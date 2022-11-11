Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Tipsy Cafe - Germantown

219 Reviews

$$

5227 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)
Chicken Cheese Steak
All American Burger

Starters

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

House cut fries, parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, served with side ketchup

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$7.00

Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce

Chicken Spring Rolls

Chicken Spring Rolls

$7.00

(3) deep fried spring rolls stuffed with ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, onions, cellophane noodles and black mushrooms served with a Vietnamese lime dipping sauce.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Fresh cauliflower fried and tossed with parmesan chess , garlic and seasonings, served with side ranch and veggies

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$8.00

(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

(5) large shrimp Surf seasoned and grilled topped with grated parmesan, served with tangy cocktail sauce

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)

$12.00

(6) jumbo fresh wings lightl dusted with rice four to get it extra crispy. All flavors are gluten free except Asian sesame. Served with side ranch and veggie sticks.

Vegan Empanads

Vegan Empanads

$7.00

Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce

Cheese Fries

$8.00

House cut fries topped with our special three cheese sauce

Fresh fruit Salad

$4.00

diced seasonal fruit

Side Salad

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Please call, or check on Facebook or Instagram for daily soup specials. Bowl of soup comes with a roll and butter.

Bowl Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Bowl chili

$7.00

Small fries

$3.00

Small house made fries

Loaded chili fries

$10.00

Turkey chili with melted cheese over our hand cut fries

Chicken cheese steak Rolls

$8.00

Shaved chicken breast, American cheese, seasoning, rolled in a crispy spring roll wrap served with a chipotle dipping sauce

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Burgers

Chipotle Burger

Chipotle Burger

$14.00

8oz fresh all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut seasoned fries

All American Burger

All American Burger

$14.00

8oz all beef fresh patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, crisp bacon, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with seasoned house fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Beyond burger patty, lettuce tomato, swiss cheese, mushrooms, , sautéed onions, pickle jalapenos, blue cheese dressing in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut seasoned fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries

Banh Mi Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound fresh beef patty, Asian Slaw, Fresh cucumbers, fresh jalapenos, Asian soy and cilantro sweet chili sauce on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries

Happy Burger

$8.00

5 oz beef burger with cheese lettuce and tomato.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Crisp domain lettuce, blue cheese crumble, diced tomatoes, crisp pork bacon, sliced avocado, chopped boiled egg, and served with side house mad balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh crisp Romaine , shredded parmesan, croutons with house made dressing

Spinach Feta Salad

$13.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, feta cheese, red onion, balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Shrimp BLT

Shrimp BLT

$14.00

Surf seasoned grilled shrimp topped with fried leeks over crisp bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato in a toasted brioche bun served with house cut chips

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$14.00

Lemongrass marinated chicken thigh, cucumber, fresh cilantro, Asian slaw, sweet chili, topped with jalapenos in a french baguette, served with house chips.

Char Sui Pork Banh Mi

Char Sui Pork Banh Mi

$14.00

Chinese BBQ grilled pork, Asian slaw, fresh cilantro, cucumbers, sweet chili, soy, fresh jalapenos in a toasted baguette served with house chips

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thin sliced rib eye steak, mushrooms, onions, American cheese in a toasted baguette, served with house chips

Big Hen

$14.00

Crispy panko chicken breast, fried egg over lettuce, tomato, pickles topped with tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut chips

Grilled Chicken Sub

$14.00

Pesyto marinated grilled chicken , swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onions served with house cut chips

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$14.00

Fried tofu, cilantro , cucumbers, Asian slaw, sweet chili and soy topped with fresh jalapenos in a French toasted baguette served with house cut chips

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Diced chicken breast, grilled mushrooms and onions, American cheese in a toasted roll, served with chips

Crispy Chicken Sub

$14.00

Panko breaded chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, ranch, provolone cheese, topped with red onions in a baguette. served with house chips

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese. served with house chips

Salmon BLT

$17.00

6 oz pan seared salmon, lettuce, tomato, onions, crisp bacon of choice, tangy mayo, SURF seasoning, served with house made chips

Softshell Crab BLT

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy shoftshell crab , choice of bacon, lettuce, tomato and tangy aioli

BLT

$8.00

Choice of bacon on choice of toast with lettuce tomato

Entrees/ Specials

Grilled Salmon Entree

$19.00

Surf seasoned salmon, grilled and topped with sage butter, served with choice of two sides

8 oz Flat Iron

$20.00

Turf seasoned steakcooked to desired temperature, topped with sage butter,xserved with 2 sides of choice.

Slow Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

Berber marinated and baked 1\2 chicken served with two sides of choice.

Family Dinner Serves (4)

$30.00

Family dinner meal special. Please look on Instagram or Facebook for todays meal special. Meal serves a family of four

Kids Chicken tenders

$8.00

kids tender with honey mustard or bbq sauce, served with kids fries

Wing Platter

$18.00

6 jumbo wings choice of sauce: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, TURF ( mom's fried chicken), Garlic Parmesan, Das Hot or Das Bull ( buffalo), Sweet Chili. Pick two sides of choice.

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

5 large grilled shrimp served with choice of two sides

Soft shell crab platter single

$19.00Out of stock

Single soft shell deep fried crispy topped with tangy aioli

Soft shell crab double platter

$26.00Out of stock

Two crispy fried soft shell crabs topped with SURF aioli and choice of two sides

Panko chicken dinner

$16.00

Buttermilk and TURF marinated and seasoned chicken breast with Japanese pznko, choose two sides and sauce dip side.

Lunch Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

House Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber & red onions. choice of dressing: balsamic, ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, & Italian

Jasmine Rice (White Rice)

$5.00

Steamed broccoli

$5.00

Smoky Collard

$5.00

Garlic Fried Rice

$5.00

Grilled garlic stir fried with rice, sesame and our special seasonings

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed cabbage

$5.00

Sauteed cabbage with caraway

Sweet potato mash

$5.00

Mashed Sweet potato with butter, cinnamon and sugar

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.50

Soda Bottle

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Nantucket

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

raspberry, lemon, sweet tea, unsweet tea,

Red Bull

$3.00

sugar free or original flavors

Turkey Hill

$3.00

lemon, green tea, diet green tea, lemonade, peach tea, raspberry tea

Tropicana Juice

$2.50

Orange, apple and cranberry

Roasted Coconut drink

$3.00

Pelligrino waters

$3.00

original, blood orange, pomegranate orange, orange & cactus pear

Gatorade

$3.00

citrus energy or power G

Fresh brewed drinks

ice

Boylan Cane Sugar Products

$3.00

Boylan natural sugar drinks choice of orange c, root beer, sparkling lemonade, and cream soda.

GUS Soda "Not Too Sweet"

$3.00

not to sweet gourmet soda, let us know what flavors you want, choice of Dry Gingerale, Pink Grapefruit, Blackberry

Monster Energy

$3.00

monster green and monster zero sugar is available.

Kombucha sole drinks

$5.00

Sole kombucha locally brewed raw beverages, flavors are BlackBerry, raspberry lavender, be a peach, ginger hibiscus,

Simple fresh orange juice

$3.00

Orange or fruit punch flavors

Humankind drinks

$3.00

Honest organic tea

$3.00

Mogu jelly drinks

$3.00

Assorted flavored drinks with coconut jelly

Large boba drinks 16.9 oz

$4.00

Coffee & Tea Service

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Organic Mexican fresh brewed coffee, please let use know if you want cream and sugar

Tea

$2.00+

Organic Tea, flavors include Macha green tea, English breakfast, Earl Grey, Chamomile, and blueberry hibiscus. Let us know if you want cream, milk or lemon and sugars

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Vietnamese espresso dark with condense milk over ice.

Ice Coffee

$3.50+

Thai Tea

$3.50+

Herbal Thai red tea, milk over ice

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso double shot topped with hot water.

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot espresso topped with hot milk

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Double shot espresso, cocoa. hot milk

Cappucchino

$4.50+

Double shot espresso topped with foamed hot milk

Hot Coffee Card

$12.00

Cold Coffee Card

$17.00

Cold brew

$4.00+

Organic smooth cold brew coffee served over ice, let us know if you want sweeteners and cream/milk

Add Espresso Shot

$2.00

Add another shot of espresso to any drink

Double Shot

$5.00

4 oz espresso shot

Milk Substitute

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Organic Mexican fresh brewed coffee, please let use know if you want cream and sugar

Small Chai tea latte

$3.00

Chai tea latte special

large Chai tea latte

$4.00

Large ice coffee card

$22.00

Prepaid for 10 cups

Ice Cream

Water Ice

$2.50

Sundae Cup

$2.50

Vanilla Ice cream cup

$1.00

Minion/ Spider man Ice Cream

$3.00

Push Pop

$2.00

Jack N Jill Nut Cone

$2.00

Large Drumstick

$3.00Out of stock

Jack N Jill Sandwich

$2.00

Snicker ice bar

$3.00

Mini ice cream sandwich

$0.75

Jack n Jill ice cream bars

$1.50

Eclair, strawberry shortcake, vanilla, orange cream, almond bar

Cookies

single cookie

$1.00

3 cookies

$2.75

house desserts/ Sliced cakes

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

deep fried cheese cake served with caramel sauce and berries compote

Waffle Nepolean

$8.00

layered fried Belgium waffles topped with whipped cream and wild berry compote

Oreo mousse cake

$4.00

Tres Leche Cake

$4.00

NY Cheese Cake Slice

$4.00

Slice of creamy NY cheese cake

Key Lime Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Italian Lemon Cake

$4.00

Lemonchello Marscapone layered cake

Tiramisu

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Red Velvet

$4.00

Ricotta pistachio layered cake

$4.00

Gluten free flourless chocolate cake

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh fruit Salad

$4.00

diced seasonal fruit

Breakfast Pastries

Croissant

$2.50

Butter Croissant

Large Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Assorted fresh baked muffin flavors include blueberry, poppy lemon, raisin bran, corn, chocolate chip and banana nut

Bagel with butter

$3.00

Plain bagel

$2.50

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Sliced Cakes

$3.00

Gourmet Sliced Breakfast: lemon, pineapple upside down, carrot but and banana walnutv.

Donuts

$1.50

Large Danish

$3.00

Large Turnovers

$3.00

Large cup cakes

$3.00Out of stock

assorted filled or unfilled jumbo cupcakes

Italian Cheese Pockets

$3.00

Light and Flaky Italian dough filled with Italian sweet ricotta and cream cheese

Layered Napoléon

$3.00

BREAKFAST Grab & Go

Yogurt Parfait cup

$3.00

Fresh diced fruit

$4.00

Das Good Seasonings

Turf Seasoning 8oz

Turf Seasoning 8oz

$9.99

A seasoning that goes on everything, the combined spices enhances the fats from the meats that its placed on. It could be a seasoning, used as a marinade or even in recipes. see www.dasgoodinc.com for recipes

Surf Seasoning 8oz

Surf Seasoning 8oz

$9.99

This unique seasoning is made for seafood, great as a seasoning, a boil or added as a glaze or sauce. Even great on different proteins.

Das Tator 8oz

Das Tator 8oz

$9.99

This blend was created to season chips and fries but great on veggies. Make your own seasoned fries, chips or fried or steamed veggies. Place this on melted cheese too, its awesome..

Das Good Sauces

Das Hot Sauce 16oz

$12.99

Bag size

1 gallon size platter

$4.99

3 gallon size planter

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out location that serves fresh house made dishes. We have pick up or delivery services. Fresh tasty restaurant quality food for your home enjoyment.

Website

Location

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Directions

Gallery
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

Map
