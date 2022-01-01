Boston's Fish House & Bar imageView gallery

Boston's Fish House & Bar

225 Reviews

$$

400 S. Rampart Boulevard #190

Las Vegas, NV 89145

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque Soup
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Clam Chowder Soup

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$19.00

Classics Bruschetta

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Fried Jerk Calamari

$20.00

Fried Jerk Wings

$16.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Lobster Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

Seared Scallops

$24.00

Spinach Dip

$20.00

Stallone Fried Ravioli

$20.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Chef Specials

B.B. King Rib Tips, Hot links, Chicken Wings and Fries

$38.00

Ella Fitzgerald Crab Lovers Pasta

$40.00

Greg's Spicy Seafood Pasta

$65.00

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Linguini with Clams

$28.00

Lobster & Shrimp Linguine

$32.00

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

Stevie Wonder Garlic Butter Prime Rib (Best in Chicago)

$40.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Tavern Chicken (Boneless Chicken) A House Specialty!

$32.00

Tiffany's (Boss Lady) Pasta **(Chef's Pick)

$28.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$10.00

Italian Lemon Creme Cake

$12.00

Lemon Sorbet

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

Orange Sorbet

$10.00

Pistachio Gran Gelato

$12.00

Spumoni Gelato

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Entrees

Blackened Lobster & Shrimp

$69.00

Calamari and Shrimp

$28.00

Chilean Seabass

$65.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$22.00

Layers of pasta, eggplant, parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino romana & our homemade marinara sauce

Fish & Chips

$28.00

Fruiti De Mare (Fruit Of The Sea)

$46.00

Frutti di Mare means “Fruit of the Sea” this dish includes all types of seafood, including fish, shrimp, scallops, mussels & calamari in a tomato wine sauce!

Garlic Lobster Pizza

$55.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00+

Grilled Swordfish*

$36.00

King Crab

$85.00

Lobster Linguine From Heaven

$85.00

Mixto Grill

$65.00+Out of stock

Red Snapper

$34.00

Shrimp Livornese

$32.00

Snow Crab

$65.00Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp & Snow Crab Legs

$55.00

Surf and Surf

$69.00Out of stock

Tavern Po Boy

$26.00+

White Fish Fillet

$39.00

Branzino topped with Crab in White Wine Sauce Spinach and Baked Potato

$40.00

Lobster Lollipop (Fried Lobster on a Stick served with French Fries

$36.00

Grill

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Grilled Swordfish Lemon Butter, Garlic Mash w Asparagus

$38.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$45.00

Ribeye Vesuvio

$60.00

Surf and Turf

$98.00Out of stock

Tomahawk Steak

$110.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & More

*Jerk Tavern Burger

$29.00

*THG Ultimate Burger **(Chef Pick)

$26.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Cherrystones

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Filet Mignon Sliders

$20.00+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$24.00

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$20.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$24.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$22.00

Littlenecks

Lobster Cocktail

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Oysters Of The Day

$2.50+

Shrimp Cocktail (4) Pieces

$21.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Bacon

$8.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Pasta Ollio

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$8.00

Tavern Fries

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Boston's Chopped Salad

$25.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Clam Chowder Soup

$7.00+

Lobster Bisque Soup

$8.00+

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$15.00

Waldorf Salad

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

400 S. Rampart Boulevard #190, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Directions

Gallery
Boston's Fish House & Bar image

