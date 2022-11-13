Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tita Boba 100 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

100 Main Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar MT
Brown Sugar Dalgona
MT Classic

Milk Tea

Uses Non- Dairy Creamer Includes 1 Scoop Topping

MT Classic

MT Mocha

MT Thai

MT Matcha Latte

MT Taro

MT Coconut

MT Strawberry

MT Honeydew

MT Mango

Fruit Tea

Fruit mixed with Tea Includes 1 Scoop Topping

FT Mango

$5.00+

FT Honeydew

$5.00+

FT Passion Fruit

$5.00+

FT Pineapple

$5.00+

FT Strawberry

$5.00+

Signature

Brown Sugar MT

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Tapioca Topping

Brown Sugar Dalgona

Brown Sugar Milk Tea Topped with Whipped Coffee and Tapioca Topping

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha with Tapioca Topping

Ube MT

Sweet Yam- Like Flavor Milk Tea Includes 1 Scoop of Tapioca Topping

POG Fruit Tea

Passion fruit, orange, guava with green tea with lychee popping

Cookies & Cream

Milk tea mixed with cheese cream and cookies with boba

Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Assum Black Tea

$3.00

Hot Coco

Ube hot coco topped with cheese cream and crushed ube cookie

Ube

$6.00Out of stock

Milk Tea

Love Potion

Pumpkin Spice Dalgona

Thai Pumpkin Cream

Classic Pumpkin Cream

Jasmine Milk Tea

Fruit Tea

Strawberry Rose

Tita Palmer

Spring Fling

Mangonada-SLUSH

Purple Rain

Summer Splash

Peach Sunrise

Snacks

Jelly Straws x2

$0.50

Lychee Jelly

$0.50

Taro Jelly

$0.50

Ube Coconut Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Cake Batter Cream Chocolate Chip

$2.99Out of stock

Keylime Cookie

$2.99

Hello Panda-Choc

$1.50

Hello Panda-Matcha

$1.50

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Ice Cream

Ube Boba

$8.00

Mango Boba

$8.00

Honeydew Boba

$8.00

Merchandise

Stickers

$1.00

Plush Toy

$12.99

Boba Necklace

$8.99

Boba Earring

$8.99

Boba Keychain

$5.99

Pen

$3.99

Boba Game

$25.99

Cat Pin

$9.99Out of stock

Dog Pin

$9.99

White Cat Pin

$9.99

Boba Jibbitz

$3.99Out of stock

Twin Cats

$9.99

Bobasaur Pin

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Directions

Gallery
Tita Boba image
Tita Boba image
Tita Boba image
Tita Boba image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yada on Franklin
orange star4.6 • 274
111 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Arapaap
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Clarksville
orange star4.6 • 304
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
The Gingham Cafe
orange star4.7 • 327
1955-C Madison St Clarksville, TN 37043
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-008 - Clarksville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
108 Morris Rd Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Clarksville
orange star2.5 • 3
3025 Mr C Dr Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clarksville

The Gingham Cafe
orange star4.7 • 327
1955-C Madison St Clarksville, TN 37043
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Clarksville
orange star4.6 • 304
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Yada on Franklin
orange star4.6 • 274
111 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clarksville
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston