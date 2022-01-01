Tired Hands Brewing Company - Fermentaria

Parageusia12 (In-House Only)

$22.00

Cabernet Franc barrel-fermented Ale that I brewed with oat malt and an appropriate amount of wheat at Tired Hands Brewing Company. At this point, Parageusia12 is roughly sixteen months old. The yeast used to ferment this beer is a melange of yeast cultured by Tired Hands Brewing Company as well as yeast and bacteria resident to Ardmore, Pennsylvania. I believe that people of this time may refer to my Ale as a “Saison” or perhaps a “Wild Ale”. Archaic stylistic descriptions aside, this is an Ale that I find to be very engaging and enjoyable. Fluffy, weightless and lightspeed fast. Also, it is suitable for indefinite aging into the future.