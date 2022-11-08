- Home
Tito's Burritos & Wings Ridgewood
No reviews yet
166 East Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Order Again
STARTERS
EMPANADAS
LOADED NACHOS
QUESADILLAS
Tito's Classic Quesadilla
Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
The Miguelito Quesadilla
12-inch quesadilla stuffed with fried organic chicken tenders smothered in our Mellow BBQ/Chipotle sauce with hand-cut fries and Tito’s cheeses
BURRITOS & BOWLS
Mac Daddy Steak
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Bird is the Word
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Spicoli
Smoky shredded chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Big Easy Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, lettuce, ranch, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Fried Buffalo Chicken
Fried organic chicken tenders, Gnarly buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, and bleu cheese. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Veggie Lover
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, yellow squash, bell peppers, Tito’s cheeses, rice, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Hang-Five Shrimp
Sautéed garlic shrimp, cabbage, rice, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
BUILD YOUR OWN
WINGS
6 Wings
6 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
12 Wings
12 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
24 Wings
24 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
The Flock (60 Wings)
60 wings - cooked to order prepared any way you want 'em! Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
RIPPIN' CHICKEN STRIPS
6 Rippin' Strips
6 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
12 Rippin' Strips
12 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
The Strip Club (30 Rippin' Strips)
30 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
TACOS
SALADS
FOR THE KIDS
Kids Rippin' Strips Meal
Three fried organic chicken tenders with hand-cut fries and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
Kids-a-Dilla Meal
6-inch quesadilla with Tito’s cheeses and sour cream on the side. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
Kids Chicken Taco Meal
Kids taco with grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
Kids Beef Taco Meal
Kids taco with seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water
HAPPY ENDINGS
Lollipop S’mores (NEW)
3 cinnamon brownie pops, battered and fried to sweet perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our gooey marshmallow dip on the side.
Cookie Dough Empanadas
Filled with David’s Cookies ooey-gooey melted chocolate chip cookie dough and, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Hershey’s chocolate sauce on the side for dipping
DRINKS
SIDES
Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl
Rice, black beans, Tito's cheeses and pico
Hand-cut Fries
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle sauce
Medio Guacamole (4oz)
Made fresh all day long!
Grande Guacamole (6oz)
Made fresh all day long!
SM Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR".
LG Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR".
16oz Catering Salsa
Party size - and so fresh!
24oz Catering Salsa
Party size - and so fresh!
EXTRAS
FROM THE SALSA BAR
SAUCE SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
166 East Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450