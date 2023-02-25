Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tipsy Putt Sacramento

183 Reviews

$$

630 K st.

#120

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

Mini Quesabirria
Elote Bowl
Fore Cheese Quesadilla

Fri-Sat #Taco

Nachos & Shareables

Party Nachos (3-4ppl)

Party Nachos (3-4ppl)

$20.95

Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/ sour cream/add meat option

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$10.95

Black beans/jack/cotija cheese/jalapeños/pico/guac/black olives/ sour cream/add meat option

Full Plain Nacho

Full Plain Nacho

$10.95
Half Plain Nacho

Half Plain Nacho

$5.45
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.45
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.45

Chips & Guacamole

Plain Quesadilla

Plain Quesadilla

$6.95
Mini Quesabirria

Mini Quesabirria

$11.95

(4) Delicious mini beef birria quesadillas served with a Consommé for dipping!

Fore Cheese Quesadilla

Fore Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Jack/cotija/queso fresco/manchego

Elote Bowl

Elote Bowl

$5.95

Roasted Mexican street corn/citrus mayo/parmesan/cotija/chile/lime

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$13.50
Churros

Churros

$7.50

Burritos & Tacos

John Daly Jr.

John Daly Jr.

$8.95

FlourTortilla, Seasoned Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Shredded Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.

John Daly

John Daly

$15.95

Monster 2lb burrito filled with choice of meat, beans, rice and cheese. Dripping with nacho cheese, sour cream, pico and guacamole

Potato Soyrizo Taco

Potato Soyrizo Taco

$3.25

potato soyrizo topped with roasted black bean salsa, vegan chipotle aioli, cilantro

Achiote Chicken Taco

Achiote Chicken Taco

$3.50

Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro

Stout Braised Carnitas Taco

Stout Braised Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Stout braised pork/pickled onion/queso fresco/radish/tomatillo aioli/chicharron

Bomb Barbacoa Taco

Bomb Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Slow cooked Barbacoa/charred pineapple salsa/sliced avocado

Salads & Wraps

Mexican Chopped

Mexican Chopped

$11.95

Fresh chopped hearts of Romaine, fire roasted corn, red onion, tomato, jicama, bell pepper, pepitas, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips tossed in a cream cilantro dressing.

Mexican Chopped Wrap

Mexican Chopped Wrap

$11.95

Make it a wrap! In a flour tortilla there is fresh chopped hearts of Romaine, fire roasted corn, red onion, tomato, jicama, bell pepper, pepitas, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips tossed in a cream cilantro dressing.

Black Bean and Mango

Black Bean and Mango

$11.95

Fresh spring mix greens with black beans, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, mangos, bell pepper, avocado, jicama, and tossed in a sweet and spicy mango jalapeno dressing.

Black Bean and Mango Wrap

Black Bean and Mango Wrap

$11.95

Make it a wrap! In a flour tortilla there is fresh spring mix greens with black beans, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, mangos, bell pepper, avocado, jicama, and tossed in a sweet and spicy mango jalapeno dressing.

Bowl In One

Bowl In One

$8.95

KIDS MENU 11a - 7pm

Little Putters

Tiger Jr.

Tiger Jr.

$8.95

Chips and Queso served with a side of rice and black beans. Choice of Milk or Apple Juice.

Lil Rory

Lil Rory

$6.95

One soft white corn taco with choice of protein, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of rice and black beans. Choice of Milk or Apple Juice.

The D.R.

The D.R.

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla served with a side of rice and black beans. Choice of Milk or Apple Juice.

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Sacramento's original mini golf bar featuring ALL local drafts and delicious Mexican food with a California flair.

Website

Location

630 K st., #120, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Flatstick Pub image
Banner pic
Flatstick Pub image
Main pic

