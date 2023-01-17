Tio's Latin American Kitchen Bluffton
7 Venture Dr #106
Bluffton, SC 29910
Chips & Dips
Fresh Salsa
Served with warm tortilla chips
Queso
Queso and warm tortilla chips
Guacamole
Served with warm tortilla chips
Tio's Trio of Dips
Salsa, Queso, & Guacamole
Tio's Fiesta Dip
Queso, Charro beans & choice of meat
Layered Taco Dip
Black beans, shredded cheese, chipotle cream, guacamole, lettuce & pico
Putt Putt Nachos
Lunch Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, red onions, crutons
Caribbean Salad
Romaine, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, red onion, cuccumber, tomato, toasted almonds
Tio's Salad
Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded parmesan, crutons, tossed in caesar dressing
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, black beans, and pico de gallo with choice of protein
Mini Taco Salad & Cup of Soup
Choice of meat- ground beef, shredded chicken or Cuban roasted pork served with soup of the day
Side Garden
Side Garden
Side Caesar
Side Caesar
Quesadillas
Seafood Quesadilla
Coastal shrimp and sea scallops, shredded cheddar jack cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled marinated ribeye steak seared with peppers and onions and cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast seared with tomatoes, onions, peppers and shredded cheddar cheese
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Vegetarian. Shredded cheddar jack, parmesan and queso fresco
Veggie Quesadilla
Zucchini, yellow squash, peppers, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese
Lunch Entrees
Vegan Lunch
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, seasonal vegetables, sweet plantains & yucca, tortillas & trio of salsas
Tio's Steak Burrito
Ribeye, rice, black beans, pico, lettuce, topped with borracha sauce and queso
2 Tacos & Cup of Soup
Choice of tacos- ground beef, shredded chicken or Cuban roasted pork served with soup of the day
Carne Asada
Grilled Ribeye steak, pico, choice of rice and beans and tortillas
Mini Taco Salad & Cup of Soup
Choice of meat- ground beef, shredded chicken or Cuban roasted pork served with soup of the day
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans cheese, and meat. Topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream and pico
Carnitas
Tender marinated pork chunks lightly fried served with sour cream pico, rice and beans, choice of tortilla
Two Enchiladas
Corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat or cheese topped with red, green or queso sauce
Chile Relleno & Taco
Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Enchilada & Taco
Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Chile Relleno & Enchilada
Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Honduran Tamale & Enchilada
A Honduran chicken tamal with an enchilada of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Honduran Tamale & Chile Relleno
A Honduran chicken tamal with a chile relleno of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban style roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, key lime mustard and sliced dill pickles on Cuban bread.
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled tender pieces of pork marinated in pineapple, chilies, and spices
Cuban Roasted Pork Taco
Slow roasted pork roast marinated 48 hours
Chorizo Taco
Spicy Mexican pork sausage
Carnitas Taco
Tender marinated pork flash fried with crispy edged and tender juicy center
Tequila Lime Grilled Chicken Taco
Chicken breast marinated in spices, tequila blanco and citrus
Shredded Chicken Taco
Slow roasted marinated chicken, pulled and shredded
Ropa Vieja (Shredded beef) Taco
Slow roasted beef cooked with green olives, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro in a tomato based broth
Steak Taco
Tender seasoned ribeye
Ground Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef
Coastal Shrimp Taco
Fresh, NEVER imported shrimp, grilled or blackened
Fresh Fish Taco
Fresh, NEVER imported fish, grilled or blackened
Ahi Tuna Taco
Rare, seared, ahi tuna
Yucca Taco
Root veggie yucca sticks fried
Sides
Mexican Rice Side
Cilantro Lime Rice Side
Charro Beans Side
Black Beans Side
Fried Yucca Side
Fried Plantains Side
Sauteed Veggies Side
Fruit Side
Tater Tots Side
Guacamole Side
2 oz queso side
Fresh Soft Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Sour Cream
Pickled Jalapenos
Fresh Jalapenos
Side Garden
Side Caesar
Yucca Taco
Root veggie yucca sticks fried
Cup White Chicken Chili
Bowl White Chicken Chili
Side Fries
Meats A La Carte
Appetizers
Grande Sampler (Feeds 4-6)
Tio’s fiesta dip, empanadas, tostones, fried avocado slices, fried green beans, & creamy queso with warm tortilla chips.Great for families and groups!
Steak Pinchos
Gluten-free. Two skewers of adobo marinated ribeye on top of Tio’s slaw
Loaded Yucca
Fried sweet plantains or yucca topped with seasoned shredded beef or roasted pork, cotija cheese, sofrito salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime crema.
Loaded Plantains
Tostones
Twice fried plantains served with tio's special sauce. The perfect Latin bar food.
Zunigas Empanads
Three tasty fried turnovers stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with a side of sofrito salsa and chipotle ranch.
Tios Shrimp
Coastal shrimp sautéed in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with fresh tortillas or toasted Cuban bread. Locals will tell you to ask for extra sauce and bread.
Mussels
Pei mussels sautéed in garlic, tomatoes and white wine sauce served with toasted Cuban bread.
Ceviche
Gluten-free. Coastal seafood marinated in lime juice and tossed with pico de gallo, avocado, and served with tortilla chips.
Latin Tuna Poke Appetizer
Diced ahi tuna, cucumber and sofrito salsa, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli, tortilla strips served over fried tostones.
Mum's Spicy Avocado Slices
Lightly fried, and served with chipotle ranch.
Fried Green Beans
Served with Sriracha aioli
Dill Pickle Fries
Served with Chipotle Ranch
Southwestern Eggrolls
Served with Cilantro Lime Cream
You're So Basic Nachos
Our delicious house-made chips baked with shredded cheese and creamy queso on top. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapeños.
You're So Extra Nachos
Our
Fajita Nachos
Our
Tatchos
Tater tots, ground beef, shredded cheese, queso, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños.
Putt Putt Nachos
Burritos
Tio's Steak Burrito
Ribeye, rice, black beans, pico, lettuce, topped with borracha sauce and queso
Seafood Burrito
Coastal shrimp, sea scallops, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and topped with our queso and salsa verde.
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken breast seared with peppers and onions, rice, and black beans topped with salsa and queso.
Veggie Burrito
Chunks of fried yucca, rice black beans, roasted corn salsa, topped with lettuce, guacamole, and salsa.3
California Burrito
Ribeye, curly fries, shredded cheese, poco, aguac, chipotle cream, and a side of queso.
Seafood Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, scallops, rice and beans, fried golden brown and smothered with borracha sauce and queso topped with lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of:Shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork or seasoned Shredded beef, fried golden brown and topped with queso, lettuce, Sour cream and pico de gallo
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Ribeye Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Choice of 2 Fajitas
Choice of 2 proteins
Choice of 3 Fajitas
Choice of 3 proteins
Add a Fajita Setup
Add an additional plate wit rice, beans, lettuce, pico, shredded cheese and sour cream with choice of tortillas
Entrees
Honduran Tamales
Two Honduran style tamales, seasoned corn masa filled with adobo chicken, potatoes, green olives, rice, wrapped and steamed in a banana leaf.
Cuban Roasted Pork Dinner
Cuban style pork roast marinated for 48 hours and then slow cooked, served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, sweet plantains and fresh corn tortillas or cuban bread
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban style roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, key lime mustard and sliced dill pickles, pressed in authentic cuban bread. Served with rice and beans.
Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef) Dinner
Slow roasted beef cooked with green olives, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro in a tomato-based sauce served with white rice, blcak beans and sweet plantains, served with fresh corn tortillas or cuban bread
Vegan Dinner
Cilantro lime rice, black and refried beans, seasonal vegetables, sweet plantains, served with fresh corn tortillas and a trio of salsas.
Seafood Paella
Made to order, please allow additional preparation time. Coastal shimp, mussels, scallops, green peas, roasted red peppers, garlic and saffron rice simmered in a savory white wine broth.
Coastal Shrimp
Coastal shrimp pan sauteed in your choice of a white wine, butter and garlic sauce or spicy red diablo sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Wild Caught Salmon
Grilled or blackened wild caught salmon, topped with avocado salsa and chimichurri. Served with cilantro lime rice and vegetables.
Latin Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced Ahi tuna, cucumber and sofrito salsa, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli, served over cilantro lime rice and romaine lettuce, topped with tortilla strips.
Whole Scored Fish
Fried whole scored fish, topped with chimichurri sauce, sofrito salsa, served with cilantro lime rice and seasonal vegetables. Ask your server for today’s fish of the day.
Chef's Seafood Pasta
Coastal shrimp, PEI mussels, and scallops, sauteed in tomato garlic white wine sauce over linguine
Papa's Mahi Mahi
Blackened or grilled, fresh pineapple salsa, drizzled with homemade chimichurri. Served with rice and vegetables
Carnitas
Tender marinated pork chunks, lightly fried and served with sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas and served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, or cheese served with red or green tomatillo cream sauce supreme: topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream +2
Carne Asada
Grilled ribeye topped with pico de gallo and served with your choice of rice and beans with fresh corn or flour tortillas.
Poblanos
Two roasted poblano peppers filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, seasoned shredded beef or cheese topped with borracha sauce and queso baked bubbling hot.
Plato Grande
Cuban Roasted pork chile relleno, chicken enchilada, crunchy ground beef taco served with charro beans and Mexican rice. No substitutions please
Seafood Poblanos
Two roasted poblano peppers filled with shrimp and scallops topped with green tomatillo cream sauce and queso baked bubbling hot.
Chori Pollo
Chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, peppers and onions over a bed of Mexican rice topped with queso and pico de gallo, choice of tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with peppers and onions and topped with queso, served with your choice of rice and beans.
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, red onions, crutons
Caribbean Salad
Romaine, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, red onion, cuccumber, tomato, toasted almonds
Tio's Salad
Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded parmesan, crutons, tossed in caesar dressing
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, black beans, and pico de gallo with choice of protein
Family Style Meals To Go
Family Black Beans 12oz
Family Black Beans 24oz
Family Charro Beans 12 oz
Family Charro Beans 24oz
Family Cilantro Lime Rice 12oz
Family Cuban Pork for 4
Family Cuban Pork for 6
Family Enchiladas for 4
Family Enchiladas for 6
Family Fajitas for 4
Family Fajitas for 6
Family Guac 12oz
Family Guac 24oz
Family Mexican Rice 12oz
Family Mexican Rice 24oz
Family Queso 12oz
Family Queso 24oz
Family Red Salsa 12oz
Family Red Salsa 24oz
Family Ropa Vieja for 4
Family Ropa Vieja for 6
Family Tacos
Famly Cilantro Lime Rice 24oz
N/A Beverages
WATER
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Ginger ale
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Frozen Coffee
Hot Tea
Jarritos
Mexican Coca Cola Bottle
Mexican Sprite Bottle
Milk
NA Pina Colada
NA Strawberry Daquiri
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull Original
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Shirley Temple
Smart Water Bottle
Tonic Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Latin Fusion Restaurant- made fresh every day! Try dishes from all of your favorite Latin countries
7 Venture Dr #106, Bluffton, SC 29910