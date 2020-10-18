Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale

936 Reviews

$$

1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike

Milldale, CT 06467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Jane
The Chair “Tipped” Over
Soft Pretzel Sticks

Starters

Basket Fries

$6.95+
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

Marinated shrimp and sliced hot peppers lightly fried, tossed in TcT buffalo sauce with a side of housemade bleu cheese.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.95

A pull apart sensation packed full of gooey goodness. Served with a side of marinara.

Chicken Wings (Award Winning)

Chicken Wings (Award Winning)

$11.95+

Served with a side of our blue cheese dressing, celery sticks and tossed in your choice of dipping sauces.

Doughnut Wings

Doughnut Wings

$11.95+

Award Winning TcT Original, lightly fried wings in our secret batter, tossed in cinnamon & sugar, served with a caramel dipping sauce

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$7.95Out of stock

Hand Cut chips served with house made guacamole & salsa

Corn Dog Bites

Corn Dog Bites

$11.95+

Mini dipped dogs, fried up and served with a honey mustard dipping sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.95

Fresh made corn chips smothered in cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, black beans, diced tomatoes Served with salsa & sour cream

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.95+

Boneless nuggets of chicken breast meat, coated in a southern style crust, deep fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.95+

Marinated chicken smothered with a cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and chopped scallions. Served with a side of our TcT salsa and sour cream.

Smothered Tater Tots

Smothered Tater Tots

$12.95+

A TcT twist on the traditional potato skins, light fluffy pillows are smothered with shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, chopped scallions and served with a side of sour cream. TcT tip- try our angry version, served with fresh chopped jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$12.95

Served with our famous Guinness cheese sauce.

Rings & Wings

$10.95Out of stock

A basket of hand cut, house made onion rings & 3 of our famous chicken wings (Any Sauce flavor)

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Nachos

Nachos

$13.95

Fresh made corn chips smothered in cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, black beans, diced tomatoes Served with salsa & sour cream

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Add Grilled Chicken, Buﬀalo Shrimp or Seared Steak

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Fresh greens, red onions, fresh tomatoes, crumbled bacon, imported blue cheese, boiled egg & cucumbers. Topped with your choice of our marinated grilled chicken or buﬀalo style shrimp. (your choice of dressing) Salad Dressings

Drunken Chicken Salad

Drunken Chicken Salad

$16.95

Boneless chicken breast, marinated in mulled apple cider, grilled and fanned over a mixed green salad, tossed with orange segments, red onions, fresh tomatoes and seeded cucumbers.

Italian Wedge Salad

Italian Wedge Salad

$16.95

Stuffed meatballs are accompanied by a wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with own TcT blue cheese dressing and crumbled bacon.

Seared Steak Salad

Seared Steak Salad

$17.95

Fresh hand cut steak is seared and fanned over a tossed salad topped with imported blue cheese, caramelized onions, chopped bacon and an assortment of fresh veggies.

Garden Salad

$8.95+
House Made Soup

House Made Soup

$10.95+
Tavern Chili

Tavern Chili

$12.95

Burgers, Chicken & More

Plain Jane

$13.95
Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$15.95

Topped with bacon, a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

Danish Blue

Danish Blue

$15.95

Topped with caramelized onions and imported blue cheese.

Mushroom Swiss

$15.95

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Tavern Road Rash

Tavern Road Rash

$15.95

Dusted with a blackening seasoning and topped fresh jalapenos and cheddar cheese.

Cheesy Italian

Cheesy Italian

$15.95

Topped with our TcT marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.

The Chair “Tipped” Over

The Chair “Tipped” Over

$16.95

Topped with house made chili, a fried egg & cheese

Classic Burger Sliders

Classic Burger Sliders

$15.95+

Brick Pressed Sandwiches

BLT Stack Sandwich

BLT Stack Sandwich

$12.95

A pile of bacon, topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato and a smear of mayo. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.

Griddled Club Sandwich

Griddled Club Sandwich

$15.95

Fresh slow roasted turkey piled high and topped with sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, a smear of mayo with lettuce and tomato on the side. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.

Seared Steak Sandwich

Seared Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Fresh hand cut butcher's choice steak seared and sliced thin, then topped with caramelized onions and imported blue cheese. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.

Stuffed Meatball Sandwich

Stuffed Meatball Sandwich

$16.95

Stuffed meatballs piled high and pressed between a gooey mozzarella filling. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.

TCT Twins Hotdogs

TCT Twins Hotdogs

$15.95

Two hot dogs griddled and served in pretzel buns with our famous guinness cheese sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger (4oz)

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger (4oz)

$8.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.95
Kids Popcorn Chicken

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$8.95

Kids Hot Dog

$8.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95
Kids Mini Corn Dog Bites

Kids Mini Corn Dog Bites

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

TcT Desserts

Ashley's

Ashley's

$2.00+Out of stock

From the beginning Ashley’s goal has been to make the best ice cream possible, and we continue to do that today over 30 years later!

Cannoli ( 2 mini) Mondays

$4.95

Caramel Laval Cake

$9.95
Choc'Late Lovin' Spoon Cake

Choc'Late Lovin' Spoon Cake

$9.95
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$9.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Churro Chips

$9.95
Creme Brulée Cheese Cake

Creme Brulée Cheese Cake

$9.95
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$9.95

Lave cake (Gluten free)

$9.95

Single Item

Bacon Slices (2x)

$2.95

Cheese Blue Crumbled

$2.95

ColeSlaw

$3.95Out of stock

Dressing Balsamic

$1.95

Dressing Blue Cheese

$1.95

Dressing Honey Mustard

$1.95

Dressing Italian

$1.95

Dressing Ranch

$1.95

Dressing Russian

$1.95

Egg Boiled

$1.95

Egg Fried

$2.95

Guacamole (side)

$2.95Out of stock

Mixed Veggie (Side)

$4.00

Penne Alfredo Sauce (Gluten-Free)

$18.95

Penne Marinara Sauce (Gluten-Free)

$18.95

Roll Potato

$4.00

Sauce $Guinness Cheese

$3.95+

Sauce Big Tip

$2.95

Sauce Buffalo (Side)

$2.95

Sauce Eruption (Side)

$3.95

Shrimp (4x)

$10.95

Single Bratwurst (1x)

$10.95

Single Burger

$5.95+

Single Chicken Breast (1x)

$8.95

Single Hot Dog

$6.95

Single Meatball (1x)

$4.95

Single Pretzel Stick (1x)

$5.75

Single Salmon

$4.95+Out of stock

Single Steak (1x)

$14.50

Turkey Slice (1x)

$9.95

Sour Cream

$2.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Mist

$2.50+

Gingerale

$2.50+

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Tonic

$2.50+

Seltzer

$1.00+

Pineapple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry

$2.50+

Sobe Water Pomegranate

$2.50+

Foxon Park Cream Soda

$3.95

Foxon Park Birch Beer

$3.95

Foxon Park Root Beer

$3.95

Foxon Park Strawberry

$3.95

Coffee

$2.50+

Decaf Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Latte Machiatto

$5.95

Tea

$2.95+

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Energy Drink

$2.95+

Tomato Juice (Bloody Mary Mix)

$3.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Kids Drinks

Butterbeer

$6.95

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Cotton Candy

$4.95

Cherry

$4.95

Purple Smash

$4.95

Lemon

$3.95

Lime

$3.95

Orange

$3.95

Cream Soda

$3.95

Birch Beer

$3.95

Cream Soda

$3.95

Birch Beer

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Strawberry Soda

$3.95

Tickets

Drag Brunch 10/18/2020

Drag Brunch 10/18/2020

$40.00

Drag Brunch hosted by the INCREDIBLE Robin Fierce! You'll enjoy some delicious breakfast munchies and a complimentary mimosa while you watch your favorite gorgeous drag queens put on one hell of a performance. (breakfast munchies and one mimosa are included in the ticket price. There will be a separate menu with brunch items available for purchase at the event). Performers include: Robin Fierce Mia E Z'Lay Dandy Lions Sparkle Diamonds

Specials *

House-made black bean burger with tomato, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli

Chefs Table

$22.95

Chefs Table (Kids)

$16.95
TcT Fish & Chips

TcT Fish & Chips

$15.95

Beer battered fresh cod in a basket of old bay seasoned fries w/ house made tartar sauce

Tipping Chairsky Burger

$15.95
JZ Dry Rub (Wing Sauces Of The Month)

JZ Dry Rub (Wing Sauces Of The Month)

$11.95+

BBQ Dry Rub

Sweet Chili (Wing Sauces Of The Month)

Sweet Chili (Wing Sauces Of The Month)

$11.95+

BBQ Dry Rub

Teriyaki (Wing Sauces Of The Month)

Teriyaki (Wing Sauces Of The Month)

$11.95+

BBQ Dry Rub

Summer Salad

$13.95

Spring mix greens with mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, craisins & bleu cheese crumbles Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Nachos

$13.95

Hand-cut chips loaded with red onion, jalapeños, tomatoes, chickpeas, black beans & cheddar cheese mix

Meatball Garlic Bread

$13.95

House-made meatballs on cheesy Parmesan garlic bread Served with a side of marinara sauce

Godfather Quesadilla

$15.95

Capicola, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella pressed in a grilled quesadilla Served with hot cherry pepper sauce

Fisherman's Sub

$20.95

Hand battered fried cod & shrimp with lettuce, tomato, Cajun aioli on a toasted 12-inch sub Served with seasoned fries

Big T (Burger Of The Week)

$16.95

Locally sourced fresh ground chuck patty with Taylor ham, grilled onions, pickles, spicy mustard & American cheese Served with seasoned fries

Chef's Table

Roasted Turkey Dinner

Roasted Turkey Dinner

$19.95

Fresh oven roasted turkey with baked potato & turkey gravy

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

$19.95

Secret recipe, can't tell you any more than that, its scrumptious!! Served with baked potato & house gravy

Country Fried Steak

$19.95

Hand battered perfectly fried steak with baked potato & sausage gravy

Ultimate Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Ultimate Slow Cooker Pot Roast

$19.95

Slow cooker pot roast with baked potato & house gravy

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Sautéed shrimp & broccoli with tomato in a garlic wine butter sauce served over fussilli

Classic Chicken Parmesan

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Breaded chicken cutlet with melted Italian cheeses, house-made marinara & served over penne

Crispy Chicken Alfredo

Crispy Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

A delicate pecorino Romano creamy cheese sauce, topped with sautéed hand battered crispy chicken bites over fusilli pasta

Baked Cod Oreganata

Baked Cod Oreganata

$19.95

A crust of seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs with a lemon, white wine & herb butter sauce gives this fish a crispy and flavorful crust to go with its flaky inside

Subs

Meatball Sub

$17.95

House-made meatballs with peppers, onions & melted mozzarella Served with seasoned fries

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$17.95

Flavorful chunks of Italian sausage combined with diced tomatoes, garlic & fresh herbs with lots of peppers & onions Served with seasoned fries

Chicken Parm Sub

$17.95

Fried chicken cutlet covered in marinara with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese Served with seasoned fries

Eggplant Parm Sub

$17.95

Fried Eggplant layered in mozzarella cheese and marinara Served with seasoned fries

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$18.95

Grilled steak with onions, mushrooms, American cheese & a smear of buffalo sauce Served with seasoned fries

Italian Combo

$17.95

Fresh sliced capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, lettuce & tomato Served with seasoned fries

TcT Chopped Cheese

TcT Chopped Cheese

$17.95

Tender chopped ground chuck with fried onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, TcT special sauce, melted American cheese on a toasted sub Served with seasoned fries

Shrimp Po'boy

Shrimp Po'boy

$21.95

Cajun fried shrimp topped with lettuce & onion with a Cajun remoulade sauce Served with seasoned shoestring fries

Tip-Fil-A Sub

$17.95

Crispy fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, Jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese & Tip-Fil-A sauce Served with seasoned fries

Cod BLT Sub

$19.95

Fresh Cod with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house made tartar sauce Served with seasoned fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat | Drink | Enjoy LIVE Music

Website

Location

1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Milldale, CT 06467

Directions

Gallery
Tipping Chair Tavern image
Tipping Chair Tavern image
Tipping Chair Tavern image
Tipping Chair Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Art of Yum- Southington
orange starNo Reviews
1091 South Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Main ST Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
1244 Meriden Ave Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Sherman's Taphouse
orange star4.5 • 255
25 Center St Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Que Whiskey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Southington CT, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Plan B - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
20 Spring Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Milldale
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston