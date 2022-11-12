Tita Boba Fort Campbell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ste. 700, Clarksville, TN 37042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Four Brothers Wood-Fired Pizza - 101 Profit Drive
No Reviews
101 Profit Drive Clarksville, TN 37042
View restaurant
More near Clarksville