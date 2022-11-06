- Home
- /
- Mount Kisco
- /
- Tipsy Taco Bar
Tipsy Taco Bar
No reviews yet
487 E Main St
Mount Kisco, NY 10549
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups
Appetizers
Guacamole
Tortilla Chips
Platano Frito
Guacamole & Veggies
Celery & Carrot Sticks, Radish, and Chips
Street Elote
Queso Cotija, Chile Morita, Lemon
Nachos for 2
Organic Corn Chips, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Three Cheeses, Roasted Corn, Cilantro & Jalapenos
Chicken Wings
Choice of Sweet & Sour, BBQ or Mango Habanero. Served with radish, celery & carrot sticks and a side of ranch dressing
Shrimp & Chorizo Skewers
Tequila flamed, Garlic Butter Sauce
Blue Point Oysters
Mezcal Mignonette
Fried Calamari
Corn Meal Encrusted, Chipotle Aioli & Chile de Arbol
Shrimp Ceviche
Lime Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Onions, Cucumber, Jalapeno & Tomato
Baja Mac & Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Served in Bechamel Sauce & Melted Monterey Jack, Panko Breadcrumbs, Cilantro Garnish
Stuffed Plantain
Empanadas
Chipotle Sauce & Chimichurri
Grilled Octopus
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Chips & Salsa
Nachos For One
Crab Cake
Sides
Tipsy Rice
Rice & Beans
Chips & Salsa
Side of Guacamole
Side of Brussel Sprouts
Side of Roasted Cauliflower
Side of Papa Fritas
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Yuka Fries
Side of chipotle aioli
Baked Sweet Potato
Side of Beans
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Side of 3 Tortillas
Broccoli
Quinoa Side
Tacos
Brussel Sprouts
Caramelized Onions, Chipotle Romesco
Baja Cod Fish
Corona Beer Battered Fish, Pickled Red Onions
Chicken Tinga
Chipotle, Onions, Cilantro, Crema
Carne Azada
Citrus Marinated Hanger Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
Pork Carnitas
Roasted Salsa Verde, Lime, Onion, Cilantro
Short Ribs
Chile Guajillo, Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onions
Atlantic Grill Shrimp
Marinated in Spices, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions
Portobello Mushrooms
Marinated Mushrooms, Carmalized Manchego, Chipotle Crema & Red Pickled Onions
Pork Belly Taco
Ancho Chile Rub Slow Braised, Pickled Red Onions
Al Pastor
Slow Braised Pork Shoulder, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro & Chile
Salmon Tartare
Marinated Wild Salmon, Sesame, Ginger, Lime, Jalapeno, Guacamole, in Organic Hard Shell Corn Tortilla
Roasted Cauliflower
Romesco Sauce, Red Carmelized Onions
Oyster Taco
Corn Meal Encrusted, Guacamole, Chipotle, Radish
Seared Ahi Tuna Taco
In a Organic Hard Shell Tortilla, Chile de Arbol, Guacamole & Microgreen Radishes
Birria Taco
Onions, Cilantro & Radish
Blackened Salmon
Octopus Al Pastor
Ground Beef Taco
Rib Eye Taco
Salads
Del Campo salad
Arugula, Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potato Cubes, Avocado & Roasted Corn, House Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Queso Anejo Dressing, Croutons
Tipsy Salad
Arugula, Spinach, Oranges & Grapefruit Segments, Goat Cheese, Pepita Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caeser Salad Taco Bowl
Romaine Hearts, Queso Anejo Dressing, Croutons
Cobb Salad
Quesadillas & Tostadas
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Three Cheeses, Romesco
Chicken Quesadilla
Organic Pulled Chicken, Onions, Chipotle, Cabbage
Cheese Quesadilla
Roasted Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla
Three Cheeses
Birria Quesadilla
In Flour Tortilla or Keto
Ahi Tuna Tostadas
Ginger, Avocado, Jalapeno
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Chipotle, Onions, Avocado & Crema
Octopus Quesadilla
Lobster Quesadilla
Smoked Salmon Tostada
Burritos
Bowls
Skirt Steak Bowl
Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca
Shrimp Bowl
Queso Oaxaca
Brussel Sprouts Bowl
Chicken Bowl
Queso Cotija, Cilantro
Quinoa Black Bean Burrito Bowl
Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo & Organic Egg Sunny Side Up
Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl
Sesame Vinaigrette, Sliced Jalapenos, Radish
Vegan Burrito Bowl
Roasted Poblano Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts
Surf & Turf Bowl
Trio Bowl
Main Course
Black Angus Skirt Steak
Spicy Lemon Chicken
Topped with salsa verde, side of roasted sweet potato and spinach
Tipsy Paella
Rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Clams, Chorizo, Green Peas, Cilantro & Saffron Rice
Wild Grilled Salmon
Organic Red Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Spinach, Avocado Salsa
Enchiladas Rojas
Spicy salsa, organic chicken or steak, Queso Oaxaca, side rice & beans. Slice of avocado and red onion garnish
Enchiladas Verdes
Mild salsa, organic chicken or steak, Queso Oaxaca, side rice & beans. Slice of avocado & red onion garnish
Baja Beef Burger
8oz Patty, Yellow Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Guacamole, Onions, Tomato & Sliced Jalapeno, French Fries
Tipsy Changa
Party Couse
Rib Eye Special
Fajitas
Dessert
Specials
BRUNCH
Huevos Rancheros Egg & Tortilla
Organic Eggs Any Style, Tipsy Rice, Black Beans, Epazote & Roasted Salsa Verde
Tipsy Benedictos
Poached Organic Brown Eggs, Toluca Style Chorizo, Hash Brown Potato, Chipotle Hollandaise
Hangover Cured Chorizo & Egg Burito
Toluca Style Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Avocado on Flour Tortilla
Pan Frances & Berries
Three Slices Challah Bread, Light Egg Batter, Maple Syrup & Butter
Buttermilk Pancakes & Bananas
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Maple Syrup & Butter
Enchiladas Verdes
Tortillas Stuffed With Organic Pulled Chicken Or Carne Asada, Salsa Verde, Caramelized Cheese, Rice & Beans
Enchiladas Rojas
Tortillas Stuffed With Organic Pulled Chicken Or Carne Asada, Chile De Arbol Sauce, Sour Cream
Steak Ranchero Con Huevos
Skirt Steak, Organic Sunny Side Up Eggs, Hash Brown
Mexican Omelette
Fresh Tomato, Jalapeno, Three Cheeses, Avocado, Hash Brown Potato
Avocado Toast
Poached Organic Eggs, Multigrain Bread, Avocado, Fresh Berries Garnish
Waffles & Fruit
Bananas, Mixed Berries, Maple Syrup & Whipped Cream
Tipsy Waffles
Pork Carnitas, Habanero Maple Syrup
Breakfast Bowl
Mexican Chorizo, Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Avocado, Organic Egg, Pico de Gallo & Cilantro
Breakfast Taquitos
Sides
Package #1 : 21 Tacos
Family Taco Package (Click First & Make Selection Below)
Pork Carnitas (Family Package)
Carne Asada (Family Package)
Chicken Tinga (Family Package)
Baja Cod Fish (Family Package)
Brussel Spouts (Family Package)
Braised Short Rib (Family Package)
Atlantic Grilled Shrimp (Family Package)
Portobello Mushrooms (Family Package)
Pork Belly (Family Package)
Al Pastor (Family Package)
Salmon Tartare (Family Package)
Roasted Cauliflower (Family Package)
Oyster Taco (Family Package)
Seared Ahi Tuna Taco (Family Package)
Birria Taco (Family Package)
APPETIZER
Guacamole (cm)
Serves 15. $3.50 per person added.
Platano Frito & Crema (cm)
Wings (cm)
Medium 40 wings, Large 85 wings
Baja Mac & Cheese (cm)
Street Corn (cm)
Medium 7 cobbs, Large 14 cobbs
Nachos (cm)
Empanadas (cm)
Medium empanadas 15, Large 32
Calamari (cm)
Shrimp Ceviche (cm)
Pork Carnitas Pizza (cm)
Medium 10 pizzas, Large 20
TACOS
BURRITOS
BOWLS
FAJITAS
MAIN COURSE
Wild Grilled Salmon (cm)
Wild grilled salmon over organic red quinoa mixed with sweet potato, spinach & avocado
Black Angus Skirt Steak (cm)
Black angus skirt steak topped with chimichurri, served with rice & beans
Tipsy Paella (cm)
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams and chorizo mixed with green peas, cilantro & saffron rice
Organic Roasted Chicken (cm)
Organic roasted chicken topped with mole sauce & served with a side of rice and roasted brussel sprouts
Enchiladas (cm)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
487 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549