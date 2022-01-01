Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Since 1970, Tio Pepe. Spain and Mexico’s latest fine dining trends, side by side. Open Tuesday - Sunday 12pm-11pm Closed Mondays Phone (212) 242-6480
Location
168 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
Gallery