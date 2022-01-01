Restaurant header imageView gallery

Next Door Kitchen, NYC

No reviews yet

315 West 39th Street

New York, NY 10018

Small Plates and Salads

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

blue cheese dipping sauce, carrots and celery

Beef Empanadas

$13.00

chipotle aioli

Kale Salad

$13.00

Roasted garlic croutons, parmesan cheese

Southwest Salad

$13.00

arugula, roasted red peppers, corn, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, chipotle and lime vinaigrette

Mains

Baja style fish tacos

$15.00

tempura battered cod fish, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli

Roasted cauliflower and mushroom quesadilla

$15.00

jack cheese, poblano aioli

Pulled chicken quesadilla

$15.00

pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, chipotle aioli

Classic American cheeseburger

$16.00

cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house relish

Truffle and Swiss cheeseburger

$17.00

truffle mayo, sautéed mushrooms

Vegetable burger

$15.00

chick pea, corn and cauliflower patty, red pepper mayo

Bacon and blue cheeseburger

$17.00

apple wood smoked bacon, maytag blue cheese, onion jam

Fish and chips

$19.00

house tartar sauce

Battered cod fish sandwich

$17.00

house tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, fries

Fried chicken sandwich

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, melted swiss cheese, chipotle aioli

Sides

French fries

$7.00

Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Arugula salad with citrus vinaigrette

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

315 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Next Door Kitchen image

