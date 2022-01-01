Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Tipsy Crab Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

1700 E Main St.

Richmond, VA 23223

Order Again

Valentine's Day Special

Valentines Day Special

$105.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Tipsy Crab Fries

$13.00

Coated fries covered in white creamy sauce with seasoned crab meat topped with our signature house made Tipsy Sauce.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Our creamy Seafood Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of cheeses, shrimp, seasoned and baked to perfection. With every bite, you will experience the cheesy, deliciousness, and fresh tastes of the sea.

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$16.00

Our signature savory dip with fresh lump crab meat, topped with cheese and baked to a creamy perfection, served with pita chips.

Hush Puppies (12)

$7.00

Hot and crispy, fried to order hush puppies with sweetcorn filling, paired with our house made honey butter.

Tipsy Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Our house gumbo made with buttery crab meat, shrimp, chicken, & savory andouille sausage, with a blend of signature spices.

Sweet & Tipsy Tacos (3)

$12.00

Three fried shrimp tacos, tossed in our signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet creamy, herbaceous sauce with a subtle heat served on soft flour tortilla, with sour cream, cabbage, & house made pico de gallo.

Catfish Tacos (3)

$11.00Out of stock

Three deep fried catfish tacos, served on soft flour tortilla, with sour cream, cabbage, house made pico de gallo, finished with our signature Tipsy Sauce.

Po Boy's & Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Deep fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.

Sweet & Tipsy Shrimp Po Boy

$15.50

Deep fried shrimp, tossed in our Signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet, creamy, herbaceous sauce with subtle heat, on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

The best crab cake sandwhich in town. Creamy, lump crab cake made with no filler, on a buttery brioche bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.

Tipsy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Chicken Breast on toasted brioche bun, comes with Lettuce, pickle, & a savory house made aoili.

Seafood Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Deep fried shrimp served with a side of choice and our Tipsy Sauce.

Crab Cake Basket (2)

$28.00

Two Lump crab cakes with no filler, deep fried to a creamy and melt in your mouth finish. Packed with flavor in every bite, paired with our Signature Tipsy Sauce.

Catfish Basket

$15.00

Deep Fried catfish served with a side of choice and our Tipsy Sauce.

Salmon Basket

$17.50

6oz Honey Garlic Glazed Atlantic Salmon served with seasoned rice.

Chicken Tender (4) Basket

$13.00Out of stock

Tipsy Boils

Love Is Love Combo

$50.00

LB Snow Crab Legs & LB Shrimp, comes with corn cobs (2), potato (1)

Mussel Up.

$31.00

LB Mussels & LB Shrimp, comes with corn cob(1) & potato(1)

It's My Birthday

$112.00

2 LB's Snow Crab Legs, 2 LB's Shrimp, LB Mussels, corn cobs (2), potatoes (3)

Lb Snow Crab Legs

$32.00

Comes with corn or potato.

Lb Shrimp

$18.00

Comes with corn or potato.

.Half LB. Shrimp

$9.50

Lb Crawfish

$13.00Out of stock

Comes with corn or potato.

Lb Mussels

$13.00

Comes with corn or potato.

Lobster Tail

$27.00

6oz Cold Water Lobster Tail.

Corn Cobs(2 corn cobs)

$3.00

Side of Potatoes(3 potatoes)

$2.00

Boiled Eggs(2 eggs)

$2.00

Half Dozen Sausage

$3.50

Dozen Sausage

$6.50

Little Swimmers

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Fries or Hush puppies. Upgrade to our Signature Tipsy Crab Fries for an Additional 4.50

Kids Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Served with Fries or Hush puppies. Upgrade to our Signature Tipsy Crab Fries for an Additional 4.50

Desserts

Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake

$7.50

Creamy Lemon Scented Cheesecake on a Graham Cracker Crust topped with your choice of Strawberry.

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.50

Hush Puppies (6)

$4.00

Hot and crispy, fried to order hush puppies with sweetcorn filling, paired with our house made honey butter.

Pasta Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Chilled, creamy rotini pasta with onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh shrimp and buttery crab meat, finished with parmesan cheese.

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$4.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

A La Carte.

Fried Shrimp Side

$13.00

Crab Cake Side (1)

$13.00

Catfish Side (3)

$13.00

Salmon Side

$15.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Tipsy Crab is a seafood connoisseur's dream. We combine different seafood styles and concepts from different backgrounds, and adding our own unique twist. Combine that with some of the best unique cocktails, and you have The Tipsy Crab.

1700 E Main St., Richmond, VA 23223

Tipsy Crab Seafood image
Tipsy Crab Seafood image
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

