Tio Trompo 316 Shepherd Drive

316 Shepherd Drive

Houston, TX 77007

Popular Items

Beef Fajita Taco (Single)
Pastor Taco (red pork)
Barbacoa Taco

Tacos

Corn or flour tortilla with meat, cilantro and onion
Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.00

Corn or flour tortilla with your choice of: egg, bacon, potato, chorizo, beans, cheese (1 piece)

Breakfast Burrito
$7.50

$7.50

Barbacoa Taco

$3.25

Corn or flour tortilla, beef barbacoa (1 piece).

Pastor Taco (red pork)

Pastor Taco (red pork)

$3.25

Corn or flour tortilla with red pork "trompo" meat, cilantro and onion (1 piece)

Taco Oriental (white pork)

Taco Oriental (white pork)

$3.25

Corn or flour tortilla, white "trompo" meat, onion and cilantro (1 piece)

Taco Arabe - Pita Bread

Taco Arabe - Pita Bread

$6.00

White pork "trompo" meat on a pita bread. 1 piece

Beef Fajita Taco (Single)

Beef Fajita Taco (Single)

$4.00

Corn or flour tortilla, grilled marinated beef fajita, cilantro and onion (1 piece)

Taco Samuel

$4.00

Corn or flour tortilla, beef fajita, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, cilantro, pico de gallo. (1 piece).

Chicken Taco (Single)

$3.25

Corn or flour tortilla, grilled marinated chicken fajita, cilantro and onion (1 piece)

Tortilla con frijoles

$2.00

Corn or flour tortilla with refried beans (1 piece)

Tostadas (2)

$7.50

2 Tostadas, refried beans, cotija cheese, salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, meat (optional)

Quesadillas (2)

$7.50

Flour tortillas, cheese, meat (optional), pico de gallo and refried beans on the side (2 pieces)

Quesadilla Mixteada

$7.50

Quesadilla chica

$3.50

Small flour tortilla with cheese (1 piece)

Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla wrap with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, meat of your choice and cream.

Burrito Extra Large

$15.00

Flour tortilla wrap with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, meat of your choice and cream.

Nopal Taco

$3.25Out of stock

Corn or flour tortilla with Nopal. Salsa on the side. (1 piece).

Avocado & Cheese Taco

$3.25

Corn or flour tortilla with avocado and cheese (1 piece)

Los Tres Compadres

$9.00

1 pastor, 1 oriental, 1 barbacoa

Mixeado Taco

$3.25

Pastor and Oriental meat on a tortilla

Gringa

$4.50

Flour tortilla with pastor meat and cheese

Tortas

Pastor Torta

Pastor Torta

$7.50

Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and red "trompo" meat (1 piece)

Oriental Torta (white pork)

$7.50

Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and white "trompo" meat (1 piece)

Chicken Torta

$7.50

Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and marinated grilled chicken (1 piece)

Fajita Torta

$8.50

Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and marinated beef fajita (1 piece)

Barbacoa Torta

$8.00

Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and barbacoa (1 piece)

Mixteada Torta

$7.50

Mixteada Fajita Torta

$8.50

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos Pastor (Red)

$9.00

Tortilla chips, cotija cheese, beans, garlic cream, salsa, pico, guacamole and red "trompo" meat

Loaded Nachos Trompo (White)

$9.00

Tortilla chips, cotija cheese, beans, garlic cream, salsa, pico, guacamole and white "trompo" meat

Loaded Nachos Chicken

$9.00

Tortilla chips, cotija cheese, beans, garlic cream, salsa, pico, guacamole and marinated chicken fajita

Loaded Nachos (Fajita)

$10.00

Tortilla chips, cotija cheese, beans, garlic cream, salsa, pico, guacamole and marinated beef fajita

LOADED NACHOS NO MEAT

$8.00

Tortilla chips, cotija cheese, beans, garlic cream, salsa, pico and guacamole. No meat.

Bowl

Pastor Salad Bowl

$9.00

Lettuce, red "trompo" meat, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, cream, avocado

Trompo (White) Salad Bowl

$9.00

Lettuce, white "trompo" meat, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, cream, avocado

Chicken Salad Bowl

$9.00

Lettuce, chicken fajita, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, cream, avocado

Fajita Salad Bowl

$11.00

Lettuce, beef fajita, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, cream, avocado

SALAD BOWL NO MEAT

$8.00

Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, cream, avocado. No meat.

Sides

Guacamole

$3.50+

Pico de Gallo

$2.50+

Tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Order of Corn Tortillas (4 pieces)

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Order of flour tortillas (3 pieces)

Cebolla Asada / Grilled Onion

$0.50

Cebolla asada con jalapeno

$0.75

Salsas

$1.50+

Rice only

$2.50

Beans only

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Queso

$5.50

Queso dip

Misc. $0.50

$0.50

Platters

Family Taco Kit (1LB)

$25.00

"Trompo" meat, grilled onions, pita bread, tortillas, salsa, limes

Family Taco Kit (1/2LB)

$13.00

Meat, tortillas, salsas, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Trompo Platter

$9.00

2 tacos, rice, beans, pico

Breakfast Platter

$6.50

Scrambled eggs plus two sides (rice, beans, potatoes or bacon)

To go containers

Box

$1.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

316 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

