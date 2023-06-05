Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Tipsy Putt Sacramento
183 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Sacramento's original mini golf bar featuring ALL local drafts and delicious Mexican food with a California flair.
Location
630 K st., #120, Sacramento, CA 95814
