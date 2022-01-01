- Home
Tired Hands Brewing Company - Fermentaria
35 Cricket Terrace
Ardmore, PA 19003
Draft
Alien Church
Reptoid IPA - 7% - Brewed with fluffy malted oats, and hopped aggressively with Cascade and Columbus. Dry hopped with a huge dose of the choicest Citra, Mosaic, and Chinook. This is the one. Notes of ripe mango, blueberry gummies, floral lychee, pink grapefruit, and peach rings.
HopHands
Our American Pale Ale - 5.5% - Brewed with oats and hopped intensely with Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo. Hazy, juicy, and imminently crushable. Our precious Pale Ale. Notes of kiwi, dank, light pine sap, nectarine, honeysuckle, and tangelo. -Notes of tangelo, kiwi, dank, pine sap, nectarine, honeysuckle, and grapefruit.
Adaptive Distortion
New Zealand Table Saison - 3.5% - Composed with Pilsner malt and raw white wheat then dry hopped quite generously with the best picks from our recent New Zealand selections. Designed to be an extremely crushable table Saison, hopped at a rate more in line with our IPAs. Notes of lime soda, clean linen, pineapple weed, young coconut, and lychee gummies.
DDH Technicolor Splendor
Double Dry Hopped Simcoe Double IPA - 8% - Our psychedelic and dreamy Simcoe Double IPA, amplified with an extra hopping in the fermenter. Built on a soft bed of malted spelt and hopped with a double dose of our forever-and-ever hop: Simcoe, pulled from our recent selections out from Yakima, Washington. A true love letter to the single greatest American hop of all time!
Grassman
Citra & Nelson Double IPA - 8.7% One of our absolute favorites from waaayyy back in the BrewCafé catalog. Brewed with soft 'n' fluffy oats & local wildflower honey. Fermented with our expressive house ale yeast, and dry hopped aggressively with Citra & Nelson Sauvin from our most recent selections in Washington and New Zealand. Notes of tangerine, champagne mango, lemon balm, cut grass, and grape gummy candies.
Indiscpline 8oz
Marshmallow Double IPA - 8.2% - Brewed at our precious BrewCafé and poured from the can in-house for your enjoyment!
NITRO: Crushable OV
Crushable Stout 4.6% Our low ABV, crushable stout straight from the heart of The Void.
Ourison
Saison - 4.5% - Ourison represents the progression and evolution of our Saison fermentation program. Left to condition in oak and then allowed to fully express itself via a lengthy bottle conditioning period. The end result is a highly refined snappy and pungent Saison that is simple and exciting.
2018 Only Void
Imperial Stout 10%Our dense and devastating imperial stout keg conditioned. Brewed with malted oats and a profusion of specialty malts. No more time. No more breath. No more hope. No more dawn. Only Void.
Postmodern Gulpie
Watermelon Lime Lager - 4.0% - Brewed with a blend of domestic and imported base malts and hopped judiciously with Hallertauer from Bavaria. Then it's fermented with our house lager and taken to the next level with A WHOLE BUNCH OF WATERMELON AND LIME PUREE! Notes of mineral water and watermelon jolly rancher.
Punge
Double IPA - 8.3% - Brewed with an abundance of oats and fermented with our expressive house ale yeast. Dry hopped with bright and pungent Motueka and Nelson Sauvin from our most recent selections on the South Island of New Zealand. PUNGE is PUNGE is PUNGE is PUNGE. Notes of cotton candy grapes, tangy Mandarin orange, watermelon candies, fir needles, and musky green melon.
Pumpkin Chai Latte Milkshake
Pumpkin Chai Latte Double Milkshake IPA is BACK as another entry into our Strange & Beautiful culinary IPA series originally dreamt up with our friends and cohorts at Omnipollo. Brewed with eye-rollingly seasonal pumpkin puree, kushy flaked oats & wheat, and a generous dose of lactose sugar. Then intensely dry hopped with, as always, exceedingly pungent & fresh hand-selected Citra & Mosaic, as well as fragrant black tea. We then conditioned the beer atop a melange of sweet Madagascar vanilla beans, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon. Notes of fresh orange zest, blueberry muffin, caramel apple, sweet potato casserole, afternoon tea, candied peaches, and chai ice cream. 9.0% abv.
TDH Triple Alien Church
Triple Reptoid IPA 9%. We made a triple IPA of our classic Alien Church. Brewed with fluffy oats and hopped agressively with Cascade and Columbus. Thenwe not only dry hopped it with our traditional Citra, Mosaic, and Chinook, we then hit it hard with one of our favorite NZ hops, Motueka. Notes of- whip cream, coconut, pomelo rind, basil, lemon lime candies, candy corn
Milk Pour!
8oz of Lager poured extra creamy from the Lukr faucet.
Drink Specials
Penichillin'
PA Whiskey, Lemon, Crushed Red Pepper & Clove Syrup, Honey Simple
TPB&J
PA Vodka, Strawberry Jam Syrup, Peanut Butter Tahini Sauce and Lemon. Chilled and Strained Into a Rocks Glass.
Creamsicle Jawn
PA Whiskey, Orange Cream Simple Syrup, Bitters, Lemon
Feelin GRAPE!
Bluecoat Gin, Grape Carrot & Clove Syrup, Lemon, Soda
Single Cans (In-House Only)
Eviscerated Pathway of Beauty Single Can
Double IPA - 8.6% - Brewed with heaps of flaked and malted oats. Hopped and dry hopped exclusively and intensely with super-pungent Citra from our annual hop selection trip out West. Concise, and absolutely crushing. Notes of juicy orange-peach, piña colada, ripe mango, and herbaceous big sticky icky green.
Extra Vanilla Double Milkshake IPA Single Can
Double Milkshake IPA - 9% - One of our favorite killer riffs on our over-the-top Culinary IPA series. Brewed with a heavy amount of oats and lactose sugar. Hopped AND dry hopped intensely with Mosaic & Citra and then conditioned atop almost twice our usual amount of luscious Madagascar vanilla beans. Dreamt up with our forever loving friends Oomnipollo and carried forth into tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow. Notes of vanilla ice cream, sugar cookie, bright stone fruit, citrus leaf, and guava pastry.
Found a Scythe Single Can
Nelson Sauvin Double IPA 8% - Brewed with a nice portion of red wheat malt. Hopped singularly and intensely with hyper-pungent Nelson Sauvin from New Zealand. Exceedingly dense, sticky and drippy/sappy tropical. Find a scythe and slice open a pineapple. That's what this beer is like.
It's A Wonderful Life Single Can
DIPA Brewed with 2-Row barely, white wheat, and flaked oats. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Galaxy, and Vic Secret in the kettle and dry hopped with Nelson, Galaxy, Vic Secret, and Mosaic. Notes of grapefruit rind, lemon drops, fresh cut lemongrass, and herbs. 8.0% abv
LLC: Yummy Chai Latte Single Can
Murmuration Single Can
Double IPA - 8% - This cranberry, marshmallow, and vanilla DIPA is brewed with a nice amount of flaked oats and wheat malt and then conditioned on cranberry, graham cracker, vanilla and marshmallow. Notes of fruited cereal bar, tart fall cranberries, and iced bundt cake.
Pumpkin Chai Shake Single Can
Brewed with eye-rollingly seasonal pumpkin puree, kushy flaked oats & wheat, and a generous dose of creamy lactose sugar. Intensely dry hopped with hand selected Citra & Mosaic, as well as fragrant black tea. Conditioned atop a melange of sweet Madagascar vanilla beans, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon.
Strawberry Milkshake Single Can
Milkshake IPA - 7.0% - The OG, first envisioned and brewed over five years ago with our space age cohorts from Omnipollo. Constructed with oats, wheat, and lactose sugar, and conditioned atop a bounty of sticky n sweet strawberry purée. Further conditioned on a generous helping of Madagascar vanilla beans, and dry hopped intensely with fresh, hand selected Mosaic and Citra. Notes of tropical fruit parfait, strawberry shortcake, fresh squeezed clementine, chantilly cream, and orange dreamsicle.
Watermelon Triple Milkshake IPA Single Can
Watermelon Triple Milkshake IPA is another completely blown-out, overdone, insensible amplification of our perpetual psychic dialog with Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats and wheat malt, and lactose sugar, and conditioned on a downright silly quantity of watermelon purée. Hopped at an embarrassing rate with Citra and Mosaic from our most recent selections out West, and dosed with roughly three times the vanilla of a ‘normal’ Milkshake. Notes of watermelon gummies, honeydew and cantaloupe rinds, creamy vanilla custard, and cotton candy. 10.7% abv.
Wine
Riesling
Made with NY Rielsing juice in July 2019 and bottled Summer of 2020. 10.4% abv
Pinot Noir
Our 2020 Pinot Noir: 12.5% Composed entirely of Demeter Certified Biodynamic Pinot Noir from the 2020 harvest, grown by Johan Vineyards in the Willamette Valley of Oregon (Van Duzer Corridor AVA). Lightly crushed and fermented only with native yeast in stainless steel. No filtering or fining was used in production, along with minimal sulfur additions. This wine is a simple expression of excellent fruit.
Karamoor Estate Cabernet Franc
Cabernet Franc. 2014. 13.8%. Montgomery County. Inviting aromas of fresh baked cherry pie along with bouquets of cedar, fennel and hints of cocoa invite a taste of this popular, regional varietal. An elegant structure is balanced by soft tannins on a medium bodied platform where tastes of raspberry sorbet, fig, and an essence of black olive flavor a refined, smooth finish.
Amphora Rose
Amphora Rosè 2020: 10.6% Composed entirely of Demeter Certified Biodynamic Pinot Noir from the 2020 harvest, grown by Johan Vineyards in the Willamette Valley of Oregon (Van Duzer Corridor AVA). Lightly crushed and fermented on the skins with only native yeast in a large terra cotta amphora made by NOVUM Ceramics. No filtering or fining was used in production, and sulfur additions were kept to an absolute minimum. This offering shows a more developed tannin structure from the extended skin contact, as well as defined but restrained minerality imparted by the earthenware vessel.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Hot Coffee
Our Tired Hands Medium Roast Coffee.
Cold Brew Coffee
Our Tired Hands Medium Roast Coffee. Notes of Dark Chocolate and Baking Spices.
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Ginger & Turmeric Kombucha
Kombucha w. Local Cold Pressed Ginger Juice & Turmeric
Passionfruit & Jasmine Kombucha
Orange Soda
Bottles (In-House Only)
Sticky Drippy Crystals (In-house)
Saison Fermented w. Local Wildflower Honey 5.8% abv.
Funeralize (In-House)
Barrel aged, mixed culture Barleywine. 10.7% Brewed in the Fall of 2016 with what is still the largest grist we’ve ever produced, and a small pinch of freshly ground cardamom. Primary fermented in stainless steel with our house Ale yeast, and aged for nearly four years in barrels that had previously held Bourbon and Mead. Allowed to mature with our house mixed cultures during that long rest, and refermented in the bottle for a gentle, natural carbonation.
Nowhere Near (In-House)
Nowhere Near is a tart and lively fruit Saison. 6.5% Brewed in January 2019 and primary fermented in oak with our Magickal Saison yeast and mixed cultures. Secondary fermented on mango, red currants, and jasmine tea. Bottled in July 2019 and refermented in the bottle for natural carbonation.
Blotter Philosopher (In-House)
Blended Oak-Fermented Saison 6.5% Blotter Philosopher was brewed at our humble BrewCafe. Composed with a grist of domestic Pilsner malt, and a portion of local raw barley from our friend Ned at Two Particular Acres. Hopped lightly with Motueka ans Saaz. Fermented in two separate wine puncheons with two separate cultures. Blended prior to bottling and refermented in the bottle for natural carbonation.
Fantasy Moth ( In-House )
Brewed in January 2019 with domestic pilsner malt, raw wheat, and malted oats. Generously hopped in the whirlpool with aged whole leaf hops. Primary fermented in an open top tank with our Magikal Saison yeast. Secondarily fermented in a Vin Santo cask with our house cultures.
Meditation Wizard (In-House Only)
A double dry hopped fruit saison. Brewed in January 2022 and primary fermented in oak with our Magikal Saison yeast and mixed cultures. Secondary fermented on mango, and double dry hopped with NZ Cascade, Citra, and Nelson Sauvin. Bottled in March 2022 and refermented in the bottle for natural carbonation.
Parageusia12 (In-House Only)
Cabernet Franc barrel-fermented Ale that I brewed with oat malt and an appropriate amount of wheat at Tired Hands Brewing Company. At this point, Parageusia12 is roughly sixteen months old. The yeast used to ferment this beer is a melange of yeast cultured by Tired Hands Brewing Company as well as yeast and bacteria resident to Ardmore, Pennsylvania. I believe that people of this time may refer to my Ale as a “Saison” or perhaps a “Wild Ale”. Archaic stylistic descriptions aside, this is an Ale that I find to be very engaging and enjoyable. Fluffy, weightless and lightspeed fast. Also, it is suitable for indefinite aging into the future.
Parageusia13 (In-House Only)
Cabernet Franc barrel-fermented Ale that I brewed with oat malt and an appropriate amount of wheat at Tired Hands Brewing Company. At this point, Parageusia13 is roughly sixteen months old. The yeast used to ferment this beer is a melange of yeast cultured by Tired Hands Brewing Company as well as yeast and bacteria resident to Ardmore, Pennsylvania. I believe that people of this time may refer to my Ale as a “Saison” or perhaps a “Wild Ale”. Archaic stylistic descriptions aside, this is an Ale that I find to be very engaging and enjoyable. Fluffy, weightless and lightspeed fast. Also, it is suitable for indefinite aging into the future.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Fermentaria General Store Open from 12-8pm every day of the week!! Check back soon for Taproom hours!
35 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore, PA 19003