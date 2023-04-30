  • Home
  TiTi Boba Corner - 4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180
TiTi Boba Corner 4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180

No reviews yet

4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180

Tucson, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25+
Ube-Taro Brown Sugar Milk

Ube-Taro Brown Sugar Milk

$6.45+

Mango Coconut

$5.95+

Drink

Brew Tea

Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.95+
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.45+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.95+

Milk Tea

Green Milk Tea

Green Milk Tea

$5.25+
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25+
Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.45+

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.95+
Peach Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

$4.95+
Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$4.95+
Tropical Green Tea

Tropical Green Tea

$5.25+
Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$4.95+
Mango Black Tea

Mango Black Tea

$4.95+
Mango Pineapple Black Tea

Mango Pineapple Black Tea

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Series

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$6.45+
Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée Milk

Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée Milk

$6.45+

Matcha Brown Sugar Milk

$6.45+
Ube-Taro Brown Sugar Milk

Ube-Taro Brown Sugar Milk

$6.45+

Blended Series

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$4.95+

Mango Coconut

$5.95+
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95+
Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25+
Taro Slushy

Taro Slushy

$5.95+
Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$4.95+

Sea Salt Series

Sea salt Green Tea

$4.95+

Sea salt Black Tea

$4.95+

Sea salt Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Coffee Series

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25+

Sea Salt Vietnamese Coffee

$5.95+

Snack

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$7.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Eggroll

Eggroll

$6.95
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.95
Takoyaki Ball

Takoyaki Ball

$7.95
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

