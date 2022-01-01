- Home
Tito's Burritos & Wings Boonton
4,926 Reviews
$
226 Myrtle Ave
Boonton, NJ 07005
STARTERS
EMPANADAS
LOADED NACHOS
QUESADILLAS
Tito's Classic Quesadilla
Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side
The Miguelito Quesadilla
12-inch quesadilla stuffed with fried organic chicken tenders smothered in our Mellow BBQ/Chipotle sauce with hand-cut fries and Tito’s cheeses
BURRITOS & BOWLS
Mac Daddy Steak
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Bird is the Word
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Spicoli
Smoky shredded chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Big Easy Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, lettuce, ranch, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Fried Buffalo Chicken
Fried organic chicken tenders, Gnarly buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, and bleu cheese. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Veggie Lover
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, yellow squash, bell peppers, Tito’s cheeses, rice, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Hang-Five Shrimp
Sautéed garlic shrimp, cabbage, rice, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
BUILD YOUR OWN
WINGS
6 Wings
6 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
12 Wings
12 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
24 Wings
24 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
The Flock (60 Wings)
60 wings - cooked to order prepared any way you want 'em! Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
RIPPIN' STRIPS
6 Rippin' Strips
6 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
12 Rippin' Strips
12 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
The Strip Club (30 Rippin' Strips)
30 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
TACOS
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito's Famous Fish Taco
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Tony Hawk Taco
We are IN THE GAME (literally)! Fried organic chicken tenders, lettuce, ranch, pico, and fresh-cut cilantro. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Veggie Lover Taco
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, yellow squash, bell peppers, Tito’s cheeses, pico, and our fresh guac. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Lowboy Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Fat Amy Taco
A jumbo, 12-inch flour tortilla crispy fried and stuffed with plump, juicy fried organic chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, spicy chipotle sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
SALADS
FOR THE KIDS
Kids Rippin' Strips Meal
Three fried organic chicken tenders with hand-cut fries and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
Kids-a-Dilla Meal
6-inch quesadilla with Tito’s cheeses and sour cream on the side. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
Kids Chicken Taco Meal
Kids taco with grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
Kids Beef Taco Meal
Kids taco with seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
HAPPY ENDINGS
Lollipop S’mores (NEW)
3 cinnamon brownie pops, battered and fried to sweet perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our gooey marshmallow dip on the side.
Cookie Dough Empanadas
Filled with David’s Cookies ooey-gooey melted chocolate chip cookie dough and, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Hershey’s chocolate sauce on the side for dipping
DRINKS
SIDES
Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl
Rice, black beans, Tito's cheeses and pico
Hand-cut Fries
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle sauce
Medio Guacamole (4oz)
Made fresh all day long!
Grande Guacamole (6oz)
Made fresh all day long!
SM Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR"
LG Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR"
16oz Catering Salsa
Party size - and so fresh!
24oz Catering Salsa
Party size - and so fresh!
EXTRAS
FROM THE SALSA BAR
SAUCE SIDES
***OUTDOOR DINING***
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
It's all good!
226 Myrtle Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005