Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

Popular Items

Beef Barbacoa Taco
Rajas Con Papas Taco
Portobello Taco

Starters / Tapas

Guacamole

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

fried calamari, chipotle aioli dip

Quesadillla

$10.00

toasted flour tortilla filled with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.

Ceviche

$14.00

catch of the day w/lime, riccoto Peruvian chile, & tri-color pepper

Chorizo

$12.00

sautéed chorizo with onions and rioja wine

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.00

shrimp w/olive oil, garlic, white wine, guindilla pepper

Charcuterie Platter

$18.00

Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, Iberico chorizo

Soups/Salad

Lentil Soup W/Chorizo

$10.00

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

chicken soup w/pasilla chile, epazote

Lentil Soup No Chorizo

$8.00

Tio Pepe Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, heart of palm, avocado

Tio Pepe Salad with Chicken

$18.00

Romaine, tomato, heart of palm, avocado, chicken

Tio Pepe Salad with Shrimp

$20.00

Romaine, tomato, heart of palm, avocado, shrimp

Entrees

Fajitas

$19.00

Tio Burger

$16.00

chopped sirloin, manchego cheese, Seranno ham, fries

Burrito Xochimilco

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach,mushrooms, onions, tomatoes

Burrito Ranchero

$15.00

flour tortilla filled with grilled skirt steak or chicken breast, rice, beans & cheese with salsa ranchera

Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.00

Chimichangas

$17.00

Salmon a La Plancha

$25.00

Skirt Steak

$28.00

chimichurri, fries

Pollo Al Ajillo

$22.00

chicken, potatoes, garlic sauce

Paellas / Arroces

Paella Valenciana

$32.00

chicken, chorizo, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari

Paella De La Huerta

$26.00

mushrooms, asparagus, squash in saffron rice

Arroz con Pollo

$23.00

chicken, chorizo, rice

Tacos

savory pork belly w/ jalpeño pickled red onions

Baja Fish Taco

$4.00

catch of the day in Negro Modelo batter

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

slow braised short ribs w/avocado leaf

Pork Belly Taco

$4.00

savory pork belly w/ jalpeño pickled red onions

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.00

slow cooked pork baked in banana leaves with yucatecan relish

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00

roasted chicken rubbed w/8 spices in a tomato-chipotle stew

Steak Taco

$4.00

grilled outer skirt beef marinated in our special dry rub

Portobello Taco

$4.00

oven baked mushrooms w/fire roasted poblano peppers, fresca cheese

Spicy Chorizo Taco

$4.00

homemade Spanish sausage w/paprika & ancho chile

Rajas Con Papas Taco

$4.00

poblano rajas w/zuchinni, grilled corn & potatoes

Rajas con papas tacos spicy

$2.00

Taco Platters

Small Platter

$32.00

6 tacos, cucumber salad, chipotle slaw, small guacamole & tortilla chips

Large Platter

$44.00

9 tacos, cucumber salad, chipotle slaw, pickled jalapeños, large guacamole & tortilla chips

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

grilled corn, lime, cayenne pepper and Cortija cheese

Manchego Fries

$5.00

Fried potatoes topped with shaved Manchego cheese

Guacamole

$5.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side of Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

churros served with dark chocolate dipping sauce

Flan

$10.00

custard baked with a caramel glaze

Fried Ice Cream

$10.00

creamy vanilla ice cream, flash fried in a crispy batter

Specialty Coffee and Tea

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

tequila, Kahlua, whipped cream

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

brandy, Kahlua, whipped cream

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Beer - (Takeout orders must include food)

X X Amber

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Mahou

$8.00

Estrella

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Vitoria

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Alcohol

Vodka

$10.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour

$18.00

Starters

Guacamole

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Gambas Al Ajillo

$15.00

Charcuterie Platter

$18.00

Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, Iberico chorizo

Entrees

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Pepe's Omelette

$16.00

Pancake

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Pepe's Burger

$16.00

Paella AM

$21.00

Tio Pepe Salad

$12.00

Waffles and Fried Chicken

$16.00

Torta de Pollo

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 1970, Tio Pepe. Spain and Mexico’s latest fine dining trends, side by side. Open Tuesday - Sunday 12pm-11pm Closed Mondays Phone (212) 242-6480

Website

Location

168 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

