Tipsy Taco Greer 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard

No reviews yet

14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard

Greer, SC 29651

Popular Items

Old School Taco
Queso
Street Corn

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Choose from one of our scratch-made salsas or dips: Tipsy Signature Mild Salsa, Traditional Salsa, Spiked Avocado Ranch, Corn & Black Bean with Goat Cheese

Queso

$7.00

Add Ground Beef +2 | Grilled Jalapenos +1

Guacamole

$7.00

Avocado, pico, lime, salt

Tipsy Trio

$12.00

Queso and guacamole on a tray with fresh chips and your choice of salsa or bean dip

Bean Dip

$5.00

Topped with queso and pico

Chicharrones

$5.00

Fried pork rinds: Choose from 'naked' or spicy with chili salt

Tipsy Wings (6)

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup*

$6.00

Served with cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes and tortilla strips

Tipsy Casa Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn, cheddar cheese, bacon, and tortilla strips hand tossed with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or ground beef in a house-fried tortilla shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream served with your choice of dressing

Tacos*

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.80

Al Pastor pork and onions topped with grilled pineapple and cilantro

Birria De Res Tacos

$14.40

Three grilled corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro & authentic Mexican braised beef served with consume (au jus dipping sauce)

Bang Bang Taco

$5.60

Fried shrimp, shredded cabbage and sweet chili sauce

Black n Blue Taco

$5.10

Blackened chicken, arugula, tomato, lime cilantro blue cheese

Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.30

Grilled shrimp, bacon, arugula, Cannonball BBQ sauce

Chicken Coop Taco

$4.80

Fried chicken, Cannonball BBQ sauce, Tipsy slaw and spiked avocado ranch

Cabo Wabo Taco

$6.20

Fried grouper, cabbage, chipotle aioli and pickled red onions

Carne Asada Taco

$6.80

Grilled and sliced filet mignon, lettuce, pico, feta cheese and spiked avocado ranch

Cowboy Taco

$4.30

Beer-braised pork, Tipsy slaw, and Cannonball BBQ sauce

Cowgirl Taco

$4.60

Refried beans, queso, avocado, pico, lettuce, spiked avocado ranch

Drunken Piggy Taco

$4.60

Beer-braised pork, cucumber pico, charro beans, pineapple habanero

El Grande Taco

$5.30

Ground beef, lettuce and queso in a hard shell topped with cheddar cheese, wrapped in refried beans and a flour tortilla

Greek Taco

$4.80

Grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, vinaigrette, spiked avocado ranch and topped with feta cheese

Magic Mushroom Taco

$5.60

Grilled portobello mushrooms, corn and poblanos, arugula, chipotle aioli and diced avocado

Old School Taco

$4.20

Our most popular taco with ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese

Philly Filet Taco

$6.50

Queso, sliced peppers and onions

Philly Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.30

Queso, sliced peppers and onions

Street Taco

$4.50

Beer-braised pork, onions, cilantro, lime juice

Seoul Mate Taco

$6.60

Grilled and sliced filet mignon, cabbage, Korean BBQ sauce, Yum Yum sauce, crispy wontons and sesame seeds

Tipsy Club Taco

$4.80

Grilled chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and spiked avocado ranch

Uno Birria Taco

$5.00

LTO GVL Steak Taco

$6.50

LTO Blackened Mahi Taco

$5.50

LTO Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Grilled FIlet Mignon Nachos

$17.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Ground Beef Nachos

$13.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Beer-Braised Pork Nachos

$13.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Bean Nachos

$11.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Quesadillas*

Filet Mignon Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.30

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.10

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.20

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.80

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Beer-Braised Pork Quesadilla

$12.30

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.30

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$10.20

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Burritos*

Beer-Braised Pork Burrito

$13.30

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Filet Mignon Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$12.10

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Black Bean Burrito

$11.20

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.30

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.30

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Plates

Enchilada

$12.00

Choice of grilled chicken, ground beef, or re-fried beans. Choose 3 and mix and match your favorites. All enchiladas are smothered with queso and enchilada sauce and garnished with cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Pollo Con Queso

$10.00

Shrimp Con Queso

$11.00

Filet Con Queso

$14.00

Fajitas

UNO Filet Mignon Fajita

$19.50

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

UNO Grilled Chicken Fajita

$18.50

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

UNO Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$18.80

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

UNO Veggie Fajita

$16.20

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

El Patron

$42.00

Filet mignon, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp and lobster tail.

DOS Filet Mignon Fajita

$37.50

DOS Grilled Chicken Fajita

$34.50

DOS Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$34.80

DOS Veggie Fajita

$24.20

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Half & Half Side

$3.00

3 Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Dessert

Vanilla Tres Leches

$6.00

Sweet cream soaked vanilla cake topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and a cherry

Sopapillas

$6.00

House-fried tortilla triangles topped with chocolate sauce, Mexican syrup and powdered sugar

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry tossed in cinnamon sugar, then piled high with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, Mexican syrup, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Brownie a la Mode

$7.00

A warm brownie, topped with ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar

Kids

K* Burger

$6.75

K* Chicken^Tenders

$6.75

K* Enchilada

$6.75

K* Dessert

$2.00

K* Nachos

$6.75

K* Old School

$6.75

K* Quesadilla

$6.75

K* Solo Sides

Dining N/A Beverage

Water

Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Take Out Drinks

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Current Limited Time Offers

LTO Tex Mex Egg Rolls

$10.00

LTO Sopes

$4.00

LTO Surf & Turf Burrito

$17.00

LTO Birria Tamales

$12.00

LTO Blackened Mahi Taco

$5.50

LTO Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$6.00

LTO GVL Steak Taco

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer, SC 29651

