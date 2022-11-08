Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

Tito's Burritos & Wings Ridgewood

No reviews yet

166 East Ridgewood Ave

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
The Bird is the Word
2 Tacos

STARTERS

Chips & Medio Guac (4 oz)

$5.00

A 4oz (medio) containter of our fresh guacamole with housemade corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Grande Guac (6 oz)

$6.50

A 6oz (grande) containter of our fresh guacamole with housemade corn tortilla chips.

Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl

Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl

$5.95

Rice, black beans, Tito's cheeses and pico

EMPANADAS

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$9.95

Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.

Ground Beef Empanadas

Ground Beef Empanadas

$9.95

Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.

LOADED NACHOS

Tito's Original Nachos

Tito's Original Nachos

$9.95

Tito’s cheeses, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac

QUESADILLAS

Tito's Classic Quesadilla

Tito's Classic Quesadilla

$10.95

Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$16.95

Grilled steak with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.

The Miguelito Quesadilla

The Miguelito Quesadilla

$15.95

12-inch quesadilla stuffed with fried organic chicken tenders smothered in our Mellow BBQ/Chipotle sauce with hand-cut fries and Tito’s cheeses

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Mac Daddy Steak

Mac Daddy Steak

$14.95

Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Bird is the Word

The Bird is the Word

$12.95

Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Spicoli

The Spicoli

$11.95

Smoky shredded chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

The Big Easy Blackened Chicken

The Big Easy Blackened Chicken

$12.95

Blackened chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, lettuce, ranch, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Fried Buffalo Chicken

Fried Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Fried organic chicken tenders, Gnarly buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, and bleu cheese. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Veggie Lover

Veggie Lover

$10.95

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, yellow squash, bell peppers, Tito’s cheeses, rice, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

Hang-Five Shrimp

Hang-Five Shrimp

$12.95

Sautéed garlic shrimp, cabbage, rice, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl

$9.50

Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!

WINGS

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.50

6 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.95

12 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

24 Wings

24 Wings

$39.95

24 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

The Flock (60 Wings)

The Flock (60 Wings)

$95.95

60 wings - cooked to order prepared any way you want 'em! Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

RIPPIN' CHICKEN STRIPS

6 Rippin' Strips

6 Rippin' Strips

$11.50

6 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

12 Rippin' Strips

12 Rippin' Strips

$22.50

12 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

The Strip Club (30 Rippin' Strips)

The Strip Club (30 Rippin' Strips)

$54.95

30 Organic chicken tenders, lightly battered and fried. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.

TACOS

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$9.95
3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$14.75
The Fat Amy Taco

The Fat Amy Taco

$17.95

A jumbo, 12-inch flour tortilla crispy fried and stuffed with plump, juicy fried organic chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, spicy chipotle sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.

SALADS

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, black beans, rice, peppers, corn, carrots, red onion, Tito’s cheeses, pico, and our fresh guac in a crispy flour tortilla bowl

Chop Shop Salad

Chop Shop Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, corn, carrots, radish, chopped tomato, and diced avocado

FOR THE KIDS

Kids Rippin' Strips Meal

Kids Rippin' Strips Meal

$8.95

Three fried organic chicken tenders with hand-cut fries and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

Kids-a-Dilla Meal

Kids-a-Dilla Meal

$8.95

6-inch quesadilla with Tito’s cheeses and sour cream on the side. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

Kids Chicken Taco Meal

$7.95

Kids taco with grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

Kids Beef Taco Meal

Kids Beef Taco Meal

$7.95

Kids taco with seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses and lettuce. Served with homemade corn tortilla chips and either a fountain soda, organic juice or a bottle of water

HAPPY ENDINGS

Lollipop S’mores (NEW)

Lollipop S’mores (NEW)

$4.95

3 cinnamon brownie pops, battered and fried to sweet perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our gooey marshmallow dip on the side.

Cookie Dough Empanadas

Cookie Dough Empanadas

$5.95

Filled with David’s Cookies ooey-gooey melted chocolate chip cookie dough and, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Hershey’s chocolate sauce on the side for dipping

DRINKS

Freestyle Fountain Soda

Freestyle Fountain Soda

$2.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Iced Tea Peach

Iced Tea Peach

$3.50
Iced Tea Unsweet Lemon

Iced Tea Unsweet Lemon

$3.50
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.00
Jarritos Orange

Jarritos Orange

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Topo Chico Regular

$3.25

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.25

Topo Chico Lime

$3.25

SIDES

Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl

Tito's Rice & Beans Bowl

$5.95

Rice, black beans, Tito's cheeses and pico

Hand-cut Fries

Hand-cut Fries

$4.95

Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle sauce

Medio Guacamole (4oz)

$3.50

Made fresh all day long!

Grande Guacamole (6oz)

$5.25

Made fresh all day long!

SM Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

SM Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR".

LG Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

LG Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

$4.95

Housemade with organic grains and fried. Don't forget to choose your salsa below "FROM THE SALSA BAR".

16oz Catering Salsa

$7.95

Party size - and so fresh!

24oz Catering Salsa

$9.95

Party size - and so fresh!

EXTRAS

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Mexi-Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Guacamole Poquito (2oz)

$1.95

Made fresh all day long!

FROM THE SALSA BAR

Fresh Salsa Choice

SAUCE SIDES

Toss Sauces (2oz)

Dipping Sauces (2oz)

TITO'S HOT CHIP CHALLENGE

Tito's Hot Chip!!!

Tito's Hot Chip!!!

$4.51Out of stock

Can you take the heat?!? Tag us in your videos on TikTok and Instagram @titosburritos

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's all good!

Website

Location

166 East Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Directions

Tito's Burritos & Wings image
Tito's Burritos & Wings image

Map
