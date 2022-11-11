- Home
Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
219 Reviews
$$
5227 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Order Again
Starters
Truffle Fries
House cut fries, parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, served with side ketchup
Beef Empanadas
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
Chicken Spring Rolls
(3) deep fried spring rolls stuffed with ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, onions, cellophane noodles and black mushrooms served with a Vietnamese lime dipping sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls
Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Fried Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower fried and tossed with parmesan chess , garlic and seasonings, served with side ranch and veggies
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce
Grilled Shrimp
(5) large shrimp Surf seasoned and grilled topped with grated parmesan, served with tangy cocktail sauce
Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)
(6) jumbo fresh wings lightl dusted with rice four to get it extra crispy. All flavors are gluten free except Asian sesame. Served with side ranch and veggie sticks.
Vegan Empanads
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
Cheese Fries
House cut fries topped with our special three cheese sauce
Fresh fruit Salad
diced seasonal fruit
Side Salad
Bowl Of Soup of the Day
Please call, or check on Facebook or Instagram for daily soup specials. Bowl of soup comes with a roll and butter.
Bowl Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Bowl chili
Small fries
Small house made fries
Loaded chili fries
Turkey chili with melted cheese over our hand cut fries
Chicken cheese steak Rolls
Shaved chicken breast, American cheese, seasoning, rolled in a crispy spring roll wrap served with a chipotle dipping sauce
Seasoned Fries
Burgers
Chipotle Burger
8oz fresh all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut seasoned fries
All American Burger
8oz all beef fresh patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, crisp bacon, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with seasoned house fries
Veggie Burger
Beyond burger patty, lettuce tomato, swiss cheese, mushrooms, , sautéed onions, pickle jalapenos, blue cheese dressing in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut seasoned fries
Turkey Burger
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
Banh Mi Burger
1/2 pound fresh beef patty, Asian Slaw, Fresh cucumbers, fresh jalapenos, Asian soy and cilantro sweet chili sauce on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries
Happy Burger
5 oz beef burger with cheese lettuce and tomato.
Salads
Cobb Salad
Crisp domain lettuce, blue cheese crumble, diced tomatoes, crisp pork bacon, sliced avocado, chopped boiled egg, and served with side house mad balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp Romaine , shredded parmesan, croutons with house made dressing
Spinach Feta Salad
Fresh Baby Spinach, feta cheese, red onion, balsamic dressing
Sandwiches
Shrimp BLT
Surf seasoned grilled shrimp topped with fried leeks over crisp bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato in a toasted brioche bun served with house cut chips
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
Lemongrass marinated chicken thigh, cucumber, fresh cilantro, Asian slaw, sweet chili, topped with jalapenos in a french baguette, served with house chips.
Char Sui Pork Banh Mi
Chinese BBQ grilled pork, Asian slaw, fresh cilantro, cucumbers, sweet chili, soy, fresh jalapenos in a toasted baguette served with house chips
Cheese Steak
Thin sliced rib eye steak, mushrooms, onions, American cheese in a toasted baguette, served with house chips
Big Hen
Crispy panko chicken breast, fried egg over lettuce, tomato, pickles topped with tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut chips
Grilled Chicken Sub
Pesyto marinated grilled chicken , swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onions served with house cut chips
Tofu Banh Mi
Fried tofu, cilantro , cucumbers, Asian slaw, sweet chili and soy topped with fresh jalapenos in a French toasted baguette served with house cut chips
Chicken Cheese Steak
Diced chicken breast, grilled mushrooms and onions, American cheese in a toasted roll, served with chips
Crispy Chicken Sub
Panko breaded chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, ranch, provolone cheese, topped with red onions in a baguette. served with house chips
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Crispy breaded chicken breast, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese. served with house chips
Salmon BLT
6 oz pan seared salmon, lettuce, tomato, onions, crisp bacon of choice, tangy mayo, SURF seasoning, served with house made chips
Softshell Crab BLT
Crispy shoftshell crab , choice of bacon, lettuce, tomato and tangy aioli
BLT
Choice of bacon on choice of toast with lettuce tomato
Entrees/ Specials
Grilled Salmon Entree
Surf seasoned salmon, grilled and topped with sage butter, served with choice of two sides
8 oz Flat Iron
Turf seasoned steakcooked to desired temperature, topped with sage butter,xserved with 2 sides of choice.
Slow Roasted 1/2 Chicken
Berber marinated and baked 1\2 chicken served with two sides of choice.
Family Dinner Serves (4)
Family dinner meal special. Please look on Instagram or Facebook for todays meal special. Meal serves a family of four
Kids Chicken tenders
kids tender with honey mustard or bbq sauce, served with kids fries
Wing Platter
6 jumbo wings choice of sauce: BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, TURF ( mom's fried chicken), Garlic Parmesan, Das Hot or Das Bull ( buffalo), Sweet Chili. Pick two sides of choice.
Shrimp Platter
5 large grilled shrimp served with choice of two sides
Soft shell crab platter single
Single soft shell deep fried crispy topped with tangy aioli
Soft shell crab double platter
Two crispy fried soft shell crabs topped with SURF aioli and choice of two sides
Panko chicken dinner
Buttermilk and TURF marinated and seasoned chicken breast with Japanese pznko, choose two sides and sauce dip side.
Lunch Sides
Seasoned Fries
House Chips
Side Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber & red onions. choice of dressing: balsamic, ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, & Italian
Jasmine Rice (White Rice)
Steamed broccoli
Smoky Collard
Garlic Fried Rice
Grilled garlic stir fried with rice, sesame and our special seasonings
Mac n Cheese
Garlic Mash Potatoes
Sauteed cabbage
Sauteed cabbage with caraway
Sweet potato mash
Mashed Sweet potato with butter, cinnamon and sugar
Beverages
Soda Can
Soda Bottle
Bottled Water
Nantucket
Pure Leaf Tea
raspberry, lemon, sweet tea, unsweet tea,
Red Bull
sugar free or original flavors
Turkey Hill
lemon, green tea, diet green tea, lemonade, peach tea, raspberry tea
Tropicana Juice
Orange, apple and cranberry
Roasted Coconut drink
Pelligrino waters
original, blood orange, pomegranate orange, orange & cactus pear
Gatorade
citrus energy or power G
Fresh brewed drinks
ice
Boylan Cane Sugar Products
Boylan natural sugar drinks choice of orange c, root beer, sparkling lemonade, and cream soda.
GUS Soda "Not Too Sweet"
not to sweet gourmet soda, let us know what flavors you want, choice of Dry Gingerale, Pink Grapefruit, Blackberry
Monster Energy
monster green and monster zero sugar is available.
Kombucha sole drinks
Sole kombucha locally brewed raw beverages, flavors are BlackBerry, raspberry lavender, be a peach, ginger hibiscus,
Simple fresh orange juice
Orange or fruit punch flavors
Humankind drinks
Honest organic tea
Mogu jelly drinks
Assorted flavored drinks with coconut jelly
Large boba drinks 16.9 oz
Coffee & Tea Service
Hot Coffee
Organic Mexican fresh brewed coffee, please let use know if you want cream and sugar
Tea
Organic Tea, flavors include Macha green tea, English breakfast, Earl Grey, Chamomile, and blueberry hibiscus. Let us know if you want cream, milk or lemon and sugars
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Vietnamese espresso dark with condense milk over ice.
Ice Coffee
Thai Tea
Herbal Thai red tea, milk over ice
Americano
Espresso double shot topped with hot water.
Latte
Double shot espresso topped with hot milk
Mocha Latte
Double shot espresso, cocoa. hot milk
Cappucchino
Double shot espresso topped with foamed hot milk
Hot Coffee Card
Cold Coffee Card
Cold brew
Organic smooth cold brew coffee served over ice, let us know if you want sweeteners and cream/milk
Add Espresso Shot
Add another shot of espresso to any drink
Double Shot
4 oz espresso shot
Milk Substitute
Hot Chocolate
Organic Mexican fresh brewed coffee, please let use know if you want cream and sugar
Small Chai tea latte
Chai tea latte special
large Chai tea latte
Large ice coffee card
Prepaid for 10 cups
Ice Cream
Water Ice
Sundae Cup
Vanilla Ice cream cup
Minion/ Spider man Ice Cream
Push Pop
Jack N Jill Nut Cone
Large Drumstick
Jack N Jill Sandwich
Snicker ice bar
Mini ice cream sandwich
Jack n Jill ice cream bars
Eclair, strawberry shortcake, vanilla, orange cream, almond bar
house desserts/ Sliced cakes
Fried Cheese Cake
deep fried cheese cake served with caramel sauce and berries compote
Waffle Nepolean
layered fried Belgium waffles topped with whipped cream and wild berry compote
Oreo mousse cake
Tres Leche Cake
NY Cheese Cake Slice
Slice of creamy NY cheese cake
Key Lime Pie
Italian Lemon Cake
Lemonchello Marscapone layered cake
Tiramisu
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Carrot Cake
Red Velvet
Ricotta pistachio layered cake
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake
Fresh fruit Salad
diced seasonal fruit
Breakfast Pastries
Croissant
Butter Croissant
Large Muffin
Assorted fresh baked muffin flavors include blueberry, poppy lemon, raisin bran, corn, chocolate chip and banana nut
Bagel with butter
Plain bagel
Bagel with cream cheese
Breakfast Sliced Cakes
Gourmet Sliced Breakfast: lemon, pineapple upside down, carrot but and banana walnutv.
Donuts
Large Danish
Large Turnovers
Large cup cakes
assorted filled or unfilled jumbo cupcakes
Italian Cheese Pockets
Light and Flaky Italian dough filled with Italian sweet ricotta and cream cheese
Layered Napoléon
Das Good Seasonings
Turf Seasoning 8oz
A seasoning that goes on everything, the combined spices enhances the fats from the meats that its placed on. It could be a seasoning, used as a marinade or even in recipes. see www.dasgoodinc.com for recipes
Surf Seasoning 8oz
This unique seasoning is made for seafood, great as a seasoning, a boil or added as a glaze or sauce. Even great on different proteins.
Das Tator 8oz
This blend was created to season chips and fries but great on veggies. Make your own seasoned fries, chips or fried or steamed veggies. Place this on melted cheese too, its awesome..
Das Good Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Take out location that serves fresh house made dishes. We have pick up or delivery services. Fresh tasty restaurant quality food for your home enjoyment.
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144