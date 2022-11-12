Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tita Boba Fort Campbell

review star

No reviews yet

2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ste. 700

Clarksville, TN 37042

Popular Items

MT Classic
MT Coconut
Brown Sugar Dalgona- Boba

Milk Tea

Uses Non- Dairy Creamer Includes 1 Scoop Topping

MT Classic

MT Mocha

MT Thai

MT Matcha Latte

MT Taro

MT Coconut

MT Strawberry

MT Honeydew

MT Mango

Fruit Tea

Fruit mixed with Tea Includes 1 Scoop Topping

FT Mango

$5.00+

FT Honeydew

$5.00+

FT Passion Fruit

$5.00+

FT Pineapple

$5.00+

FT Strawberry

$5.00+

Signature

Brown Sugar MT- Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Tapioca Topping

Brown Sugar Dalgona- Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Tea Topped with Whipped Coffee and Tapioca Topping

Strawberry Matcha- Boba

Strawberry Matcha with Tapioca Topping

Ube MT- Boba

Sweet Yam- Like Flavor Milk Tea Includes 1 Scoop of Tapioca Topping

POG Fruit Tea- Lychee Pop

Passion fruit, orange, guava with green tea with lychee popping

Cookies & Cream- Boba

Milk tea mixed with cheese cream and cookies with boba

Milk Tea

Love Potion

Pumpkin Spice Dalgona

Thai Pumpkin Cream

Classic Pumpkin Cream

Mocha Pumpkin Cream

Jasmine Milk Tea

Fruit Tea

Tita Palmer

Spring Fling

Purple Rain

Peach Sunrise

Summer Splash

Cookie Sandwich

Cake Batter Cream Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Brown Sugar Cream Oatmeal Raisin

$2.99Out of stock

Key Lime Cream Sugar Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Cream Chocolate Chip

$2.99Out of stock

Ube Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Pumpkin

$2.99

Mocha

$2.00

Snacks

Jelly Straws x2

$0.50

Lychee Jelly

$0.50

Mango Jelly

$0.50Out of stock

Taro Jelly

$0.50

Pumpkin Cheescake

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Lumpia

Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Takoyaki-6 pieces

Crab & Cheese

$7.50

Steam Buns (Siopao)

Chicken- Lg

$3.00Out of stock

Pork- Lg

$3.00

Ube Bun- Sm

$2.00

Pork- Sm

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ste. 700, Clarksville, TN 37042

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Tita Boba- Fort Campbell image

