Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tipsy Chicken Kitchen & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

13479 Business Center Drive NW

Elk River, MN 55330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

$11.00

Amish chicken with wild rice and mushrooms soup

Poutine

$16.00

Hand cut fries with creole seasoning, andouille sausage gravy, and white cheddar cheese curds.

Chicken Wings

$17.00

A dozen Amish chicken wings fried or grilled with two sauces

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Five buttermilk marinated, hand breaded Amish chicken tenders with two sauces

Bruschetta

$14.00

Roasted tomato and goat cheese on focaccia with balsamic reduction, garlic oil and basil

Fry Basket

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Organic blend of lettuce, pickled carrots, pickled red onion, roasted tomato. Comes with toasted foccacia bread.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Tipsy Cauliflower

$15.00

Organic cauliflower, bacon, parmesan cheese, Tipsy dressing, baby spinach. Comes with toasted Foccacia bread.

Waldorf Salad

$16.00

Mixed green, wild rice, green apple, red grapes, candied nuts and havarti cheese with Tipsy dressing. Comes wiht toasted foccacia bread,

Sandwiches and Burgers

Tipsy Wrap

$18.00

Shredded chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, havarti cheese, and organic lettuce blend wrapped in a warm tortilla and Tipsy sauce.

Farmers Reward

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with havarti cheese, bacon, pickled onion, roasted tomatoes and lettuce on toasted bakery bun with ranch dressing.

The Dixie Chick

$17.00

Our signature fried chicken sandwich on a toasted bun with house made pickles, lettuce and tomato with Tipsy Sauce

Dirty Bird

$17.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with white cheddar, crispy onions, pickled Fresno peppers, pickles and BBQ sauce on toasted bun.

Chicken Philly

$18.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions, cheese curds, roasted garlic aioli on sub roll.

Cheese Steak

$19.00

Tender steak, bell peppers and onions, cheese curds, roasted garlic aioli on a sub roll.

Burger

Build Your Own Burger

Entrees

Rooster Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Organic penne noodles with a creamy cheese sauce, pulled chicken, bacon and mushrooms, topped with breadcrumbs and shredded white cheddar.

Chicken Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$23.00

House made buttermilk biscuits with hand breaded Amish chicken breast topped with sausage gravy, served with redskin potatoes.

Tipsy Steak

$29.00

Blackened petite tender steak with pan fried redskin potatoes, kale,bacon and onion.

Chicken and Waffles

$21.00

Home-made waffles with hand breaded Amish chicken breast and organic Maple syrup, served with redskin potatoes.

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Wild caught cold water shrimp, andouille sausage, sweet potato, and bell peppers atop cauliflower grits.

Vegetable Stroganoff

$16.00

Tender veggies roasted in a garlic mushroom sauce tosed with penne pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Fried chicken with marinara sauce and parmesan. served with creamy spinach and artichoke penne pasta with focaccia bread.

Chicken & Dumpling

$19.00

Herb roasted chicken, homemade dumplings, savory mirepoix gravy with foccacia bread.

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Choice of 3 chicken tenders or 6 wings. Comes with fries and focaccia bread.

Dessert

Deconstructed Smores

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Toasted Coconut & Pineapple Ice Cream

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Boneless wings

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

NA Beverages

N/A

Milk

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin BLoody

$4.50

Arnie Palmer

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Little Hopper

$6.00

Mocktails

Sunshine

$7.00

Cherry No-jito

$7.00

Beets by J

$7.00

Kids Drink

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Lemonde

$2.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

16 oz Coffee

$16.00

8 oz Coffee

$12.00

Nitro Coffee

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Organic Energy Drink

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tipsy Chicken is a locally owned and operated scratch kitchen restaurant and bar in Elk River. Here at Tipsy Chicken we provide predominantly organic ingredients in our craft cocktails and fun farm style dishes. Serving chicken that is certified organic and certified humane. Freshly squeezing juices daily for our unique twists on tasty cocktails. We strive to offer delicious, healthy and safe food everyone can feel good about in a world full of pesticides, genetically modified and artificially produced everything.

Website

Location

13479 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pour Wine Bar and Bistro - Otsego
orange starNo Reviews
15704 90th St NE #300 Elk River, MN 55330
View restaurantnext
Drake O'Neill's
orange starNo Reviews
9125 Quaday Ave NE #108 Otsego, MN 55330
View restaurantnext
Rockwoods MN
orange starNo Reviews
9100 Quaday Ave NE Otsego, MN 55330
View restaurantnext
Friendly Buffalo
orange star4.4 • 1,195
16722 198th Ave Big Lake, MN 55309
View restaurantnext
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville - 5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105
orange starNo Reviews
5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105 Albertville, MN 55301
View restaurantnext
The Hen & The Hog
orange star4.0 • 5
5262 Kyler Ave. NE Albertville, MN 55301
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elk River
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston