Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tio's Latin American Kitchen Bluffton

review star

No reviews yet

7 Venture Dr #106

Bluffton, SC 29910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chips & Dips

Fresh Salsa

$2.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Queso

$8.50

Queso and warm tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Tio's Trio of Dips

$14.00

Salsa, Queso, & Guacamole

Tio's Fiesta Dip

$10.00

Queso, Charro beans & choice of meat

Layered Taco Dip

$14.00

Black beans, shredded cheese, chipotle cream, guacamole, lettuce & pico

Putt Putt Nachos

Lunch Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, red onions, crutons

Caribbean Salad

$10.00

Romaine, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, red onion, cuccumber, tomato, toasted almonds

Tio's Salad

$10.00

Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, shredded parmesan, crutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$13.00

Tortilla bowl, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, black beans, and pico de gallo with choice of protein

Mini Taco Salad & Cup of Soup

$12.00

Choice of meat- ground beef, shredded chicken or Cuban roasted pork served with soup of the day

Side Garden

$5.00

Side Garden

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Caesar

Quesadillas

Seafood Quesadilla

$16.00

Coastal shrimp and sea scallops, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled marinated ribeye steak seared with peppers and onions and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast seared with tomatoes, onions, peppers and shredded cheddar cheese

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Vegetarian. Shredded cheddar jack, parmesan and queso fresco

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, peppers, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Lunch Entrees

Vegan Lunch

$14.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, seasonal vegetables, sweet plantains & yucca, tortillas & trio of salsas

Tio's Steak Burrito

$19.00

Ribeye, rice, black beans, pico, lettuce, topped with borracha sauce and queso

2 Tacos & Cup of Soup

$12.00

Choice of tacos- ground beef, shredded chicken or Cuban roasted pork served with soup of the day

Carne Asada

$24.00

Grilled Ribeye steak, pico, choice of rice and beans and tortillas

Mini Taco Salad & Cup of Soup

$12.00

Choice of meat- ground beef, shredded chicken or Cuban roasted pork served with soup of the day

Chimichanga

$19.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans cheese, and meat. Topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream and pico

Carnitas

$15.00

Tender marinated pork chunks lightly fried served with sour cream pico, rice and beans, choice of tortilla

Two Enchiladas

$12.00

Corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat or cheese topped with red, green or queso sauce

Chile Relleno & Taco

$13.00

Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese

Enchilada & Taco

$12.00

Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese

Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$13.00

Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese

Honduran Tamale & Enchilada

$13.00

A Honduran chicken tamal with an enchilada of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese

Honduran Tamale & Chile Relleno

$14.00

A Honduran chicken tamal with a chile relleno of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Cuban style roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, key lime mustard and sliced dill pickles on Cuban bread.

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Grilled tender pieces of pork marinated in pineapple, chilies, and spices

Cuban Roasted Pork Taco

$5.50

Slow roasted pork roast marinated 48 hours

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

Spicy Mexican pork sausage

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Tender marinated pork flash fried with crispy edged and tender juicy center

Tequila Lime Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

Chicken breast marinated in spices, tequila blanco and citrus

Shredded Chicken Taco

$6.00

Slow roasted marinated chicken, pulled and shredded

Ropa Vieja (Shredded beef) Taco

$6.50

Slow roasted beef cooked with green olives, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro in a tomato based broth

Steak Taco

$7.00

Tender seasoned ribeye

Ground Beef Taco

$6.00

Seasoned ground beef

Coastal Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Fresh, NEVER imported shrimp, grilled or blackened

Fresh Fish Taco

$6.00

Fresh, NEVER imported fish, grilled or blackened

Ahi Tuna Taco

$7.00

Rare, seared, ahi tuna

Yucca Taco

$5.00

Root veggie yucca sticks fried

Sides

Mexican Rice Side

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice Side

$3.00

Charro Beans Side

$3.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Fried Yucca Side

$3.00

Fried Plantains Side

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies Side

$3.00

Fruit Side

$3.00

Tater Tots Side

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$2.00

2 oz queso side

$2.00

Fresh Soft Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Garden

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Yucca Taco

$5.00

Root veggie yucca sticks fried

Cup White Chicken Chili

$5.00

Bowl White Chicken Chili

$7.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Meats A La Carte

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side of Ribeye

$10.00

Side of Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Side of Ground Beef

$4.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.50

Chips & Dip

Fresh Salsa

$2.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Queso

$8.50

Queso and warm tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Tio's Trio of Dips

$14.00

Salsa, Queso, & Guacamole

Layered Taco Dip

$14.00

Black beans, shredded cheese, chipotle cream, guacamole, lettuce & pico

Tio's Fiesta Dip

$10.00

Queso, Charro beans & choice of meat

Appetizers

Grande Sampler (Feeds 4-6)

$49.00

Tio’s fiesta dip, empanadas, tostones, fried avocado slices, fried green beans, & creamy queso with warm tortilla chips.Great for families and groups!

Steak Pinchos

$13.00

Gluten-free. Two skewers of adobo marinated ribeye on top of Tio’s slaw

Loaded Yucca

$11.00

Fried sweet plantains or yucca topped with seasoned shredded beef or roasted pork, cotija cheese, sofrito salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime crema.

Loaded Plantains

$11.00

Tostones

$8.50

Twice fried plantains served with tio's special sauce. The perfect Latin bar food.

Zunigas Empanads

$12.50

Three tasty fried turnovers stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with a side of sofrito salsa and chipotle ranch.

Tios Shrimp

$14.00

Coastal shrimp sautéed in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with fresh tortillas or toasted Cuban bread. Locals will tell you to ask for extra sauce and bread.

Mussels

$14.50

Pei mussels sautéed in garlic, tomatoes and white wine sauce served with toasted Cuban bread.

Ceviche

$14.00

Gluten-free. Coastal seafood marinated in lime juice and tossed with pico de gallo, avocado, and served with tortilla chips.

Latin Tuna Poke Appetizer

$16.00

Diced ahi tuna, cucumber and sofrito salsa, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli, tortilla strips served over fried tostones.

Mum's Spicy Avocado Slices

$10.00

Lightly fried, and served with chipotle ranch.

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Served with Sriracha aioli

Dill Pickle Fries

$8.00

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Southwestern Eggrolls

$12.00

Served with Cilantro Lime Cream

You're So Basic Nachos

$11.00

Our delicious house-made chips baked with shredded cheese and creamy queso on top. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapeños.

You're So Extra Nachos

$13.00

Our

Fajita Nachos

$20.00

Our

Tatchos

$15.00

Tater tots, ground beef, shredded cheese, queso, shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños.

Putt Putt Nachos

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Grilled tender pieces of pork marinated in pineapple, chilies, and spices

Cuban Roasted Pork Taco

$5.50

Slow roasted pork roast marinated 48 hours

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

Spicy Mexican pork sausage

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Tender marinated pork flash fried with crispy edged and tender juicy center

Tequila Lime Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

Chicken breast marinated in spices, tequila blanco and citrus

Shredded Chicken Taco

$6.00

Slow roasted marinated chicken, pulled and shredded

Ropa Vieja (Shredded beef) Taco

$6.50

Slow roasted beef cooked with green olives, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro in a tomato based broth

Steak Taco

$7.00

Tender seasoned ribeye

Ground Beef Taco

$6.00

Seasoned ground beef

Coastal Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Fresh, NEVER imported shrimp, grilled or blackened

Fresh Fish Taco

$6.00

Fresh, NEVER imported fish, grilled or blackened

Ahi Tuna Taco

$7.00

Rare, seared, ahi tuna

Yucca Taco

$5.00

Root veggie yucca sticks fried

Quesdillas

Seafood Quesadilla

$16.00

Coastal shrimp and sea scallops, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled marinated ribeye steak seared with peppers and onions and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast seared with tomatoes, onions, peppers and shredded cheddar cheese

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Vegetarian. Shredded cheddar jack, parmesan and queso fresco

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, peppers, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Burritos

Tio's Steak Burrito

$19.00

Ribeye, rice, black beans, pico, lettuce, topped with borracha sauce and queso

Seafood Burrito

$19.00

Coastal shrimp, sea scallops, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and topped with our queso and salsa verde.

Chicken Burrito

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast seared with peppers and onions, rice, and black beans topped with salsa and queso.

Veggie Burrito

$14.50

Chunks of fried yucca, rice black beans, roasted corn salsa, topped with lettuce, guacamole, and salsa.3

California Burrito

$19.00

Ribeye, curly fries, shredded cheese, poco, aguac, chipotle cream, and a side of queso.

Seafood Chimichanga

$20.00

Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, scallops, rice and beans, fried golden brown and smothered with borracha sauce and queso topped with lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$19.00

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of:Shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork or seasoned Shredded beef, fried golden brown and topped with queso, lettuce, Sour cream and pico de gallo

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled chicken served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Ribeye Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled steak served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled shrimp served on a hot skillet with peppers onions with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Choice of 2 Fajitas

$25.00

Choice of 2 proteins

Choice of 3 Fajitas

$28.00

Choice of 3 proteins

Add a Fajita Setup

$7.00

Add an additional plate wit rice, beans, lettuce, pico, shredded cheese and sour cream with choice of tortillas

Entrees

Honduran Tamales

$16.00

Two Honduran style tamales, seasoned corn masa filled with adobo chicken, potatoes, green olives, rice, wrapped and steamed in a banana leaf.

Cuban Roasted Pork Dinner

$20.00

Cuban style pork roast marinated for 48 hours and then slow cooked, served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, sweet plantains and fresh corn tortillas or cuban bread

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Cuban style roasted pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, key lime mustard and sliced dill pickles, pressed in authentic cuban bread. Served with rice and beans.

Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef) Dinner

$21.00

Slow roasted beef cooked with green olives, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro in a tomato-based sauce served with white rice, blcak beans and sweet plantains, served with fresh corn tortillas or cuban bread

Vegan Dinner

$18.00

Cilantro lime rice, black and refried beans, seasonal vegetables, sweet plantains, served with fresh corn tortillas and a trio of salsas.

Seafood Paella

$32.00

Made to order, please allow additional preparation time. Coastal shimp, mussels, scallops, green peas, roasted red peppers, garlic and saffron rice simmered in a savory white wine broth.

Coastal Shrimp

$21.00

Coastal shrimp pan sauteed in your choice of a white wine, butter and garlic sauce or spicy red diablo sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Wild Caught Salmon

$25.00

Grilled or blackened wild caught salmon, topped with avocado salsa and chimichurri. Served with cilantro lime rice and vegetables.

Latin Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

Diced Ahi tuna, cucumber and sofrito salsa, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli, served over cilantro lime rice and romaine lettuce, topped with tortilla strips.

Whole Scored Fish

$55.00

Fried whole scored fish, topped with chimichurri sauce, sofrito salsa, served with cilantro lime rice and seasonal vegetables. Ask your server for today’s fish of the day.

Chef's Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Coastal shrimp, PEI mussels, and scallops, sauteed in tomato garlic white wine sauce over linguine

Papa's Mahi Mahi

$27.00

Blackened or grilled, fresh pineapple salsa, drizzled with homemade chimichurri. Served with rice and vegetables

Carnitas

$20.00

Tender marinated pork chunks, lightly fried and served with sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas and served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

$19.00

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, or cheese served with red or green tomatillo cream sauce supreme: topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream +2

Carne Asada

$24.00

Grilled ribeye topped with pico de gallo and served with your choice of rice and beans with fresh corn or flour tortillas.

Poblanos

$19.00

Two roasted poblano peppers filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, seasoned shredded beef or cheese topped with borracha sauce and queso baked bubbling hot.

Plato Grande

$20.00

Cuban Roasted pork chile relleno, chicken enchilada, crunchy ground beef taco served with charro beans and Mexican rice. No substitutions please

Seafood Poblanos

$21.00

Two roasted poblano peppers filled with shrimp and scallops topped with green tomatillo cream sauce and queso baked bubbling hot.

Chori Pollo

$19.00

Chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, peppers and onions over a bed of Mexican rice topped with queso and pico de gallo, choice of tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with peppers and onions and topped with queso, served with your choice of rice and beans.

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, red onions, crutons

Caribbean Salad

$10.00

Romaine, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, red onion, cuccumber, tomato, toasted almonds

Tio's Salad

$10.00

Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, shredded parmesan, crutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$13.00

Tortilla bowl, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, black beans, and pico de gallo with choice of protein

Sides

Mexican Rice Side

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice Side

$3.00

Charro Beans Side

$3.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Fried Yucca Side

$3.00

Fried Plantains Side

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies Side

$3.00

Fruit Side

$3.00

Tater Tots Side

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$2.00

2 oz queso side

$2.00

Fresh Soft Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Garden

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Yucca Taco

$5.00

Root veggie yucca sticks fried

2 oz red salsa

2 oz green salsa

2 oz diablo

Ramekin Red Salsa

Ramekin Green Salsa

Side Fries

$3.00

Meats A La Carte

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side of Ribeye

$10.00

Side of Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Side of Ground Beef

$4.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.50

Family Style Meals To Go

Family Black Beans 12oz

$8.00

Family Black Beans 24oz

$15.00

Family Charro Beans 12 oz

$8.00

Family Charro Beans 24oz

$15.00

Family Cilantro Lime Rice 12oz

$8.00

Family Cuban Pork for 4

$72.00

Family Cuban Pork for 6

$108.00

Family Enchiladas for 4

$45.00

Family Enchiladas for 6

$65.00

Family Fajitas for 4

$80.00

Family Fajitas for 6

$120.00

Family Guac 12oz

$12.00

Family Guac 24oz

$22.00

Family Mexican Rice 12oz

$8.00

Family Mexican Rice 24oz

$15.00

Family Queso 12oz

$15.00

Family Queso 24oz

$28.00

Family Red Salsa 12oz

$6.00

Family Red Salsa 24oz

$11.00

Family Ropa Vieja for 4

$72.00

Family Ropa Vieja for 6

$108.00

Family Tacos

$80.00

Famly Cilantro Lime Rice 24oz

$15.00

N/A Beverages

WATER

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Frozen Coffee

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$3.50

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

NA Pina Colada

$7.00

NA Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull Original

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Smart Water Bottle

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Kids Meals

Butter Pasta W/ Parm

$9.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Corn Dog

$9.50

Kid Burrito

$9.50

Kid Nachos

$9.50

Kid Quesadilla

$9.50

Kid Taco

$9.50

Malia's Cheese Enchilada

$9.50

Rorie's Dinner

$9.50

Kid Desserts

Palmetto Pops

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Latin Fusion Restaurant- made fresh every day! Try dishes from all of your favorite Latin countries

Location

7 Venture Dr #106, Bluffton, SC 29910

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 654
15 Towne Dr Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Pour Richard’s
orange starNo Reviews
4376 Bluffton Parkway Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Strange Bird
orange starNo Reviews
258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15 Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Sippin Cow Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
36 Promenade street Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
The Bluffton Room
orange star4.7 • 1,786
15 Promenade St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bluffton

The Bluffton Room
orange star4.7 • 1,786
15 Promenade St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 654
15 Towne Dr Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Agave Side Bar
orange star4.5 • 417
13 State of Mind St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
La Pizzeria - Bluffton
orange star5.0 • 1
1460 fording island rd bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bluffton
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston