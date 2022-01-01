Seafood
Tipsy Crab Seafood
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Tipsy Crab is a seafood connoisseur's dream. We combine different seafood styles and concepts from different backgrounds, and adding our own unique twist. Combine that with some of the best unique cocktails, and you have The Tipsy Crab.
Location
1700 E Main St., Richmond, VA 23223
