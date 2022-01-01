Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tipsy Cow Sun Prairie

2816 Prairie Lakes Dr #107

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Fall Cocktails

Apple Of my Eye

$10.00

Buttered Rum

$10.00

Cider Sangria

$9.00

Cherry Mule

$10.00

Cider Marg

$8.00

Pumpkin Mule

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

