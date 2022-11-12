Tipsy Tina's Cantina 800 Q St
800 Q St
Lincoln, NE 68508
Dips & Bites
Elote Bites
served w/Chipotle Ranch
Chips & Mild Salsa
Chips & Hot Salsa
Chips & Salsa Verde
Chips & Cream Cheese Bean
Chips & Queso
Chips & Guacamole
Quesadilla Bites
served w/Sour Cream
Cup Queso
Cup Mild Salsa
Cup Salsa Verde
Cup Hot Salsa
Cup Guacamole
Cup Cream Cheese Bean
Chip Refill
Nachos
Grnd beef/chix Chips cheddar tom onions japeno salsa gauc
Chile' Bites
Street Tacos
Al Pastor
Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Salsa Verde
American
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Crema
Bang Bang
Barbacoa
Barbacoa Beef, Cilantro, Mild Salsa
Black Bean
Black Beans, Pico, Cotija, Salsa Verde, Guacamole
Breakfast Chorizo
Chorizo, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Egg
Breakfast Fajita
Steak, Grilled onions & peppers, egg
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Jalapeño Slaw, Pico, Cotija
Carne Asada
Steak, Cilantro, Onion, Mild Salsa
Carne Fajita
Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar
Carnitas
Pork. Pickled Onions, Jalapeños, Chipotle Lime Crema
Chorizo
Pork Chorizo, Cabbage Mix, Cotija, Salsa Verde,
Fish
Fried Mahi Mahi, Cabbage Mix, Chipotle Lime Crema, Avocado
Memphis
Pollo Asada
Chicken, Clack Beans, Pico, Cotija, Chipotle Lime Crema
Pollo Fajitas
Chicken, Grilled Onion & Peppers, Cheddar
Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp, Jalapeno Slaw, Avocado, Cotija
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Corn Mix, Avocado, Chipotle Lime Crema
Taco Especial
Salads
Tostada
Corn Tortilla, Black Beans, Romaine, Pico, Crema, Cheddar
Seafood Salad
Romain, Choice of Shrimp or Mahi Mahi, Corn Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Cotija, Tortilla Chips
Fiesta Salad
Romaine, Choice of Steak or Chicken, Black Beans, Corn Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Cotija, Tortilla Chips