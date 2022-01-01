  • Home
Tip Toe's BBQ & More Tiptoes Hiram

No reviews yet

1600 Hiram Douglasville Highway

Inside Gas station

Hiram, GA 30141

Popular Items

Rib Tips Plate

SPECIALS

Chicken & Waffle Dinner

$23.00

3 Pieces of Chicken & 1 Waffle + Drink

BARBECUE

All plates comes with a slice of bread and 2 sides of your choice.
Rib Slab Plate

$32.38+Out of stock

All plates comes with slice of a bread & 2 sides of your choice.

Rib Tips Plate

$17.98+

All plates comes with slice of a bread & 2 sides of your choice.

Wing & Tip Combo Plate

$35.98Out of stock

All plates comes with a slice of bread and 2 sides!

BARBEQUE BUCKETS

Tips Only Bucket

$34.78

Chicken Only Bucket

$39.58

Tips & Chicken Bucket

$47.98

CHICAGO STYLE

Fried Whole Wings

$10.98+

Served with fries & your choice of Chicago style sauce.

Fried Whole Wings Bucket

$35.98+
Fried Chicken

$10.33+

Served with fries & your choice of Chicago style sauce.

Party Wings

$14.98+Out of stock

breaded or unbreaded fried to perfection served with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Gizzards

$10.33+

Served with fries & your choice of Chicago style sauce.

Tip Toe Burger

$6.88+

Served with fries & your choice of Chicago style sauce.

Jerk Tacos

$14.93Out of stock

3 Crispy fried tortillas on the outside and spicy jerk chicken breast topped with mozzarella, grilled onions & cilantro. Served with fries.

Italian Beef

$14.38Out of stock

Thinly sliced roast beef on a french roll with mozzarella cheese & hot peppers. Served with fries

Gyro

$13.18

Grilled lamb meat topped with grilled onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce

Hot Dog

$3.98

Chicago beef dog wrapped in a toasted bun, topped with relish, sport peppers, mustard & onions. Served with fries.

Polish

$5.98

Chicago fried polish topped with grilled onions and mustard on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

Nacho Supreme

$10.33

Tortilla chips layered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes , onions, sour cream & your choice of meat. (beef, Italian beef, jerk chicken or gyro meat)

Nacho Fries

$10.33

French fries layered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & your choice of meat. (beef, Italian beef, jerk chicken or gyro meat)

SIDES

French Fries

$1.98+
Mac & Cheese

$4.58+Out of stock
Baked Beans

$2.98+Out of stock
Onions Rings

$2.98+Out of stock
Jalapeno Poppers (6pc)

$4.58
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$6.88

DRINKS

Can Pop

$1.13Out of stock

Water

$1.73Out of stock

Evolve Tea

$2.88
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
BBQ & Chicago Street Food

1600 Hiram Douglasville Highway, Inside Gas station, Hiram, GA 30141

Directions

