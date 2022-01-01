Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Joyce Public House

review star

No reviews yet

315 West 39th Street

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

Popular Items

Sam Adams - P
Caesar Salad
Fish Tacos

Appetizers

Beet Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Crab Cake

$19.00

Dirty Fries

$13.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pate

$16.00

PF - Caesar

PF Kale Salad

PF Soup

Quesadilla

$17.00

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$15.00

Tenders

$15.00

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Wings

$15.00

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Sausage Rolls

$12.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Mozzarella Focaccia

$17.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Roast Pork

$16.00

Reuben

$17.00

Roast Beef

$17.00

Main Dishes

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Branzino

$27.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken

$25.00

Fetuccini

$23.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Flatbread

$17.00

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Nachos

$18.00

New York Strip

$34.00

PF-Fish And Chips

$35.00

PF - Salmon

$35.00

PF- Fetuccini

$35.00

PF- Shepherds

$35.00

Pork

$28.00

Ravioli

$22.00

Salmon

$26.00

Shepherds Pie

$21.00

Southwest Salad

$19.00

Spaghetti Cabonara

$26.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Mash

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Desserts

PF Chocolate Cake

PF Creme Brulee

Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Ice- Cream

$9.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

PRIVATE EVENTS

Large Platter

$110.00

Kale Salad

PF - Caesar

Soup

Baba Ganoush

Ravioli

$40.00

Salmon

$40.00

Short Ribs

$40.00

Ratatouille

$40.00

Chocolate Cake

Ice-Cream

Key Lime

Sorbert

Apple Tart

STAFF MENU

Penne a la Vodka

$20.00

Quesadilla

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Chicken Caesar

$20.00

PRIX FIXE

Clam Chowder - RD

Kale Salad - RD

Ravioli - RD

Mussels - RD

Fettuccini - RD

$45.00

Roast Chicken - RD

$45.00

Salmon - RD

$45.00

Shepherd's Pie - RD

$45.00

Butcher's Cut - RD

$53.00

Chocolate Cake - RD

Creme Brulee - RD

Ice-Cream - RD

Cheeseburger

$45.00

Lunch Prix Fixe

Soup

Salad

Shepherd's Pie

$27.00

Salmon

$27.00

Fettuccini

$27.00

Creme Brûlée

Chocolate Cake

Key Lime Pie

Food

Wings - P

$12.00

Flatbread - P

$12.00

Spinach Dip - p

$12.00

Quesadilla - P

$12.00

Pate - P

$12.00

Dirty Fries - P

$12.00

Drinks

Sam Adams - P

$6.00

Sam Seasonal - P

$6.00

Truly - P

$6.00

Bud Light - P

$5.00

Bucket Domestic

$20.00

Bucket Import

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
The Joyce Public House image
Main pic

