Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co. offers casual upscale dining located inside the historical Studebaker Mansion. We serve lunch, brunch and dinner. Plan a special event for tour groups, banquets, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions. Visit Studebaker Brewing Co for craft beers and casual brewery inspired menu. Challenge your knowledge in the escape rooms by OutSmart Escapes. We welcome you to visit South Bends most historical venue!"
620 W Washington St, South Bend, IN 46601
