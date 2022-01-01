A map showing the location of Tipsy's Bar and PizzaView gallery

Tipsy's Bar and Pizza

50 Reviews

$

10753 Dundee rd

Huntley, IL 60142

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
Boneless Wings (10)
Mac And Cheese

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded Mozzarella cheese. Deep-fried and served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Pickle spears coated in seasoned breading then fried to perfection. Served with ranch sauce.

French Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer battered onion rings deep-fried to a golden brown and serve with ranch sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.49

Served with our homemade tortilla chips

Jalapeño Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.99

Deep-fried jalapeño mac & cheese bites served with a side of ranch, chipotle ranch or honey mustard

Chips and Salsa

$6.49

Homemade medium salsa served with fresh corn tortilla chips

Tipsy Nachos

$10.99

Our home made tortilla chips covered with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and jalapeños.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla, with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Mexican Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with nacho cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, lettuce and tomato (option of chicken or steak)

Dynamite Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.49

Side Of Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Of Dynamite Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Wings

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.99

Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Traditional Wings (10)

$13.99

Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Traditional Wings (15)

$18.99

Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Traditional Wings (20)

$23.49

Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Boneless Wings (6)

$7.99
Boneless Wings (10)

$11.99

Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Celery

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Chicken Tenders

All tenders come with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders Basket (3)

$11.99

Breaded and deep-fried chicken tenders with a side of fries served with honey mustard, ranch or bbq sauce

Kids Tenders

$5.99

2 tenders with fries

Sandwiches and Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and shredded cheese, served with fries and

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Steak, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese served with a side of fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served with a side of fries.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese served with a side of fries.

Chicken Pita

$10.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choose of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and shredded cheese

Tipsy's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choose of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepper jack cheese and two golden onion rings, drizzled with chipotle ranch sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served with a side of fries.

Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Burgers

Pub Burger

$11.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and mayo served with fries and pickle on the side

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Bacon, ham, egg, ghost pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch served with fries and pickle on the side

Nacho Burger

$12.99

Nacho cheese, fried tortilla strips, pico de gallo, jalapeño and chipotle ranch served with fries and pickle on the side

Kids Menu

Mac And Cheese

$4.99

Mac and cheese with fries

Kids Tenders

$5.99

2 tenders with fries

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos topped with Parmesan sauce and pico de gallo.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch

Chicken Philly Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos topped with grilled onions, peppers and provolone cheese

Steak Philly Tacos

$12.99

3 tacos topped with grilled onions, peppers and provolone cheese

Original Steak Street Tacos

$12.99

3 steak tacos topped with cilantro and chopped onions

Chicken Street Tacos

$11.99

Extra Red Salsa

$0.50

Extra Green Salsa

$0.50

Soft Drink

Pop cans

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10753 Dundee rd, Huntley, IL 60142

