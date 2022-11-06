Tipsy Taco Bar imageView gallery

Popular Items

Carne Azada
Chicken Tinga
Atlantic Grill Shrimp

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Onion Guajillo Tomato Broth, Avocado, Queso Oaxaca

Tipsy Corn Chowder

$8.50

Crispy tortilla, chard corn and cilantro

Mushroom Soup

$8.50

Appetizers

Guacamole

$11.95

Tortilla Chips

Platano Frito

$8.00

Guacamole & Veggies

$11.95

Celery & Carrot Sticks, Radish, and Chips

Street Elote

$8.75

Queso Cotija, Chile Morita, Lemon

Nachos for 2

$17.95

Organic Corn Chips, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Three Cheeses, Roasted Corn, Cilantro & Jalapenos

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Choice of Sweet & Sour, BBQ or Mango Habanero. Served with radish, celery & carrot sticks and a side of ranch dressing

Shrimp & Chorizo Skewers

$16.95

Tequila flamed, Garlic Butter Sauce

Blue Point Oysters

$19.00

Mezcal Mignonette

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Corn Meal Encrusted, Chipotle Aioli & Chile de Arbol

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.95

Lime Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Onions, Cucumber, Jalapeno & Tomato

Baja Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Elbow Macaroni Served in Bechamel Sauce & Melted Monterey Jack, Panko Breadcrumbs, Cilantro Garnish

Stuffed Plantain

$15.95

Empanadas

$9.00

Chipotle Sauce & Chimichurri

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Nachos For One

$14.00

Crab Cake

$17.95

Sides

Tipsy Rice

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Side of Roasted Cauliflower

$6.95

Side of Papa Fritas

$5.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Yuka Fries

$7.00

Side of chipotle aioli

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

Side of 3 Tortillas

$1.50

Broccoli

$7.00

Quinoa Side

$8.00

Tacos

Brussel Sprouts

$3.75

Caramelized Onions, Chipotle Romesco

Baja Cod Fish

$4.50

Corona Beer Battered Fish, Pickled Red Onions

Chicken Tinga

$3.95

Chipotle, Onions, Cilantro, Crema

Carne Azada

$4.50

Citrus Marinated Hanger Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole

Pork Carnitas

$4.00

Roasted Salsa Verde, Lime, Onion, Cilantro

Short Ribs

$4.75

Chile Guajillo, Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onions

Atlantic Grill Shrimp

$4.50

Marinated in Spices, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions

Portobello Mushrooms

$4.75

Marinated Mushrooms, Carmalized Manchego, Chipotle Crema & Red Pickled Onions

Pork Belly Taco

$4.00

Ancho Chile Rub Slow Braised, Pickled Red Onions

Al Pastor

$4.00

Slow Braised Pork Shoulder, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro & Chile

Salmon Tartare

$5.25

Marinated Wild Salmon, Sesame, Ginger, Lime, Jalapeno, Guacamole, in Organic Hard Shell Corn Tortilla

Roasted Cauliflower

$3.75

Romesco Sauce, Red Carmelized Onions

Oyster Taco

$5.25

Corn Meal Encrusted, Guacamole, Chipotle, Radish

Seared Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.25

In a Organic Hard Shell Tortilla, Chile de Arbol, Guacamole & Microgreen Radishes

Birria Taco

$4.95

Onions, Cilantro & Radish

Blackened Salmon

$5.25

Octopus Al Pastor

$5.95

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Rib Eye Taco

$5.95

Salads

Del Campo salad

$11.95

Arugula, Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potato Cubes, Avocado & Roasted Corn, House Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine Hearts, Queso Anejo Dressing, Croutons

Tipsy Salad

$11.95

Arugula, Spinach, Oranges & Grapefruit Segments, Goat Cheese, Pepita Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caeser Salad Taco Bowl

$10.00

Romaine Hearts, Queso Anejo Dressing, Croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Quesadillas & Tostadas

All Quesadillas Served With Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Cole Slaw

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$16.95

Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Three Cheeses, Romesco

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Organic Pulled Chicken, Onions, Chipotle, Cabbage

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Roasted Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.95

Three Cheeses

Birria Quesadilla

$17.95

In Flour Tortilla or Keto

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$16.00

Ginger, Avocado, Jalapeno

Chicken Tinga Tostadas

$15.00

Chipotle, Onions, Avocado & Crema

Octopus Quesadilla

$18.95

Lobster Quesadilla

$22.00

Smoked Salmon Tostada

$16.00

Burritos

Filled with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado and a 3 cheese blend

Skirt Steak Burrito

$16.95

Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.95

Steak & Shrimp

Trio Burrito

$18.95

Chicken tinga, steak & shrimp

Bowls

Filled With Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn & Avocado

Skirt Steak Bowl

$16.95

Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca

Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Queso Oaxaca

Brussel Sprouts Bowl

$12.50

Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Queso Cotija, Cilantro

Quinoa Black Bean Burrito Bowl

$16.95

Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo & Organic Egg Sunny Side Up

Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl

$18.50

Sesame Vinaigrette, Sliced Jalapenos, Radish

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Roasted Poblano Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts

Surf & Turf Bowl

$18.95

Trio Bowl

$18.95

Main Course

Black Angus Skirt Steak

$31.00

Spicy Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Topped with salsa verde, side of roasted sweet potato and spinach

Tipsy Paella

$25.95

Rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Clams, Chorizo, Green Peas, Cilantro & Saffron Rice

Wild Grilled Salmon

$26.95

Organic Red Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Spinach, Avocado Salsa

Enchiladas Rojas

$21.95

Spicy salsa, organic chicken or steak, Queso Oaxaca, side rice & beans. Slice of avocado and red onion garnish

Enchiladas Verdes

$21.95

Mild salsa, organic chicken or steak, Queso Oaxaca, side rice & beans. Slice of avocado & red onion garnish

Baja Beef Burger

$17.50

8oz Patty, Yellow Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Guacamole, Onions, Tomato & Sliced Jalapeno, French Fries

Tipsy Changa

$19.95

Party Couse

$48.00

Rib Eye Special

$33.00

Fajitas

Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Rice, Beans, Sour Creams, Guacamole

Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Steak Fajita

$23.95

Shrimp Fajita

$23.95

Trio Fajita

$28.95

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Surf & Turf Fajita

$26.95

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$23.00

Dessert

Khalua Tres Leches

$8.95

Classic Churros

$7.95

Mexican Flan

$8.00

Berries & Cream

$9.00

Gelato Chocolate & Vanilla

$6.95

Tipsy Fire Ice Cream

$9.95

Lava Cake

$8.95

Cookie Skillet for Two

$12.00

Specials

Carne Asada Torta

$15.00

FIRE

BRUNCH

Huevos Rancheros Egg & Tortilla

$14.00

Organic Eggs Any Style, Tipsy Rice, Black Beans, Epazote & Roasted Salsa Verde

Tipsy Benedictos

$16.50

Poached Organic Brown Eggs, Toluca Style Chorizo, Hash Brown Potato, Chipotle Hollandaise

Hangover Cured Chorizo & Egg Burito

$16.50

Toluca Style Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Avocado on Flour Tortilla

Pan Frances & Berries

$15.50

Three Slices Challah Bread, Light Egg Batter, Maple Syrup & Butter

Buttermilk Pancakes & Bananas

$14.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Maple Syrup & Butter

Enchiladas Verdes

$21.00

Tortillas Stuffed With Organic Pulled Chicken Or Carne Asada, Salsa Verde, Caramelized Cheese, Rice & Beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$21.00

Tortillas Stuffed With Organic Pulled Chicken Or Carne Asada, Chile De Arbol Sauce, Sour Cream

Steak Ranchero Con Huevos

$27.00

Skirt Steak, Organic Sunny Side Up Eggs, Hash Brown

Mexican Omelette

$15.95

Fresh Tomato, Jalapeno, Three Cheeses, Avocado, Hash Brown Potato

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Poached Organic Eggs, Multigrain Bread, Avocado, Fresh Berries Garnish

Waffles & Fruit

$15.00

Bananas, Mixed Berries, Maple Syrup & Whipped Cream

Tipsy Waffles

$16.50

Pork Carnitas, Habanero Maple Syrup

Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Mexican Chorizo, Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Avocado, Organic Egg, Pico de Gallo & Cilantro

Breakfast Taquitos

$12.95

SALAD

Caesar Salad (Copy)

$8.50

Green's Salad (Copy)

$8.50

Cocktail

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.95

Bottomless Red Sangria

$20.95

Bottomless White Sangria

$20.95

Sides

Black Beans and Rice

$6.00

Mexican Chorizo

$6.00

Homemade Brown Potato

$6.00

SIDE TWO ORGANIC EGGS

$6.50

SIDE ONE ORGANIC EGG

$3.25

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Package #1 : 21 Tacos

Family Taco Package (Click First & Make Selection Below)

$90.00

Pork Carnitas (Family Package)

Carne Asada (Family Package)

Chicken Tinga (Family Package)

Baja Cod Fish (Family Package)

Brussel Spouts (Family Package)

Braised Short Rib (Family Package)

Atlantic Grilled Shrimp (Family Package)

Portobello Mushrooms (Family Package)

Pork Belly (Family Package)

Al Pastor (Family Package)

Salmon Tartare (Family Package)

Roasted Cauliflower (Family Package)

Oyster Taco (Family Package)

Seared Ahi Tuna Taco (Family Package)

Birria Taco (Family Package)

$90.00

Tipsy hot sauces

Tipsy salsa verde ( mild)

$7.00

Tipsy Chile de Arbol (Medium)

$7.00

Tipsy habanero (hot)

$7.00

TIPSY margarita flavors

Traditional margarita pitcher

$45.00

Strawberry margarita pitcher

$45.00

Mango margarita pitcher

$45.00

Passion fruit margarita

$45.00

Blood Orange margarita pitcher

$65.00

Tanteo jalapino margarita pitcher

$47.00

Red sangria pitcher

$30.00

White sangria pitcher

$30.00

APPETIZER

Guacamole (cm)

$60.00

Serves 15. $3.50 per person added.

Platano Frito & Crema (cm)

Wings (cm)

Medium 40 wings, Large 85 wings

Baja Mac & Cheese (cm)

Street Corn (cm)

Medium 7 cobbs, Large 14 cobbs

Nachos (cm)

Empanadas (cm)

Medium empanadas 15, Large 32

Calamari (cm)

Shrimp Ceviche (cm)

Pork Carnitas Pizza (cm)

Medium 10 pizzas, Large 20

SALADS

Del Campo (cm)

Tipsy Salad (cm)

Caesar (cm)

TACOS

Choice of 2 of our menu tacos. Served deconstructed

Pick 2

$65.00

Choice of 2 of our menu tacos. Served deconstructed

BURRITOS

Burritos wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado & cheese. Served with a side of sour cream & homemade hot sauces.

Steak Burrito (cm)

Chicken Burrito (cm)

Shrimp Burrito (cm)

BOWLS

Steak Bowl (cm)

Chicken Bowl (cm)

Shrimp Bowl (cm)

Organic Quinoa Black Bean Bowl (cm)

Seared Tuna Bowl (cm)

Vegan Bowl (cm)

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas (cm)

Steak Fajitas (cm)

Shrimp Fajitas (cm)

Veggie Fajitas (cm)

Surf & Turf Fajitas (cm)

Trio Fajitas (cm)

MAIN COURSE

Wild Grilled Salmon (cm)

Wild grilled salmon over organic red quinoa mixed with sweet potato, spinach & avocado

Black Angus Skirt Steak (cm)

Black angus skirt steak topped with chimichurri, served with rice & beans

Tipsy Paella (cm)

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams and chorizo mixed with green peas, cilantro & saffron rice

Organic Roasted Chicken (cm)

Organic roasted chicken topped with mole sauce & served with a side of rice and roasted brussel sprouts

Enchiladas (cm)

SIDES

Rice (cm)

Beans (cm)

Sauteed Spinach (cm)

Fries (cm)

Sweet Potato Fries (cm)

Chips & Salsa (cm)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

487 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Directions

Gallery
Tipsy Taco Bar image

