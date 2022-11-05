Restaurant header imageView gallery

Titan's Pho

review star

No reviews yet

5127 W Edinger St

5127-D

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Order Again

Popular Items

T1: Bún Thit Nuong - Vermicelli Grill Plate
Mi Toi - Garlic Noodles
E6: Bò Lúc Lác - Shaken Beef

A: Appetizer

A1: Egg Rolls

A1: Egg Rolls

$4.50

A2: Spring Rolls

$5.40
A3: Crispy WonTon

A3: Crispy WonTon

$6.40
A4: Chicken Wings

A4: Chicken Wings

$9.00
A5: Dumplings

A5: Dumplings

$5.40

A6: Popcorn Chicken

$6.40
A7: Edamame

A7: Edamame

$4.50

Salad

Sesame Chicken Salad

$10.40

Goi Ga

$22.00

P: Pho

P1: Vegetarian Pho

$11.90

P2: Boned Chicken Pho

$12.60

P3: Sliced Chicken Pho

$11.90
P4: Shrimp Pho

P4: Shrimp Pho

$12.80
P5: Combo Beef Pho

P5: Combo Beef Pho

$11.90

Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail

$13.50

Pho Suon Bo - Bone Rib

$12.50

Pho Xi Quach - Beef Bone

$11.90

S: Special Soup

S1: Thai Seafood

$13.70

S2: Coconut Malaysia

$12.80

S3: Indo Curry

$12.80

S4: Seoul Kimchi

$12.80

S5: WonTon Soup

$13.70

S6: Dumpling Teriyaki Soup

$12.80

S8: Bun Ca

$11.90

FR: Fried Rice

FR1: Hong Kong Fried Rice

FR1: Hong Kong Fried Rice

$12.80

FR2: Pataya Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.80
FR3: Titans Fried Rice

FR3: Titans Fried Rice

$13.70

T: Thit Nuong

T1: Bún Thit Nuong - Vermicelli Grill Plate

T1: Bún Thit Nuong - Vermicelli Grill Plate

$12.80

T2: Com Thit Nuong - Rice Grill Plate

$12.80
T3: Teriyaki

T3: Teriyaki

$12.80

M: Mi Chao

M1: Hong Kong Chow Mein

M1: Hong Kong Chow Mein

$13.70

M2: Chow Fun

$13.70
M3: Nagoya Udon

M3: Nagoya Udon

$13.70
M4: Pad Thai

M4: Pad Thai

$13.70
M5: Pad Kee Mao

M5: Pad Kee Mao

$13.70
M6: Pad See Ew

M6: Pad See Ew

$13.70

E: Entrees

E1: Kung Pao Chicken

$14.60
E2: Orange Chicken

E2: Orange Chicken

$13.70
E3: Thai Curry

E3: Thai Curry

$14.60
E4: Mongolian Beef

E4: Mongolian Beef

$14.60

E5: Stir Fry

$14.60
E6: Bò Lúc Lác - Shaken Beef

E6: Bò Lúc Lác - Shaken Beef

$16.40
E7: Nui Xao Bo - Beef Maccaroni

E7: Nui Xao Bo - Beef Maccaroni

$16.40

E8: Bo Kho

$14.60

E9: Bo Ne

$16.40

E10: Com Salmon

$16.40

Extras - Side Orders

Com - Rice

$1.80

Chen Banh Pho - Noodle in Broth

$6.50

Chen Hot Ga - Egg in Broth

$2.70

Ly Sup Pho - Bowl Broth

$4.50

Khoai Tay Chien - French Fries

$4.50

Mi Toi - Garlic Noodles

$4.50

Com Chien - Fried Rice

$4.50

Promotion

Com Ga

$9.99

Pho Ga

$9.99

Mien Ga

$9.99

Pho Bo 3 Mon

$9.99

Bo Kho

$9.99

D: Drinks

D1: Water

D2: Ice / Hot Tea

$2.00

D3: Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$3.60

D4: Soda

$2.50

D5: Lemonade

$3.60

D6: Muscle Milk

$3.50

Promo Lemonade

$2.00

B: Boba

B1: Shaken Iced Tea

$4.90

B2: Slushy

$4.90

B3: Snowbubbles

$4.90

B4: Golden Milk Tea

$4.90

B5: Thai Milk Tea

$4.90
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Asian Fusion & Boba no MSG added

5127 W Edinger St, 5127-D, Santa Ana, CA 92704

