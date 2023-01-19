Tipp City Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Margherita (Cheese)
Pepper Potts

Pizza

Margherita (Cheese)

$13.75

Tomato sauce, pizza cheese, mozzarella, basil, garlic, organic olive oil

Pepper Potts

$17.25

Tomato sauce, pizza cheese, parmigiana reggiano, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, housemade hot honey

Pepperoni

$15.50

Tomato sauce, pizza cheese, parmigiana reggiano, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, housemade hot honey, organic olive oil

Marinara (Vegan)

$13.75

Tomato sauce, garlic puree, oregano

The Butcher

$17.25

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mozzarella, paremsan, extra virgin olive oil

Old Smokey

$17.75

Smokey BBQ sauce, white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, caramelized onion

The Gardener (Veggie Pizza)

$15.50

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Draft

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Boat Show- Yellow Springs

$7.00Out of stock

Warped Wing- Flyer Red

$7.00

Warped Wing- Ermals

$7.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Moeller Brew Barn- Blackberry Wheat

$7.00

Can

Truth- Rhinegeist

$5.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Glass

Jeio Prosecco Brut- Glass

$8.00

Kaltern Pinot Grigio- Glass

$10.00

La Cantina Sparkling Moscato- Glass

$8.00

Spinelli D'Abruzzo- Glass

$8.00

Substance Cabernet Sauvignon- Glass

$10.00

Substance Chardonnay- Glass

$10.00

Vino Cabernet Sauvignon- Glass

$8.00

Bottle

Henri Perrussett Macon Villages- Bottle

$54.00

Kaltern Pinot Grigio- Bottle

$45.00

La Cantina Sparkling Moscato- Bottle

$40.00

Spinelli D' Abruzzo- Bottle

$32.00

Substance Cabernet Sauvignon- Bottle

$40.00

Substance Chardonnay- Bottle

$40.00

Viette Nebbiolo- Bottle

$80.00

Vino Cabernet Sauvignon- Bottle

$32.00

Teas

Raspberry White Tea

$5.00

Classics

Amaretto Sour

$2.00

Cosmo

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$2.00

Long Island- Well

$7.00

Long Island- Top Shelf

$10.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Tequila Sunrise

$2.00

Whiskey Sour

$2.00

Coke Products

Coke

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Liqueur

Amaretto

$3.50

Apple Schnapps

$4.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butterscotch Liqueur

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Triple Sec

$2.00

Watermelon Liqueur

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi- Single

$3.75

Bacardi- Double

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$4.75

Tequila

1800 Silver

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Patron Silver

$11.50

Vodka

Grey Goose

$7.00

OYO Stonefruit Vodka

$7.00

OYO Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.50

Smirnoff- Cherry

$3.50

Smirnoff- Citrus

$3.50

Smirnoff- Raspberry

$3.50

Tito's

$5.50

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal- Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal- Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal- Vanilla

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Woodford

$9.50

High Noon

High Noon- Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon- Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon- Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon- Watermleon

$5.00

White Claw

White Claw- Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw- Mango

$5.00

White Claw- Raspbrerry

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
