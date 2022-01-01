Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tir Na Nog, Penn Station

review star

No reviews yet

254 W 31st Street

New York, NY 10001

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Pellegrino

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Specialty Hot Drinks

Apple Crisp

$12.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$13.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$13.00

Hot Honey Jasmine Toddy

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Italian Cookie Coffee

$13.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Mocha

$12.00Out of stock

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$13.00

31st Street Irish Coffee

$13.00

Mocktails

Purple Provence

$8.00

Beez Aren't Buzzin'

$8.00

Naranja

$8.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary - Vodka

$13.00

Bloody Maria - Tequila

$15.00

Bloody Molly - Whiskey

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$13.00

Boozy Iced Tea

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Calamari

$16.00

Cauliflower Salad

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Cod Cake

$16.00

Composed Salad

$21.00

Cup Potato Leek Soup

$7.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Hummus

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Pear Salad

$14.00

Potato Leek Soup

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Wings

$15.00

Beef Sliders

$16.00

Pork Sliders

$15.00

Sandwiches and Large Salads

Composed Salad

$21.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Po Boy

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Reuben

$17.00

Roast Beef

$17.00

Sandwich of the day

$16.00

Shrimp and Quinoa

$21.00

Soba Salad

$23.00

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Trinity

$17.00

Entrees

Black Bean & Corn Burger

$17.00

Burger

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

Mussels

$16.00

NY Strip Steak

$32.00

Pasta

$21.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Quesadilla

$17.00

Roast Chicken

$26.00

Salmon Entree

$27.00

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Swordfish

$29.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Turkey Pot Pie

$21.00

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

Sides

Brusse Sprouts

$9.00

Caesar Salad Side

$8.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

String Beans

$8.00

Party Menus

Large Platter

$120.00

Kids Menu

Pasta - KIDS

$10.00

Grilled Cheese - KIDS

$12.00

Cheeseburger - KIDS

$14.00

Fish and Chips - KIDS

$15.00

Pizza - KIDS

$11.00

Tenders - KIDS

$13.00

Employee Menu

Quesadilla - EM

$17.00

Chicken Caesar - EM

$21.00

Pasta - EM

$20.00

Special Sandwich - EM

$17.00

Cheeseburger - EM

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A warm welcome awaits you at Tir Na Nog. A creative American menu combined with a great collection of bourbons, tequilas, wines and cocktails.

Location

254 W 31st Street, New York, NY 10001

Directions

