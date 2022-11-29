Tipsy Taco Easley 102 Southern Center Way
102 Southern Center Way
Easley, SC 29642
Popular Items
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Choose from one of our scratch-made salsas or dips: Tipsy Signature Mild Salsa, Traditional Salsa, Spiked Avocado Ranch, Corn & Black Bean with Goat Cheese
Queso
Add Ground Beef +2 | Grilled Jalapenos +1
Guacamole
Avocado, pico, lime, salt
Tipsy Trio
Queso and guacamole on a tray with fresh chips and your choice of salsa or bean dip
Bean Dip
Topped with queso and pico
Chicharrones
Fried pork rinds: Choose from 'naked' or spicy with chili salt
Tipsy Wings (6)
Soups and Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup*
Served with cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes and tortilla strips
Tipsy Casa Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn, cheddar cheese, bacon, and tortilla strips hand tossed with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or ground beef in a house-fried tortilla shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream served with your choice of dressing
Tacos*
Al Pastor Taco
Al Pastor pork and onions topped with grilled pineapple and cilantro
Birria De Res Tacos
Three grilled corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro & authentic Mexican braised beef served with consume (au jus dipping sauce)
Bang Bang Taco
Fried shrimp, shredded cabbage and sweet chili sauce
Black n Blue Taco
Blackened chicken, arugula, tomato, lime cilantro blue cheese
Baja Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp, bacon, arugula, Cannonball BBQ sauce
Chicken Coop Taco
Fried chicken, Cannonball BBQ sauce, Tipsy slaw and spiked avocado ranch
Cabo Wabo Taco
Fried grouper, cabbage, chipotle aioli and pickled red onions
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled and sliced filet mignon, lettuce, pico, feta cheese and spiked avocado ranch
Cowboy Taco
Beer-braised pork, Tipsy slaw, and Cannonball BBQ sauce
Cowgirl Taco
Refried beans, queso, avocado, pico, lettuce, spiked avocado ranch
Drunken Piggy Taco
Beer-braised pork, cucumber pico, charro beans, pineapple habanero
El Grande Taco
Ground beef, lettuce and queso in a hard shell topped with cheddar cheese, wrapped in refried beans and a flour tortilla
Greek Taco
Grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, vinaigrette, spiked avocado ranch and topped with feta cheese
Magic Mushroom Taco
Grilled portobello mushrooms, corn and poblanos, arugula, chipotle aioli and diced avocado
Old School Taco
Our most popular taco with ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese
Philly Filet Taco
Queso, sliced peppers and onions
Philly Grilled Chicken Taco
Queso, sliced peppers and onions
Street Taco
Beer-braised pork, onions, cilantro, lime juice
Seoul Mate Taco
Grilled and sliced filet mignon, cabbage, Korean BBQ sauce, Yum Yum sauce, crispy wontons and sesame seeds
Tipsy Club Taco
Grilled chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and spiked avocado ranch
Uno Birria Taco
LTO GVL Steak Taco
LTO Blackened Mahi Taco
LTO Chipotle Shrimp Taco
Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema
Grilled FIlet Mignon Nachos
House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema
Ground Beef Nachos
House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema
Beer-Braised Pork Nachos
House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema
Bean Nachos
House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema
Cheese Nachos
House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema
Quesadillas
Filet Mignon Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Black Bean Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Beer-Braised Pork Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Burritos
Beer-Braised Pork Burrito
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Filet Mignon Burrito
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Veggie Burrito
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Black Bean Burrito
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Ground Beef Burrito
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Plates
Enchilada
Choice of grilled chicken, ground beef, or re-fried beans. Choose 3 and mix and match your favorites. All enchiladas are smothered with queso and enchilada sauce and garnished with cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Pollo Con Queso
Shrimp Con Queso
Filet Con Queso
Fajitas
UNO Filet Mignon Fajita
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
UNO Grilled Chicken Fajita
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
UNO Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
UNO Veggie Fajita
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
El Patron
Filet mignon, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp and lobster tail.
DOS Filet Mignon Fajita
DOS Grilled Chicken Fajita
DOS Grilled Shrimp Fajita
DOS Veggie Fajita
Sides
Dessert
Vanilla Tres Leches
Sweet cream soaked vanilla cake topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and a cherry
Sopapillas
House-fried tortilla triangles topped with chocolate sauce, Mexican syrup and powdered sugar
Churros
Fried pastry tossed in cinnamon sugar, then piled high with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, Mexican syrup, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Brownie a la Mode
A warm brownie, topped with ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar
Kids
Water
Coke
Sweet Tea
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Unsweet Tea
Lemonade
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Sprite
Gingerale
Soda Water
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Coke
Mexican Fanta
Coffee
Milk
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Bottled Take Out Drinks
Grapefruit Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
102 Southern Center Way, Easley, SC 29642