Tipsy Chicken Kitchen & Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tipsy Chicken is a locally owned and operated scratch kitchen restaurant and bar in Elk River. Here at Tipsy Chicken we provide predominantly organic ingredients in our craft cocktails and fun farm style dishes. Serving chicken that is certified organic and certified humane. Freshly squeezing juices daily for our unique twists on tasty cocktails. We strive to offer delicious, healthy and safe food everyone can feel good about in a world full of pesticides, genetically modified and artificially produced everything.
Location
13479 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River, MN 55330
