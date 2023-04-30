TiTi Boba Corner 4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85719
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila
No Reviews
4310 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurant