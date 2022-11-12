Tipsy Tina's Cantina 800 Q St

Main picView gallery

Order Again

Dips & Bites

Elote Bites

$8.00

served w/Chipotle Ranch

Chips & Mild Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Hot Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Salsa Verde

$4.00

Chips & Cream Cheese Bean

$4.50

Chips & Queso

$4.50

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00

Quesadilla Bites

$4.50

served w/Sour Cream

Cup Queso

$3.50

Cup Mild Salsa

$3.00

Cup Salsa Verde

$2.00

Cup Hot Salsa

$3.00

Cup Guacamole

$4.00

Cup Cream Cheese Bean

$2.50

Chip Refill

Nachos

$8.00

Grnd beef/chix Chips cheddar tom onions japeno salsa gauc

Chile' Bites

$8.00

Street Tacos

Al Pastor

$3.50

Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Salsa Verde

American

$3.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Crema

Bang Bang

$4.00

Barbacoa

$3.50

Barbacoa Beef, Cilantro, Mild Salsa

Black Bean

$3.00

Black Beans, Pico, Cotija, Salsa Verde, Guacamole

Breakfast Chorizo

$3.00

Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Egg

Breakfast Fajita

$3.75

Steak, Grilled onions & peppers, egg

Buffalo Chicken

$3.50

Chicken, Jalapeño Slaw, Pico, Cotija

Carne Asada

$3.50

Steak, Cilantro, Onion, Mild Salsa

Carne Fajita

$3.50

Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar

Carnitas

$3.50

Pork. Pickled Onions, Jalapeños, Chipotle Lime Crema

Chorizo

$3.50

Pork Chorizo, Cabbage Mix, Cotija, Salsa Verde,

Fish

$3.75

Fried Mahi Mahi, Cabbage Mix, Chipotle Lime Crema, Avocado

Memphis

$4.25

Pollo Asada

$3.50

Chicken, Clack Beans, Pico, Cotija, Chipotle Lime Crema

Pollo Fajitas

$3.50

Chicken, Grilled Onion & Peppers, Cheddar

Shrimp

$3.75

Grilled Shrimp, Jalapeno Slaw, Avocado, Cotija

Sweet Potato

$3.25

Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Corn Mix, Avocado, Chipotle Lime Crema

Taco Especial

$3.75

Salads

Tostada

$4.00

Corn Tortilla, Black Beans, Romaine, Pico, Crema, Cheddar

Seafood Salad

$13.00

Romain, Choice of Shrimp or Mahi Mahi, Corn Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Cotija, Tortilla Chips

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Choice of Steak or Chicken, Black Beans, Corn Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Cotija, Tortilla Chips

Desserts

Churros

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Add Ons

s/ sour Cream

$0.25

s/ cilantro

$0.25

s/ onion

$0.25

s/ cheddar cheese

$0.25

s/ cotija cheese

$0.25

s/ avocado slices

$0.50

s/ guacamole

$1.00

Rice & Beans

$1.99

Soup of the Day

$3.99

s/ grilled onion

$0.25

s/ queso

$0.50

Side of Chips

$2.00

s/ chipotle ranch

$0.25

s/ ranch

$0.25

s/ salsa verde

$0.25

s/ mild salsa

$0.25

s/ hot salsa

$0.25

s/ black beans

$0.50

Rice

$1.00

Beans

$1.00

s/ jalapeños

$0.25

s/ jalapeño slaw

$0.50

s/ chorizo

$1.99

s/ steak

$1.99

s/ chicken

$1.99

s/ shrimp

$2.49

s/ ground beef

$1.99

Quart of Mild Salsa

$10.99

Quart of Salsa Verde

$10.99

Quarte of Mango Habanero

$10.99

s/ mahi mahi

$2.49

Breakfast

Adult Brunch

$12.99

Kids Brunch

$7.99

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Belching Beaver Viva La Beaver

$5.00

Bohemia

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Bud Light Next

$2.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Cayman Jack

$4.50

Cider Boys

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Refresca

$4.50

Corona Seltzer

$4.50

Craft/Import 6 Pack

$18.00

Curveball

$4.50

Dales Pale Ale

$4.50

Domestic 6 Pack

$12.00

Empyrean Dark Side Porter

$4.50

Estralla Jalisco

$4.50

Fairy Nector

$5.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Ferson

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Hoegaarden

$4.50

Kinkaider Devils Gap

$5.00

Kinkaider Snozzberry

$6.00

Landshark

$4.50Out of stock

Mic Ultra Tall Boy

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Nebraska Brewing Brunette

$4.50

New Belgium Mural

$4.50

Odouls

$4.50

PBR

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.50

Redds Apple Ale

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Sierraveza

$4.50

Slush Sour

$5.00

Spiked Ice

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Tecate Bucket

$12.00

Tecate Light

$4.00

Tecate Original

$4.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.50

Voodoo Imperial IPA

$6.00

Whiteclaw Blackcherry

$4.50

Whiteclaw Mango

$4.50

Zipline Dear Old Brew

$4.00+

Zipline Kolsch

$4.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.75+

Titos

$4.50+

Absolut

$4.50+

Stoli

$4.50+

Stoli Raspberry

$4.50+

Stoli Strawberry

$4.50+

Stoli Blueberry

$4.50+

Stoli Cucumber

$4.50+

Stoli Vanilla

$4.50+

Stoli Orange

$4.50+

Stoli Citrus

$4.50+

Stoli Peach

$4.50+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Ciroc

$6.00+

Ciroc Watermelon

$6.00+

Ciroc Apple

$6.00+

Ketel One

$5.00+

American Made Vodka

$4.50+

Well Gin

$3.75+

Tanqueray

$4.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00+

Hendricks

$5.25+

Empress

$5.00+

Well Rum

$3.75+

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

Malibu

$4.50+

Bacardi

$4.50+

Bacardi Gold

$4.50+

Bacardi Lemon

$4.50+

Sailor Jerry

$4.50+

Meyers Dark Rum

$4.50+

1800 Anejo

$8.00+

1800 Coconut

$4.50+

1800 Cristalino

$8.50+

1800 Repo

$4.50+

1800 Silver

$4.50+

21 Seeds

$4.50+

818 Anejo

$8.00+

818 Blanco

$6.00+

818 Repo

$7.00+

Adictivo Repo

$7.00+

Agavero

$6.00+

Asombroso 11yr. Extra Anejo

$80.00+

Asombroso Blanco

$6.00+

Asombroso Collaboration

$210.00+

Asombroso La Rosa Repo

$6.00+

Astral

$9.50+

Avion Anejo

$8.00+

Avion Cinnamon

$4.50+

Avion Repo

$6.00+

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Anejo

$24.00+

Avion Silver

$6.00+

Azunia Organic Anejo

$9.50+

Azunia Organic Black

$21.00+

Azunia Organic Blanco

$6.00+

Azunia Organic Repo

$7.00+

Butterfly Cannon Blue

$5.25+

Butterfly Cannon Rosa

$5.25+

Butterfly Cannon Silver

$5.25+

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$8.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.00+

Cabo Wabo Repo

$6.50+

Campo Bravo Plata

$4.50+

Campo Bravo Repo

$4.50+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$11.00+

Casa Dragones Joven

$45.00+

Casa Noble Anejo

$9.50+

Casa Noble Crystal

$6.50+

Casa Noble Repo

$7.50+

Casamigos Anejo

$8.50+

Casamigos Blanco

$6.00+

Casamigos Repo

$7.00+

Cazadores Anejo

$6.50+

Cazadores Blanco

$5.00+

Cazadores Cristalino

$6.50+

Cazadores Extra Anejo

$8.50+

Cazadores Repo

$5.00+

Centinela Anejo

$6.50+Out of stock

Centinela Blanco

$5.00+Out of stock

Centinela Repo

$5.50+

Chinaco Anejo

$9.00+

Chinaco Blanco

$5.00+

Chinaco Repo

$7.50+

Cincoro Anejo

$18.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$10.00+

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$200.00+

Cincoro Repo

$13.50+

Clase Azul Anejo

$70.00+Out of stock

Clase Azul Plata

$13.50+

Clase Azul Repo

$16.50+

Clase Azul Ultra

$225.00+Out of stock

Codigo Anejo

$20.00+

Codigo Anejo Origen

$45.00+

Codigo Blanco

$7.00+

Codigo Repo

$9.50+

Corazon Anejo

$6.00+

Corazon Blanco

$4.00+

Corazon Repo

$5.00+

Corralejo Anejo

$6.00+

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$11.00+

Corralejo Repo

$5.00+

Corralejo Silver

$4.00+

Corzo Anejo

$9.00+

Corzo Repo

$8.00+

Corzo Silver

$7.00+

Código Blanco Rosa

$9.00+

DeLeon Anejo

$7.00+

DeLeon Diamante

$19.00+

DeLeon Platinum

$5.00+

DeLeon Repo

$6.00+

Dobel Anejo

$7.50+

Dobel Cristalino 50

$22.00+

Dobel Diamante

$7.50+

Dobel Repo

$7.00+

Dobel Silver

$7.00+

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$21.00+

Don Julio 70

$9.50+

Don Julio Anejo

$8.50+Out of stock

Don Julio Primavera

$13.00+

Don Julio Real

$50.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$7.00+

Don Julio Silver

$6.00+

Dulce Vida Anejo

$6.00+

Dulce Vida Blanco

$4.50+

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$4.50+

Dulce Vida Lime

$4.50+

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$4.50+

Dulce Vida Repo

$5.00+

Dulce Vida Silver

$4.50+

El Jimador Repo

$4.50+

El Jimador Silver

$4.50+

El Mayor Anejo

$7.00+

El Mayor Blanco

$6.00+

El Mayor Repo

$6.00+

El Tesoro Blanco

$6.50+

El Tesoro Repo

$7.50+

Espolon Anejo

$7.00+

Espolon Blanco

$5.00+

Espolon Repo

$5.00+

Exotico Blanco

$3.75+

Exotico Repo

$3.75+

Ghost Tequila

$5.00+

Gran Centenario Anejo

$7.00+

Gran Centenario Plata

$6.00+

Gran Centenario Repo

$6.50+

Gran Cormino Cristalino

$8.00+

Gran Dovejo Anejo

$7.50+

Gran Dovejo Anejo (Cask Strength

$10.00+

Gran Dovejo Blanco

$6.00+

Gran Dovejo Blanco (High Proof)

$6.00+

Gran Dovejo Repo

$7.00+

Grand Mayan Repo

$11.00+

Grand Mayan Silver

$9.00+

Grand Mayan Ultra Anejo

$29.00+

Herradura Anejo

$9.00+

Herradura Repo

$7.50+

Herradura Selección Suprema

$46.00+

Herradura Silver

$6.50+

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$9.00+

Hornitos Anejo

$6.50+

Hornitos Black Barrel

$6.50+

Hornitos Cristalino Anejo

$6.50+

Hornitos Repo

$5.00+

Hornitos Sliver

$5.00+

Hussongs Anejo

$7.50+

Hussongs Repo

$6.50+

IXA Organic Repo

$7.00+

IXA Organic Silver

$6.00+

Jaja Blanco

$8.00+

Jaja Reposado

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Plata

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Repo

$4.50+

Komos Cristalino

$16.00+

Komos Extra Anejo

$40.00+

Komos Reposado

$15.00+

La Gritona Reosado

$5.00+

Libelula

$4.50+

Liebelula

$4.50+

Lunazul Anejo

$5.00+

Lunazul Anejo Primero

$7.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$4.50+

Lunazul El Humoso

$6.00+

Lunazul Repo

$4.50+

Mi Campo Blanco

$4.50+

Mi Campo Repo

$4.50+

Milagro Anejo

$7.00+

Milagro Repo

$6.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Anejo

$15.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Repo

$10.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Sliver

$9.00+

Milagro Silver

$5.00+

Number Juan Blanco

$7.00+

Number Juan Repo

$8.00+

Olmeca Altos Plata

$5.00+

Olmeca Altos Repo

$5.00+

Padre Azul Anejo

$16.00+

Padre Azul Blanco

$9.50+

Padre Azul Repo

$13.00+

Pancho Villa Gold

$4.50+

Pancho Villa White

$4.50+

Partida Anejo

$8.00+

Partida Blanco

$6.50+

Partida Repo

$8.00+

Patron Anejo

$8.50+

Patron Citrónge Lime

$4.00+

Patron Citrónge Mango

$4.00+

Patron Citrónge Orange

$4.00+

Patron Citrónge Pineapple

$4.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$14.50+

Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo

$72.00+

Patron Gran Piedra

$67.00+

Patron Gran Platinum

$31.00+

Patron Gran Smokey

$31.00+

Patron Repo

$6.00+

Patron Signature Repo

$6.00+

Patron Silver

$6.00+

Peligroso Anejo

$7.50+

Peligroso Repo

$6.00+

Peligroso Silver

$5.50+

Riazul Plata

$8.00+

Riazul Repo

$8.50+

Roca Patron Anejo

$15.00+

Roca Patron Repo

$11.00+

Roca Patron Silver

$12.00+

Santo Mezquila

$8.00+

Santo Repo

$6.50+

Sauza Blue Agave Repo

$4.50+

Sauza Blue Agave Silver

$4.50+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$7.50+

Siete Leguas Repo

$8.00+

Solana Silver

$3.50+Out of stock

Tanteo Chipotle

$6.00+

Tanteo Habanero

$6.00+

Tanteo Jalapeno

$6.00+

Tanteo Jalapeño DBL

$11.00+

Tarantula Azul

$3.50+

Tequila Ocho Plata

$6.50+

Tequila Ocho Repo

$8.00+

Teremana Blanco

$5.50+

Teremana Repo

$6.00+

Tres Agaves Anejo

$7.00+

Tres Agaves Blanco

$5.00+

Tres Agaves Repo

$5.50+

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$8.50+

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$7.00+

Tres Generaciones Repo

$8.00+

Una Familia Anejo

$10.00+

Una Familia Blanco

$6.00+

Una Familia Repo

$6.00+

Villa One Anejo

$7.50+

Villa One Reposada

$6.50+

Villa One Silver

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$3.75+

Honor Blanco

$8.00+

Honor Repo

$8.50+

Honor Anejo

$9.50+

Well Whiskey

$3.75+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$5.25+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.25+

Tempelton Rye

$5.00+

Windsor

$4.50+

Whistler Honey

$4.50+

Pendleton

$5.25

Maker's Mark

$5.25+

Jim Beam

$4.50+

Woodford Reserve

$5.50+

Bulliet Bourbon

$4.50+

Elijah Craig

$6.00+

Weed

$5.00+

Cointreau

$6.25+

Gran Marnier

$6.00+

Disaronno

$4.75+

Kahlua

$4.50+

Five Farms Irish cream

$5.25+

Apple Pucker

$3.75+

Amaretto

$3.75+

99 Bananas

$4.50+

Midori

$4.50+

Rumchata

$4.50+

X Rated

$4.50+

Rumpleminze

$4.50+

Fireball

$4.50+

Goldschlager

$4.50+

St. Germain

$4.50+

Fernet

$4.50+

Campari

$4.50+

Pama

$4.50+

Jägermeister

$4.50+

Blackberry Brand

$3.75+

Southern Comfort

$4.50+

Agavero Orange

$4.00+

Hennessy

$6.00+

Skrewball

$4.50+

Baileys

$4.50+

Tequila Rose

$4.50+

Howler Head

$4.50+

Sambuca

$4.50+

Butterscotch

$3.75+

American Made Limoncello

$4.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Tullamore Dew

$4.50+

Teeling Small Batch

$5.00+

Dubliner Honey

$4.50+

Ilegal Mezcal Repo

$10.00+

Del Maguey Single Village Tobala Mezcal

$16.50+

Casamigos Mezcal

$7.50+

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00+

El Silencio Mezcal

$11.50+

El Silencio Mezcal Espadin

$7.50+

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$9.00+

Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

$16.50+

Sombra Mezcal

$7.00+

Marca Negra Mezcal Espadin

$8.00+

Marca Negra Mezcal Ensamble

$9.50+

Marca Negra Mezcal Dobadon

$12.00+

Marca Negra Mezcal Tobala

$13.50+

Marca Negra Mezcal Tepeztate

$13.50+

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$6.50+

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$6.00+

Del Maguey Single Village Pechuga Santa Catarina Minas Mezcal

$27.50+

Kimo Sabe Albedo Joven Mezcal

$6.50+

Kimo Sabe Rubedo Reposado Mezcal

$7.50+

Kimo Sabe Azoth Anejo Mezcal

$8.50+

Monte Alban Con Gusaon Mezcal

$4.50+

Xicaru Silver Mezcal

$5.50+

Xicaru Anejo Mezcal

$7.00+

La Luna Mezcal

$6.50+

Del Maguey Minero

$9.00+

Mezcal Vago

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.50+

Dewars White Label

$5.00+

Glenlivet 12yr.

$7.00+

Dewars Ilegal Smooth

$5.00+

Dewars Mizunara Smooth

$5.00+

Aberfeldy 12yr.

$7.00+

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Shots

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$4.50

Washington Apple

$4.50

Soco Lime

$4.50

Red Headed Slut

$4.50

Blowjob

$4.50

Slippery Nipple

$4.50

AMF Shot

$4.50

Liquid Cocaine

$4.50

Captain Crunch

$4.50

Cement Mixer

$4.50

Duck Fart

$4.50