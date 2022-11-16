Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co

1,478 Reviews

$$

620 W Washington St

South Bend, IN 46601

Appetizer

Baked Brie EnCroute

$16.00

French Brie baked in a puff pastry served with fresh fruit and naan bread

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$10.00

bbq pulled pork, sweet potato fries, beer cheese, bbq sauce, crispy onions

Beer Cheese & Pretzel Sticks

Beer Cheese & Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

rich ale cheese, pretezel bread sticks

Caprese

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction

Clements Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

fried corkscrew shrimp, thai chile aioli

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Fry Platter

$8.00

house made fries, sweet potato fries, dipping sauces

Nawlins Creole Shrimp

$12.00

sauteed shrimp, creole spices, beer, barguette

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

house cocktail sauce

Smoked Ale Wings

$14.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

rich and creamy, kip's chips

Tenderloin Tips

Tenderloin Tips

$12.00

Soup

Cup Soup

$7.00

chef's creatons

Bowl Soup

$9.00

chef's creatons

French Onion

$8.00

tippecanoe tradition

SS Cup Soup

Out of stock

Salad

Side Caesar

$7.00

classic salad, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Side Chopped

$8.00

chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing

Side Spinach

$7.00

spinach, craisins, toasted almonds, honey mustard dressing

Side Spin H-Bacon

$8.00

Side Garden

$7.00

mixed greens, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncinis, feta olive dressing

SBCo Caesar

$8.00

classic salad, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

SBCo Chopped

$10.00

chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing

SBCo Spinach

$10.00

spinach, craisins, toasted almonds, honey mustard dressing

L- Spinach Hot Bacon

$10.00

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Hamburgers

Studebaker Burger

$14.00

half pound angus beef, cheese, LTO

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

half pound angus burger, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese

Prtzl Brskt Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Sand / Fltbrd

Chicken Gouda

Chicken Gouda

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, pretzel bun,gouda cheese, caramelized onions, LTO, whole gain mustard

Prime Rib Sand

$26.00

open face, brioche bread, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, au jus

Sand Special

$15.00

Tippe French Dip

$14.00

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$14.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Smoked Brisket Flatbread

$16.00

Spin Art Flatbread

$12.00

Add Chkn

$4.00

Sub GF SPFB

$2.00

Sub GF Bun

$1.00

Beef

Filet - 8oz

$42.00

Stockyards angus, demi-glace, crispy onions, chef's potato & vegetable

Rib-Eye 14oz

$38.00
Prime Rib - 12oz

Prime Rib - 12oz

$38.00

house specialty, Stockyards angus prime rib, chef's potato & vegetable, creamy horseradish, au jus

Stude Prime - 16oz

$44.00

Filet -Oscar

$50.00

Lamb-Rack

$38.00

SRW- BBQ Pork Ribeye

$20.00Out of stock

Pasta

Chef's Pasta

Chef's Pasta

$22.00

chef's creation changes daily

Piccata Pasta

$22.00

Pomodoro Pasta

$22.00

Primavera Pasta

$22.00

seasonal vegetables,olive oil, white wine, garlic, herbs

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

parmesan cheese, cream, italian herbs

Poultry

BBQ Rstd Chicken

$16.00

oven roasted bone-in chicken breast, ale mirepoix, house fries, sweet potato fries or mac-n-chz

Indiana Duckling

$32.00

Roasted Indiana Duckling, almond amaretto sauce, dried cherries.

Chicken Florentine

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Oscar

$28.00

Seafood

Atlantic Salmon

$30.00

seared, oven roasted, lemon thyme butter, chef's vegetable & potato

IPA Salmon

$22.00

cedar plank oven roasted with IPA, side choice

Mustard Shrimp

Mustard Shrimp

$28.00

whole grain mustard marinated, drawn butter, chef's vegetable & potato

Salmon Oscar

$39.00

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc Torte

$7.00

Cobbler

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Choc Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Stout Brownie

$7.00

Stout Float

$7.00

Chef's Dessert

$7.00

Ice Cream - Scoop

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Celebration Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake - MM

Out of stock

Choc Torte - MM

Out of stock

Creme Brulee - MM

Out of stock

SS / SRW Dessert

Out of stock

Lunch Entrees

L- Pasta Pomodoro

$14.00

L- Chicken Marsala

$18.00

L- Chicken Oscar

$22.00

L- Roasted Duck

$22.00

L- Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

L- Mustard Shrimp

$18.00

L- Prime Rib

$26.00

L- NY Steak

$24.00Out of stock

L- Chef's Pasta

$14.00

Wine

Btl Cab- Dark Horse

$29.00

Btl Cab- Louis Martini

$36.00

Btl Cab- Beringer KV

$60.00

Btl Cab- Frei Bros

$60.00Out of stock

Btl Cab- J Lohr C

$70.00

Btl Cab- Jordan

$120.00

Btl Cab- Mirror

$105.00

Btl Cab- Silver Oak

$110.00

Btl Cab- Stags Leap

$125.00Out of stock

Btl Cab-Sterling

$60.00

Btl Shiraz - Penfolds

$34.00

Btl Merlot- Clos Du B

$29.00

Btl Merlot- Duckhorn

$90.00

Btl Zin-Blend Ghost Pines

$54.00

Btl Pinot N- Le Grand N

$30.00

Btl Pinot N- J Vineyards

$49.00

Btl Pinot N- Talbot Vineyards

$70.00Out of stock

Btl Petite Sirah- Orin Swift

$100.00

Btl Amarone- Allegrini

$105.00Out of stock

Btl Red Blend- Allegrini PdT

$40.00

Btl Super Tuscan- Brancaia

$55.00

Btl Malbec- Don Paula C

$27.00

Btl Valpo - Allegrini DOCG

$30.00

Btl Chard- Will Hill

$30.00

Btl Chard- A - Acacia

$38.00

Btl Chard- J Vineyard

$46.00

Btl Chard- Talbot Kali Hart

$52.00

Btl Chard- Rombauer

$70.00Out of stock

Btl Chard- Frank Family

$75.00

Btl Chard- Cakebread

$85.00Out of stock

Btl Chard- Far Niente

$110.00

Btl Chard- Beringer Luminous

$110.00

Btl Pinot G- Cavaliere D'Oro

$29.00

Btl Pinot G- Jermann

$54.00Out of stock

Btl Sauv Blanc- Ovrstn

$29.00

Btl Sauv Blanc- Whitehaven

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Riesling- Muller

$27.00

Btl Moscato- Luccio

$27.00

Btl Rose- Rosehaven

$29.00

Rose- Cahmps de Prov

$40.00

Brut- Wycliff

$18.00

Prosecco- La Marca

$38.00

Brut- Le Grand Noir

$38.00

Juice- Sparkling

$16.00Out of stock

Moet & Chndn - Imperial

$80.00

J - Brut Rose

$88.00

J - Brut Cuvee

$100.00

Perrier - Jouet

$240.00Out of stock

Dom Perigon

$280.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Red Cream Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Pierrer Water

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50

Café Mocha

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Double Expresso

$5.00

Double Latte

$5.50

Double Mocha

$6.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.75

Water

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Retail

32oz Howler

$6.00

64oz Growler

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Key Chain

$5.00

Magnet

$3.00

Ornament

$8.00

Pint Glass - SBCo

$6.00

Postcard

$2.00

Snifter

$8.00

Sticker -SBCo

$1.00

Tag A Brew - Car

$6.00

Tag A Brew - Tag

$2.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tour Book

$5.00

Gala w/ Dnr pp

$20.00

Gala w/o Dnr pp

$35.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chkn Tndrs

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta - Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta - Marinara

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co. offers casual upscale dining located inside the historical Studebaker Mansion. We serve lunch, brunch and dinner. Plan a special event for tour groups, banquets, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions. Visit Studebaker Brewing Co for craft beers and casual brewery inspired menu. Challenge your knowledge in the escape rooms by OutSmart Escapes. We welcome you to visit South Bends most historical venue!"

Website

Location

620 W Washington St, South Bend, IN 46601

Directions

Gallery
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co image
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co image
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co image

