Watermelon Triple Milkshake IPA is another completely blown-out, overdone, insensible amplification of our perpetual psychic dialog with Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats and wheat malt, and lactose sugar, and conditioned on a downright silly quantity of watermelon purée. Hopped at an embarrassing rate with Citra and Mosaic from our most recent selections out West, and dosed with roughly three times the vanilla of a ‘normal’ Milkshake. Notes of watermelon gummies, honeydew and cantaloupe rinds, creamy vanilla custard, and cotton candy. 10.1% abv.