chile Quesadilla
Guac Quesadilla
BURRITOS
Bean Burrito
sauce, cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beef Burrito
sauce, cheese
Beef & Bean Combo Burrito
sauce, cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
carne, pico, quacamole
California Burrito
carne, fries, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream
Carnitas Burrito
quacamole, pico, sauce, cheese
Chicken Burrito
sauce, cheese
Chile Relleno Burrito
sauce, cheese
Chicken Caesar Burrito
pollo, romaine, avocado, parmesan, caesar dressing
Fajita Burrito
meat choice, peppers, onions, quacamole, pico
Grilled Fish Burrito
cabbage, pico, cheese