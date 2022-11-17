Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tios Mexican Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

921 Sumter Street

www.tiosSC.com

Columbia, SC 29201

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
The Classic Wet Burrito
Quesadillas

Dips -to go

Queso

Queso

$9.99+

Made in house with 100% real cheese! Served with chips

Guacamole

$9.99+

Served with chips and your choice of salsa.

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$7.59+

Served with chips and your choice of salsa.

Bean & Cheese

$9.29+

Served with chips and your choice of salsa.

Chili Con Queso

$9.49+

Served with chips and your choice of salsa.

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stix

Mozzarella Stix

$8.29

5 mozzarella cheese sticks served with mild red dipping sauce on side

Tio's Wings

$8.99

Breaded Deep fried 6 wings! Jal. Ranch and BBQ sauce served on side.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

4 breaded and deep fried tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

French Fries

$4.99

Queso Fries

$8.49

Chili Con Queso Fries

$8.99

Tio's Favorites

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.29

Grilled jerk chicken, roasted pepper and onion mix, spanish rice, queso cheese. Lettuce and pico de gallo on side

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.49

12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese, onions, and your choice of filling, then deep-fried and served with sour cream on the side.

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.29

Grilled steak, onion' n pepper mix, and french fries drizzled with our queso cheese and creamy chipotle sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.99

Two white corn tortillas rolled with with your choice of fillings, onions, and shredded cheese and smothered in a mild enchilada sauce and our Queso cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.99

Your choice of filling and shredded cheese, onions and tomatoes filled in between two grilled 10 inch flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and lettuce

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$15.29

Your choice of filling, refried beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, sour cream and guacamole piled high on a bed of corn tortilla chips. choice of Salsa on the side

The Armando

The Armando

$13.89

Two scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded cheese, and your choice of filling filled in a 12-inch flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream on the side (Quesadilla style)

Huevos Rancheros

$12.29

Two eggs any style, your choice of filling, refried beans and stacked on two fried flour tortillas and smothered in enchilada sauce and jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on top

10" Mexican Pizza

$14.99

Fried flour tortilla piled with beans, cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and black olives, topped with your choice of fillings. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side

12" Mexican Pizza

$18.49

Mexican Sandwich

$12.99

three fried flour tortillas piled with a layer of refried beans, rice, an dyour choice of filling. smothered with enchilada sauce and monterey jack and cheddar cheese. covered with fresh lettuce and pico de gallo.

Tangy Pineapple Pork Pizza

$13.99

10 inch fried flour tortilla topped with grilled pulled pork and pineapple, beans, jack and cheddar cheese, drizzed with BBQ sauce and lettuce

Dinners

Tio's Classic Combo

$16.79

1 soft taco, 1 burrito, 1 enchilada

Signature Enchilada Sampler

Signature Enchilada Sampler

$16.79

Three corn tortillas stuffed with onions, cheese, and your choice of fillings. Topped w/ our queso and enchilada sauce. Served rice'n beans and sour cream.

Fajita Dinners

Fajita Dinners

$18.99

Spiced chicken breast, sliced Steak, or pulled pork grilled with roasted bell peppers'n onions mix. Served with three flour tortillas, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice'n beans and sour cream.

Tio's Taco Platter

$14.99

three soft tio's original tacos served with your choice of fillings. served w/rice'n beans and sour cream.

Salads

Tio's Taco Salad

$11.99

Your choice of filling served over fresh iceberg lettuce with jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl Dressing served on the side

Southwestern Salad

$12.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with pineapple corn mix, fresh avocado, cucumber and tomatoes with your choice of filling. Served in a fried tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing. Dressing served on the side

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Jerk chicken served over iceberg lettuce with jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumber and fresh avocado all in a fried tortilla bowl dressing served on the side

Side Salad

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion, green pepper and cucumber. Dressing on the side

Tacos

Single Tios Taco

$3.49

Soft flour or crisp corn tortillas, beans, cheese, onions, tomatoes and lettuce with your choice of Ground Chuck, Chicken Breast, Pulled Pork, Mushroom or Beans

3 Pack Tios Tacos

3 Pack Tios Tacos

$10.25

Soft flour or crisp corn tortillas, beans, cheese, onions, tomatoes and lettuce with your choice of Ground Chuck, Chicken Breast, Pulled Pork, Mushroom or Beans

Single Tofu Taco

$3.49

Flour tortillas filled with firm cooked tofu, beans, lettuce and pico de galla.

3 Pack Tofu Taco

$10.25

Flour tortillas filled with firm cooked tofu, beans, lettuce and pico de galla.

Avocado Taco

Avocado Taco

$3.99

Flour tortilla, refried beans, fresh avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo and with our jalapeno ranch sauce

Street Tacos

$8.99

Two soft corn tortillas topped with your choice of grilled steak or pork carnitas, fresh cilantro, chopped onions and served with lime wedge

Pineapple Pork Tacos

Pineapple Pork Tacos

$9.29

Two Soft flour tortillas filled with cabbage, grilled pork carnitas, fresh pineapple, onions, and cilantro. Served with a lime wedge.

Fajita Tacos

Fajita Tacos

$9.29

Two soft flout tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken with onion pepper mix and jack and cheddar cheese

Jerk Chicken tacos

$9.29

Two soft flour tortilla filled with our Jerk chicken, rice, lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with our tangy BBQ sauce

West Coast Tacos

Citrus Mahi Mahi Taco

Citrus Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.79

Grilled Mahi Mahi with house made creamy lime cilantro sauce topped with pineapple corn salsa, and cabbage in flour tortillas

Blackened Salmon Taco

Blackened Salmon Taco

$5.79

Grilled blackened Salmon with creamy chipotle sauce, topped with pineapple corn salsa, and cabbage in flour tortillas

Garlic Chipotle Shrimp Taco

Garlic Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$5.79

Grilled Shrimp with creamy chipotle sauce, fresh avocado slice, pineapple corn salsa and cabbage in flour tortillas

Fried Fish Taco

Fried Fish Taco

$5.49

Soft flour Tortilla filled with tender Deep Fried Cod, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and spiced up with our own Jalapeno Ranch sauce

West Coast Trio

West Coast Trio

$16.59

Combination of one Balckened SALMON, one Citrus MAHI MAHI and one Garlic Chipotle SHRIMP Taco

2 x Fish w/ Rice or Bean

$12.79

Any 2 west coast tacos served with your choice of rice OR beans on the side.

West Coast Burrito Bowl

West Coast Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Your choice of grilled Salmon, Mahi Mahi or Shrimp, creamy sauce, rice, beans, cucumber, pineapple-corn salsa, sliced avocados in a bowl with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side

Burritos

The Classic Wet Burrito

The Classic Wet Burrito

$13.99

12" tortilla, beans, cheese, tomatoes and onions. Smothered in mild enchilada sauce and cheese. Choice of Ground chuck, Chicken breast, Pork, Mushroom or Tofu. Lettuce and pico de gallo on the side

Veggie Deluxe Wet Burrito

$13.99

beans, rice, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumber, fresh avocado. lettuce and pico on the side

The Meaty Wet Burrito

$14.29

beans, tomatoes, onions, smothered in Tios award winning beef chili. lettuce and pico on the side

The Fajita Wet Burrito

$14.49

grilled peppers and onions, choice of beans or rice, smothered in enchilada sauce. lettuce and pico on the side

Grilled Corny Southwestern Burrito

$13.99

grilled chicken, pineapple corn salsa, spanish rice and shredded cheese wrapped in 12" tortilla. Creamy chipotle sauce. lettuce and pico on the side.

Grilled Supreme Burrito

$12.49

12" tortilla stuffed with grilled pepper and onion mix, shredded cheese, and spanish rice. sour cream and lettuce on side.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.29

Refried beans, rice, tomatoes, onions, choice of Cheese and Filling. Served in a Bowl w/ Lettuce and Pico de gallo.

West Coast Burrito Bowl

West Coast Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Your choice of grilled Salmon, Mahi Mahi or Shrimp, creamy sauce, rice, beans, cucumber, pineapple-corn salsa, sliced avocados in a bowl with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side

Classic Grilled Burrito

$12.49

12" tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground chuck, shredded chicken, pulled pork, mushroom OR tofu, shredded cheese, onions and tomatoes and grilled to golden brown. lettuce and pico on the side.

Sides

Small Bean

$2.89

Large Bean

$4.79

Small Rice

$2.89

Large Rice

$4.79

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Side Queso

$2.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Guacamole

$1.89

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.79

Side SM Dressing (2oz)

$1.39

Side LG dressing (3.5 oz)

$1.79

Side Jalapenos

$0.69

Side Faj. Chicken

$6.99

Side Pineapple Corn Salsa

$2.89

Side Faj. Veggie Mix

$0.99

Side Vegan Cheese

$2.89

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.45

Side Chilli

$0.99

Extra Mild Salsa (#1)

$0.79

Extra Hot Salsa (#3)

$0.79

Extra Xtra Hot Salsa (#4)

$0.79

Side Avocado

$1.99

Dessert

Mama's Lemon Pie

Mama's Lemon Pie

$5.99

Homemade BrownieSundae

$5.99Out of stock

Homemade Brownie

$4.99
NY Cheese Cake

NY Cheese Cake

$5.79
Deep Fried Cheese Cake

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$5.99
Chocolate Beignets

Chocolate Beignets

$5.79

20 Oz Milkshake

$5.29Out of stock

32 Oz Milkshake

$6.49Out of stock

NA Beverages

32 Oz To-go

$3.39

Bottle Water

$1.99

20 Oz Milk

$3.59

20 Oz Orange Juice

$3.59

20 Oz Apple Juice

$3.59

20 Oz Pineapple juice

$3.59

20 Oz Cranberry juice

$3.59
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

921 Sumter Street, www.tiosSC.com, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

