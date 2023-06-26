Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tisano's

review star

No reviews yet

4506 Florida 20

Suite 150

Niceville, FL 32578

Dinner

Appetizers

Caprese Salad

$10.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried Jalapeños

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Sausage Ravioli

$11.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Krab Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pork Spring Rolls

$10.00

Sampler Platter

$16.00

Shrimp Gratin

$13.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$11.00

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tisano's Bites

$8.00

Salads

Tisano's salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

California Salad

$14.00

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

American Classics

12 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$32.00
6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Burger

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

$19.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Side Items

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Side of Angel Hair Pasta

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Spinach

$3.00

Loaf of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side of Alfredo

$2.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Pink Sauce

$2.00

Side of Trieste

$2.50

Side of white wine sauce

$2.00

Garlic cloves

$1.00

Italian Classics

Black Garlic Shrimp Orecchiette

$23.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Colossal Meatball w/Spaghetti

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Gluten Free Tortellini

$18.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Linguine Bolognese

$22.00

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Mediterranean Seafood

$27.00

Shrimp Linguine

$21.00

Truffle Tortellini

$20.00

Veal Parmesan

$25.00

16" pizzas

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

16" Bruschetta

$20.00

16" California

$24.00

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Chicken Cordon Blue

$25.00

16" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

16" Legendary Luigi

$26.00

16" Mediterranean

$23.00

16" Monterey White

$26.00

16" Palermo

$20.00

16" Philly Cheese Steak

$25.00

16" Seafood

$27.00

10" pizzas

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

10" Bruschetta

$15.00

10" California

$17.00

10" Cheese

$11.00

10" Chicken Cordon Blue

$17.00

10" Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

10" Legendary Luigi

$18.00

10" Mediterranean

$16.00

10" Monterey White

$18.00

10" Palermo

$15.00

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

10" Seafood

$19.00

12" Gluten Free Pizzas

12" GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

12" GF Bruschetta

$19.00

12" GF California

$23.00

12" GF Cheese

$15.00

12" GF Chicken Cordon Blue

$23.00

12" GF Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

12" GF Legendary Luigi

$25.00

12" GF Mediterranean

$18.00

12" GF Monterey White

$25.00

12" GF Palermo

$19.00

12" GF Philly Cheese Steak

$24.00

12" GF Seafood

$26.00

Kid's menu

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Angel Hair w/ Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Angel Hair Buttered

$6.00

Kids Angel Hair w/ Marinara

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tender w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Fried Fish (Cod) w/ Fries

$9.00

Kids Marinara w/ Meatballs

$9.00

A La Carte

Little Meatballs

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

6-Shrimp

$6.00

Avocado

$2.00

Popper Sauce

$0.50

Colossal Meatball

$10.00

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Lunch

BYO Lunch Pasta

$11.00

Soup and Salad

$11.00

Panini Special

$14.00

Dessert

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake GF

$8.95

Limoncello Cake

$8.95

Peanut Butter Pie GF

$8.95

Strawberry Float Cake

$9.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$10.95

Specials

6 Boneless Wings w/ Fries

$9.95Out of stock

6 Wings and Pitcher Beer

$14.99Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin

$30.00

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$14.95Out of stock

Gnocchi Sausage Trieste Sauce

$20.00

Grouper Po'Boy

$14.99Out of stock

Grouper Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Guac Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Hushpuppies

$10.99Out of stock

Jambalaya Gnocchi

$21.99Out of stock

Lemon Butter Chicken

$22.99Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$29.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Special

$22.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Manicotti

$16.00

Pastalaya

$21.99Out of stock

Pimento Bacon Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Pimento Fritters

$9.99Out of stock

Pork Loin Steak

$17.99Out of stock

Prime Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Sausage Arrabbiata

$22.99Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Spicy Shrimp Linguine

$19.99

Penne with Vodka Sauce

$20.00

NA Drinks

NA Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Blue Powerade

$3.50

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Coffee

$1.25

Pellegrino

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Part Italian, part country, 100% local

Location

4506 Florida 20, Suite 150, Niceville, FL 32578

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

