Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Salad

Tito's Burritos & Wings Boonton

4,926 Reviews

$

226 Myrtle Ave

Boonton, NJ 07005

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

STARTERS

Medio Guac & Chips (4 oz)

$4.95

A 4oz (medio) containter of our fresh guacamole with housemade corn tortilla chips.

Grande Guac & Chips (6 oz)

$5.95

A 6oz (grande) containter of our fresh guacamole with housemade corn tortilla chips.

Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl

$4.95

Rice, black beans, Tito's cheeses and pico

EMPANADAS

Chicken Empanadas

$8.95

Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.

Ground Beef Empanadas

$8.95

Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.

LOADED NACHOS

Tito's Original Nachos

$8.95

Tito’s cheeses, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac

QUESADILLAS

Tito's Classic Quesadilla

$9.95

Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$14.95

Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side

The Miguelito Quesadilla

$13.95

12-inch quesadilla stuffed with fried organic chicken tenders smothered in our Mellow BBQ/Chipotle sauce with hand-cut fries and Tito’s cheeses

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Mac Daddy Steak

$14.95

Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Bird is the Word

$10.95

Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Spicoli

$10.95

Smoky shredded chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Big Easy Blackened Chicken

$10.95

Blackened chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, lettuce, ranch, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Fried Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Fried organic chicken tenders, Gnarly buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, and bleu cheese. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Veggie Lover

$9.95

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, yellow squash, bell peppers, Tito’s cheeses, rice, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Hang-Five Shrimp

$11.95

Sautéed garlic shrimp, cabbage, rice, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl

$8.75

Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!

WINGS

6 Wings

$10.50

6 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

12 Wings

$19.95

12 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

24 Wings

$39.95

24 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

The Flock (60 Wings)

$95.95

60 wings - cooked to order prepared any way you want 'em! Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

RIPPIN' STRIPS

6 Rippin' Strips

$11.50

6 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

12 Rippin' Strips

$22.50

12 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

The Strip Club (30 Rippin' Strips)

$54.95

30 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

TACOS

Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Tito's Famous Fish Taco

$5.50

Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Tony Hawk Taco

$5.25

We are IN THE GAME (literally)! Fried organic chicken tenders, lettuce, ranch, pico, and fresh-cut cilantro. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Veggie Lover Taco

$5.00

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, yellow squash, bell peppers, Tito’s cheeses, pico, and our fresh guac. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Lowboy Beef Taco

$5.00

Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Tito Chickito Chicken Taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Fat Amy Taco

$17.95

A jumbo, 12-inch flour tortilla crispy fried and stuffed with plump, juicy fried organic chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, spicy chipotle sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

SALADS

Taco Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, black beans, rice, peppers, corn, carrots, red onion, Tito’s cheeses, pico, and our fresh guac in a crispy flour tortilla bowl

Chop Shop Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, corn, carrots, radish, chopped tomato, and diced avocado

FOR THE KIDS

Kids Rippin' Strips Meal

$9.95

Three fried organic chicken tenders with hand-cut fries and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

Kids-a-Dilla Meal

$7.95

6-inch quesadilla with Tito’s cheeses and sour cream on the side. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

Kids Chicken Taco Meal

$6.95

Kids taco with grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

Kids Beef Taco Meal

$6.95

Kids taco with seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

HAPPY ENDINGS

Lollipop S’mores (NEW)

$4.95

3 cinnamon brownie pops, battered and fried to sweet perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our gooey marshmallow dip on the side.

Cookie Dough Empanadas

$4.95

Filled with David’s Cookies ooey-gooey melted chocolate chip cookie dough and, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Hershey’s chocolate sauce on the side for dipping

DRINKS

Freestyle Fountain Soda

$2.75
Bottled Water

$2.00
Iced Tea Peach

$3.50
Iced Tea Unsweet Lemon

$3.50
Jarritos Lime

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Orange

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico Regular

$3.00

SIDES

Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl

$4.95

Rice, black beans, Tito's cheeses and pico

Hand-cut Fries

$3.95

Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle sauce

Medio Guacamole (4oz)

$3.25

Made fresh all day long!

Grande Guacamole (6oz)

$4.75

Made fresh all day long!

SM Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR"

LG Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

$4.95

Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR"

16oz Catering Salsa

$6.95

Party size - and so fresh!

24oz Catering Salsa

$8.95

Party size - and so fresh!

EXTRAS

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Mexi-Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Guacamole Poquito (2oz)

$1.75

Made fresh all day long!

FROM THE SALSA BAR

Fresh Salsa Choice

SAUCE SIDES

Toss Sauces (2oz)

Dipping Sauces (2oz)

***OUTDOOR DINING***

***OUTDOOR DINING***

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
It's all good!

Tito's Burritos & Wings image
Tito's Burritos & Wings image

