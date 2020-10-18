- Home
- Milldale
- Bars & Lounges
- Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
936 Reviews
$$
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike
Milldale, CT 06467
Popular Items
Starters
Basket Fries
Buffalo Shrimp
Marinated shrimp and sliced hot peppers lightly fried, tossed in TcT buffalo sauce with a side of housemade bleu cheese.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
A pull apart sensation packed full of gooey goodness. Served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Wings (Award Winning)
Served with a side of our blue cheese dressing, celery sticks and tossed in your choice of dipping sauces.
Doughnut Wings
Award Winning TcT Original, lightly fried wings in our secret batter, tossed in cinnamon & sugar, served with a caramel dipping sauce
Chips & Guac
Hand Cut chips served with house made guacamole & salsa
Corn Dog Bites
Mini dipped dogs, fried up and served with a honey mustard dipping sauce.
Nachos
Fresh made corn chips smothered in cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, black beans, diced tomatoes Served with salsa & sour cream
Popcorn Chicken
Boneless nuggets of chicken breast meat, coated in a southern style crust, deep fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Quesadilla
Marinated chicken smothered with a cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapenos and chopped scallions. Served with a side of our TcT salsa and sour cream.
Smothered Tater Tots
A TcT twist on the traditional potato skins, light fluffy pillows are smothered with shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, chopped scallions and served with a side of sour cream. TcT tip- try our angry version, served with fresh chopped jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Served with our famous Guinness cheese sauce.
Rings & Wings
A basket of hand cut, house made onion rings & 3 of our famous chicken wings (Any Sauce flavor)
Fried Pickles
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Add Grilled Chicken, Buﬀalo Shrimp or Seared Steak
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens, red onions, fresh tomatoes, crumbled bacon, imported blue cheese, boiled egg & cucumbers. Topped with your choice of our marinated grilled chicken or buﬀalo style shrimp. (your choice of dressing) Salad Dressings
Drunken Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, marinated in mulled apple cider, grilled and fanned over a mixed green salad, tossed with orange segments, red onions, fresh tomatoes and seeded cucumbers.
Italian Wedge Salad
Stuffed meatballs are accompanied by a wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with own TcT blue cheese dressing and crumbled bacon.
Seared Steak Salad
Fresh hand cut steak is seared and fanned over a tossed salad topped with imported blue cheese, caramelized onions, chopped bacon and an assortment of fresh veggies.
Garden Salad
House Made Soup
Tavern Chili
Burgers, Chicken & More
Plain Jane
Smokehouse
Topped with bacon, a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
Danish Blue
Topped with caramelized onions and imported blue cheese.
Mushroom Swiss
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Tavern Road Rash
Dusted with a blackening seasoning and topped fresh jalapenos and cheddar cheese.
Cheesy Italian
Topped with our TcT marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
The Chair “Tipped” Over
Topped with house made chili, a fried egg & cheese
Classic Burger Sliders
Brick Pressed Sandwiches
BLT Stack Sandwich
A pile of bacon, topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato and a smear of mayo. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.
Griddled Club Sandwich
Fresh slow roasted turkey piled high and topped with sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, a smear of mayo with lettuce and tomato on the side. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.
Seared Steak Sandwich
Fresh hand cut butcher's choice steak seared and sliced thin, then topped with caramelized onions and imported blue cheese. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.
Stuffed Meatball Sandwich
Stuffed meatballs piled high and pressed between a gooey mozzarella filling. Served fresh off the griddle with a butter toasted bun, these brick-pressed sandwiches are a delicious TcT signature item. All sandwiches come with our seasoned fries and a fresh deli pickles.
TCT Twins Hotdogs
Two hot dogs griddled and served in pretzel buns with our famous guinness cheese sauce.
Kids Menu
TcT Desserts
Ashley's
From the beginning Ashley’s goal has been to make the best ice cream possible, and we continue to do that today over 30 years later!
Cannoli ( 2 mini) Mondays
Caramel Laval Cake
Choc'Late Lovin' Spoon Cake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Churro Chips
Creme Brulée Cheese Cake
Lava Cake
Lave cake (Gluten free)
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist
Gingerale
Ice Tea
Tonic
Seltzer
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry
Sobe Water Pomegranate
Foxon Park Cream Soda
Foxon Park Birch Beer
Foxon Park Root Beer
Foxon Park Strawberry
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte Machiatto
Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Water
Ginger Beer
Energy Drink
Tomato Juice (Bloody Mary Mix)
Orange Juice
Kids Drinks
Specials *
Chefs Table
Chefs Table (Kids)
TcT Fish & Chips
Beer battered fresh cod in a basket of old bay seasoned fries w/ house made tartar sauce
Tipping Chairsky Burger
JZ Dry Rub (Wing Sauces Of The Month)
BBQ Dry Rub
Sweet Chili (Wing Sauces Of The Month)
BBQ Dry Rub
Teriyaki (Wing Sauces Of The Month)
BBQ Dry Rub
Summer Salad
Spring mix greens with mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, craisins & bleu cheese crumbles Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Veggie Nachos
Hand-cut chips loaded with red onion, jalapeños, tomatoes, chickpeas, black beans & cheddar cheese mix
Meatball Garlic Bread
House-made meatballs on cheesy Parmesan garlic bread Served with a side of marinara sauce
Godfather Quesadilla
Capicola, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella pressed in a grilled quesadilla Served with hot cherry pepper sauce
Fisherman's Sub
Hand battered fried cod & shrimp with lettuce, tomato, Cajun aioli on a toasted 12-inch sub Served with seasoned fries
Big T (Burger Of The Week)
Locally sourced fresh ground chuck patty with Taylor ham, grilled onions, pickles, spicy mustard & American cheese Served with seasoned fries
Chef's Table
Roasted Turkey Dinner
Fresh oven roasted turkey with baked potato & turkey gravy
Grandma's Old-Fashioned Meatloaf
Secret recipe, can't tell you any more than that, its scrumptious!! Served with baked potato & house gravy
Country Fried Steak
Hand battered perfectly fried steak with baked potato & sausage gravy
Ultimate Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Slow cooker pot roast with baked potato & house gravy
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp & broccoli with tomato in a garlic wine butter sauce served over fussilli
Classic Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet with melted Italian cheeses, house-made marinara & served over penne
Crispy Chicken Alfredo
A delicate pecorino Romano creamy cheese sauce, topped with sautéed hand battered crispy chicken bites over fusilli pasta
Baked Cod Oreganata
A crust of seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs with a lemon, white wine & herb butter sauce gives this fish a crispy and flavorful crust to go with its flaky inside
Subs
Meatball Sub
House-made meatballs with peppers, onions & melted mozzarella Served with seasoned fries
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Flavorful chunks of Italian sausage combined with diced tomatoes, garlic & fresh herbs with lots of peppers & onions Served with seasoned fries
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried chicken cutlet covered in marinara with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese Served with seasoned fries
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fried Eggplant layered in mozzarella cheese and marinara Served with seasoned fries
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Grilled steak with onions, mushrooms, American cheese & a smear of buffalo sauce Served with seasoned fries
Italian Combo
Fresh sliced capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, lettuce & tomato Served with seasoned fries
TcT Chopped Cheese
Tender chopped ground chuck with fried onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, TcT special sauce, melted American cheese on a toasted sub Served with seasoned fries
Shrimp Po'boy
Cajun fried shrimp topped with lettuce & onion with a Cajun remoulade sauce Served with seasoned shoestring fries
Tip-Fil-A Sub
Crispy fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, Jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese & Tip-Fil-A sauce Served with seasoned fries
Cod BLT Sub
Fresh Cod with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house made tartar sauce Served with seasoned fries
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Eat | Drink | Enjoy LIVE Music
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Milldale, CT 06467