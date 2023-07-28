Food Menu

Appetizer

French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Gator Bites

$9.95

2oz Side of Ranch

$1.25

2oz Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.25

2oz Side of Caesar

$1.25

2oz Side of Marinara

$1.25

2oz Side of Alfredo

$1.25

2oz Side of Chefs Sauce

$1.25

2oz Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.25

2oz Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Avocado Roll

$10.95

Wings

Small Wings (6)

$8.25

Medium Wings (12)

$15.55

Large Wings (18)

$22.95

PARTY TRAY

$45.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm. Sand.

$13.95

Meatball Marinera Sand.

$13.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Quinoa Salad

$10.95

Tita's Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Crazy Dogs

Guatemalan 1/4lb Hotdog

$9.85

Colombian 1/4lb Hotdog

$8.85

All American 1/4lb Hotdog

$7.85

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Meat Lover Calzone

$12.95

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Create your Own Calzone

$14.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.55

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Sprite

$2.25

Bottle Bargs Root Beer

$2.25

Bottle Red Cream Soda

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.25

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Bottle Orange Fanta

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Bottle Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.25

Bottle Gold Peak Sweet

$2.25

Bottle Blue Powerade

$2.25

Bottle Orange Powerade

$2.25

Bottle Green Powerade

$2.25

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.25

Jarrito Lime

$2.25

Jarrito Orange

$2.25

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.25

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.25

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.55

KIDS Drink

$1.25

Pizza

Tita's Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Meat Lover Pizza

$15.95

Veggie Pizza

$15.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.55

Margharita Pizza

$13.95

Alfredo Bianca

$13.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Bacon Salami Pizza

$14.95

Supreme Pizza

$17.95

Cajun Pizza

$17.95

Taco Pizza

$14.95

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.95

Mediterranean Pizza

$15.95

SPECIALS

Lasagna

$12.95